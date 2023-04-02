End of the season

Photo by Miki Collins

Tilly and Toolik enjoyed a pleasant afternoon at the tent camp.

 Photo by Miki Collins

Lake Minchumina — “Gee, Hundo!” I sang as my team rocketed down the short, steep hill from our house to the river. Without hesitation, my chunky little black lead dog left the beach and shot out onto glassy ice, followed eagerly by the three yearlings pulling my long dogsled clattering and skidding out across the 200-foot crossing.

Over a foot of water had flooded the stream a few days earlier. Although the surface now lay frozen enough for safety, I could still peer down through transparent ice and yellow-tinged water at twigs imbedded in the previous snow surface below. Lanky Spruce, normally my main leader, trailed along. His reluctance to cross ice that still popped and creaked underfoot would have disconcerted my inexperienced youngsters. With Hundo merrily driving forward, they adopted his gleeful confidence.

Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.