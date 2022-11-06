Lake Minchumina — I planted three full rows of potatoes in 2021, adding an extra half-row since my sister Julie and I anticipated feeding an extra mouth while our second-cousin-twice-removed, Fiona, visited for a few months. That made over 200 row-feet of the tubers, from which we harvested roughly 500 pounds.
I know because I weighed every bucket that I lugged to the root cellar.
I didn’t actually weigh our harvest this year, but even without that additional half-row, it looked pretty comparable to the previous season.
You can tell, we eat a lot of potatoes. In addition to being tasty and nutritious, potatoes grow well in our sub-Arctic climate, store easily for months, and provide more actual calories than most other garden produce.
German butterballs get top billing around here, but I also grow some russets for their dry, white flesh; colorful pink-fleshed potatoes and purple ones (inside an out) for their high antioxidant content.
Although the most common suppers around here consist of moose meat and boiled potatoes, the starchy vegetables can be prepared in an almost endless array of meals. I’ve seen entire recipe books just on potato dishes.
Simple boiled potatoes prove most amenable to our diet, whether eaten hot with butter; mashed with evaporated milk; or consumed in a cold or re-heated dish. The tubers can easily be prepared to reflect different preferences of taste and texture.
Potato salad, for instance, can consist of simply diced cold potatoes (add some of those pink ones just for fun) and your preference of mayonnaise or other dressing. Pickle relish or chopped pickles add zing; a little salt and diced onion along with parsley or other herbs, and maybe mustard or even barbecue sauce, enhance the flavor. Celery provides crunch, and hard-boiled egg provides protein as well as enriching the taste. Add some sliced fresh carrots on the side and you’ve got a meal.
(The problem with really good potato salad is that we’ll make a big two-day bowlful, and then eat the whole thing in one sitting.)
Melted cheese or sour cream or cranberry sauce add richness and flavor when plain boiled potatoes feel tired. Melting cheddar over a couple potatoes creates a meal in itself, although some pickled beets add a delicious zing.
Baked potatoes have their own delectable flavor; tossing foil-wrapped tubers into the woodstove oven makes this a simple if slow cooking method. I like them plain with butter, but again sour cream or a variety of cheeses, with herbs and spices, garlic or chives or onion, provide variety.
Although deep-fried potatoes provide a satisfying richness and soft crunch, we prefer “oven fries” instead. They require a fraction of the oil and none of the close attention needed when deep-frying. After slicing a couple raw unpeeled potatoes into long slender sticks, I simply toss then with a tablespoon of cooking oil until coated. Seasoning — garlic, salt, onion powder, paprika, Italian, cayenne or whatever your taste runs to — is optional.
Spread on a cookie sheet and baked in a moderately hot oven for 45 minutes to an hour, preferably flipped once halfway through cooking, results in a low-fat version of French fries with a similar rich, sweet flavor.
Most of our soups contain diced potato, and this is when I prefer those less-tasty but highly-nutritious purple ones. Perhaps I’ll boil up a store-bought base (“Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli” being my favorite) with potatoes and carrots or other produce from the garden, along with any left over vegetables, ripening tomatoes, celery, onion or whatnot.
Although taking awhile to prepare, borscht makes a simple, healthy, filling lunch or dinner dish, and the amount and type of ingredients matter little beyond the obligate beets and potatoes. I generally dice roughly equal amounts of beet, potato and carrot; slivered cabbage and diced onion also make good additions. Only the tough skin of the beets are peeled off: Both carrots and potatoes carry loads of nutrition in or just under the skin, which also contain large amounts of fiber.
Boiled together until tender and then eaten with sour cream — it may sound unappealing but the flavors, especially with the zap from the sour cream, merge and complement each other so well this soup has become a fall-and-winter favorite.
When we spent break-up at a trapline camp, butter-fried sliced boiled potatoes along with canned moose meat and served with generous amounts of catsup always proved a favorite meal.
Fiona made the most rich and creamy mashed potatoes. I usually just boil potatoes and then mash them (with or without the skins) with evaporated milk and a little butter and salt. Again, seasonings, herbs or melted cheddar or a large dollop of lowbush cranberry sauce add variety. Occasionally I’ll add watered-down mashed potatoes to pancake dough, or fry patties made from pressed mashed potato in butter.
If writing a cookbook here, I’d have to include hash browns and latkes and potatoes au gratin and how to create potato starch. Since I’m not, I’ll just add that I sometimes just sliver a cold boiled potato and, spreading on a little mayonnaise, eat the slices like crackers, with or without meat or other additions.
I once heard somewhere that people who ate lots of potatoes tended to be on the chubby side but in general healthier than those who didn’t eat them.
“That’s me!” I thought. Eater of potatoes.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.