An eagle sat atop a cottonwood snag, watching as I checked our fish net. I had just seen my sister, Miki, off on the mail plane to spend a week running errands in Fairbanks. Not even small waves ruffled the beach pebbles on that calm day and with the warm water of mid-summer a couple netted fish had started to spoil. Then I pulled a big whitefish into the boat that had been gashed open. I stopped and stared. Thus began a week of unusual events.
Gulls peck through the soft underbelly of fish, otters chew up the head, and outboards propellers cut deep slices. An eagle would likely leave shallow torn wounds. What I stared at matched nothing I’d ever seen. The upper end of the gaping hole was perfectly square and about 2 inches wide. The gash penetrated to the spine, then ripped downward, spilling innards that now had begun to rot.
I immediately thought of all the nearly-identical square-ended tears made by bears when they bite plastic sheeting on cabin roofs and woodpiles. I couldn’t see the definite round imprints of a bear’s canine teeth, but neither could I rule them out. My best guess was that a bear swam halfway down the 50-yard net in pursuit of a flapping fish, then got only one good bite, rupturing the fish’s air bladder so it sank beyond reach. I remembered the dogs had been barking at night, winding some critter skulking through the brush behind our house, and wondered if these events were connected.
My next net check passed uneventfully, and by later in the week I was more focused on my boat parked a mile downstream from home, at the mouth of the shallow river. Recent rain had raised the water level, and the boat sat in a slightly precarious position where the riverbank ended and the lakeshore cut sharply away to create a silt peninsula. A shallow channel through the wide delta allowed us to reach the bank, and a small clump of willows provided a tenuous tie-down point. I was a little worried a beaver might cut down the willows, but I doubted they’d take out the whole clump. More concerning, the silty river channel changed frequently and might undercut the bank to suck in the boat, or create a new bar to leave it land-locked.
My canoe glided down the glacier stream and the current whipped me around the last corner. Yes, the boat looked fine, the willow clump still radiating its green summer growth. But uh-oh, a silt shoal was filling our access channel. Should I move the boat? I beached and walked the few feet to the willow. Stopped. Stared. The bow rope lay useless on the ground, neatly cut.
I searched for sign, tracks, anything. Our horses lingered here to escape mosquitoes. A bear print would surely leave claw impressions, even if the silt was too firm for footprints. A wolf? I would have said very unlikely, except that a wolf had vandalized our boat in 2010.
I moved the boat to the nearest suitable spot, adding another half-mile to the canoe commute but giving me peace of mind.
The next morning I sat playing with a bunch of 6-week-old puppies outside the feed shed, enjoying the sunny day and their childish pranks, when the pups’ mom Olive sidled up after her morning perimeter check. She peered at me, concerned. Then she faced the horse corral, 30 yards away, and gave the softest possible woof. Then another woof. Something alarmed her, but not the horses; she knew them, and anyway they were out foraging.
I rose and took a few steps toward the corral gate, Olive right at my side and rigid with tension. I took a few more steps. Stopped. Stared. Was that a dark-colored moose calf lying in the center of the corral? Two huge ears flicked mosquitoes. But they weren’t round. They were pointed. The animal rose to gracefully its feet — a tall, narrow wolf. Dirt clung to his fur, turning the light gray summer coat a mucky brown. Probably he had just swum the river, and the wet fur collected dirt from our horse corral. As Olive and I stared in astonishment, the lanky beast nonchalantly jogged into the brush.
Well! I doubted that those narrow wolf jaws explained my gashed fish, but he might be responsible for my cut bow rope and the dogs’ nightly barking. As thrilling as it is to see such an elegant creature, I feared for the pups. A lone hungry wolf would make easy pickings of 10-pound puppies and might even kill an adult dog.
Two hours later the dogs raised an outraged alarm. The big fellow had returned. With summer rains encouraging an explosive growth of shrubs, I couldn’t see beyond the immediate vicinity, but I shouldered my .264 scoped rifle and softly stepped up one of the trails behind the house. A hundred feet from the front door, the wolf leaped from a bed in tall grass and slithered into the thickets. I gave a little squeak with my lips. After a pause the wolf slipped into view, circling.
With wolf season closed, I just wanted to give it a good scare. As the animal cut across the trail in clear view, I fired a single booming shot past him. He wheeled away, but not as fast as I would have liked.
When Miki returned the next day, we discussed different strategies for managing the situation. If the wolf hung around another two weeks we could assume he might be starving, and with wolf season opening Aug. 1 we might shoot him. If before then he attacked any dogs, horses or chickens we could talk to Fish & Game about shooting him in defense of property.
Until then, we’ll have to keep the puppies under strict supervision when not secure in their chainlink pen. We’re leaving a couple dogs loose at night who drive off the wolf each time he slinks around the dog yard. And we’re been cutting back the shrubbery, opening shooting lanes and removing cover the wolf might use to sneak up on the dogs.
Hopefully, that’s the end of this story, and we will not have a sequel to report.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.