Richard and Ellie

Julie Collins photo

A young Richard Collins enjoys communing with a young Ellie in 2011. Now 21, Richard still enjoys quiet moments with the old dog.

 Julie Collins photo

LAKE MINCHUMINA — We adopted our little house dog Ellie from the animal shelter in 2011. At roughly six months old, the 50-pound lab-husky mix had outgrown her cute puppy phase, except for her huge loppy ears reminiscent of Snoopy in the Peanuts cartoon. If it hadn’t been for those cute ears I might have passed on her, since it had only been a couple months since we lost our old house dog, Skeifa.

Any new dog would require a fairly specific personality because our second house dog sported an intense, domineering personality stuffed in a small explosive package. She wouldn’t take kindly to an intruder, no, not at all. Yet our little gray husky missed Skeifa.

Julie and Miki Collins live in Lake Minchumina. They have written three books.