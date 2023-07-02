LAKE MINCHUMINA — We adopted our little house dog Ellie from the animal shelter in 2011. At roughly six months old, the 50-pound lab-husky mix had outgrown her cute puppy phase, except for her huge loppy ears reminiscent of Snoopy in the Peanuts cartoon. If it hadn’t been for those cute ears I might have passed on her, since it had only been a couple months since we lost our old house dog, Skeifa.
Any new dog would require a fairly specific personality because our second house dog sported an intense, domineering personality stuffed in a small explosive package. She wouldn’t take kindly to an intruder, no, not at all. Yet our little gray husky missed Skeifa.
“Quigley needs a pet,” my sister Miki and I agreed.
At the same time, frequent visits from our niece and nephew meant we also needed a dog reliable with young children, fun but not too rowdy. “A pet for Richard and Karen,” we decided, since their home life didn’t include dogs.
At the shelter, Ellie’s long ears and pleasant disposition caught my attention. I noticed that when another dog lunged at her from his chain, she merely swung gracefully from his path as if she’d done it all her life. Given her sled-dog characteristics, she may have arrived in an accidental litter at a musher’s dog yard, spending a few months interacting with huskies before Animal Control acquired her as a stray.
At our meet and greet in the visitor’s lounge I watched her play with the toys and interact happily with the handler. In retrospect, I should have noticed her lack of eye contact and the way her focus pinned on the toy. Later we discovered that, although highly motivated by food rewards, Ellie lacked the deep devotion and intense desire to please that we cherish in a pet. Instead of gazing into my face, her eyes remained riveted to my hand, where the treat lay.
The best dogs offer strong eye contact as they eagerly wait to be included in your life. Ellie did not. However, she did prove an ideal companion for Quigley. They met on neutral ground at the community runway and after a bit of bullying as Quigley tested the newcomer, they bonded famously. Ellie shadowed Quigley just as Quigley once shadowed Skeifa, which quite pleased the older dog. They didn’t play much, but worked together hunting mice and rabbits, sat together on the porch steps, and slept side by side indoors.
Although she took awhile to accept adult people, Ellie adored the kids when they visited, tolerating their snuggles, chasing the balls, scampering along on walks and showing off her small repertoire of tricks to earn biscuits. Thus she met our main requirements, and while she sometimes ignored us while pursuing her own agendas, she became a fun, cheerful companion.
Ellie’s predatory husky genes expressed themselves more than her retriever side, but she performed moderately well as a grouse dog. When Miki walked out with her .22, Ellie ranged widely, scanning by sight and with her sensitive nose. She’d pounce on the bird when it fell, but rarely crunched down as our sled dogs would.
Ellie joined Miki and two other people in a long fruitless search for a grouse Miki shot that fell out of sight in soft snow. The little black dog disappointed Miki by apparently giving up and going home halfway through the job. Finally the discouraged trio trouped 200 yards home only to find her “retriever” waiting on the porch with the missing grouse. Another time a grouse crashed into shallow water. When Ellie waded after it the bird astonished Miki by diving. Unfazed, Ellie plunged underwater to make the retrieve.
When handling whole birds Ellie exhibited a soft mouth, but she’d happily crunch down bird parts only to throw up wads of feathers, usually on the rug. Miki once saw her catch a flying sparrow and then allow it to emerge unscathed by her teeth.
Time passes, of course. Old Quigley died some years ago and at age 12, now Ellie’s our elderly dog. One evening in January she appeared at the door looking dejected, with snow clinging to her head and right shoulder as if she’d somersaulted. A high-speed stumble could have caused a spill, or perhaps she’d been accidentally rolled by one of the sled dogs.
By morning she could barely move, moaning with pain, unable to lower her head to eat, and lame on her front left leg, making us suspect a slipped disk in her neck. For the next three days we coaxed her to drink broth held beside her nose as she huddled on the sofa almost immobilized. Anti-inflammatory pills offered no relief, so we added a stronger painkiller left over from my recent joint surgery.
Ellie had lived a long joyful life and we were not willing to let her suffer pain and indignity at the end. But after several miserable days she slowly improved. By the time veterinarian Cort Zachel prescribed additional medications, she’d started walking quietly outdoors and chasing kibble tossed across the floor, although we still served her main meal in a bowl elevated on a box. Muscle relaxants helped her considerably and by springtime she returned to playing outside and coming home drenched but still bouncy.
In late May she and I sat together on the front porch enjoying the cool evening air when a mosquito began hovering over her nose. I moved to wipe it away just when she snapped at it, accidentally bonking my hand with her teeth.
With a small gasp she peeked up to see if I resented her nearly biting me. The whites of her eyes flashed as she apologized.
“Oh, Ellie, we’re fine,” I assured her. “You’re good.” Ellie’s body relaxed and her face glowed as she let me give her a snuggle, followed by a moment of deep, full eye contact.
It took awhile, but Ellie became a good pet for us after all.
Julie and Miki Collins live in Lake Minchumina. They have written three books.