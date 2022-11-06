Potato buffet

Diced white potatoes, pink potatoes, purple potatoes, deep red beets and orange carrots make a colorful panful that will soon be a delectable simmering borscht.

Miki Collins photo

Lake Minchumina — I planted three full rows of potatoes in 2021, adding an extra half-row since my sister Julie and I anticipated feeding an extra mouth while our second-cousin-twice-removed, Fiona, visited for a few months. That made over 200 row-feet of the tubers, from which we harvested roughly 500 pounds.

I know because I weighed every bucket that I lugged to the root cellar.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.