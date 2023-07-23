Pup protection

Miki Collins photo

If a predator is lurking nearby, puppies must stay locked securely in when not supervised.

 Miki Collins photo

An eagle sat atop a cottonwood snag, watching as I checked our fish net. I had just seen my sister, Miki, off on the mail plane to spend a week running errands in Fairbanks. Not even small waves ruffled the beach pebbles on that calm day and with the warm water of mid-summer a couple netted fish had started to spoil. Then I pulled a big whitefish into the boat that had been gashed open. I stopped and stared. Thus began a week of unusual events.

Gulls peck through the soft underbelly of fish, otters chew up the head, and outboards propellers cut deep slices. An eagle would likely leave shallow torn wounds. What I stared at matched nothing I’d ever seen. The upper end of the gaping hole was perfectly square and about 2 inches wide. The gash penetrated to the spine, then ripped downward, spilling innards that now had begun to rot.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.