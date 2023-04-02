Lake Minchumina — “Gee, Hundo!” I sang as my team rocketed down the short, steep hill from our house to the river. Without hesitation, my chunky little black lead dog left the beach and shot out onto glassy ice, followed eagerly by the three yearlings pulling my long dogsled clattering and skidding out across the 200-foot crossing.
Over a foot of water had flooded the stream a few days earlier. Although the surface now lay frozen enough for safety, I could still peer down through transparent ice and yellow-tinged water at twigs imbedded in the previous snow surface below. Lanky Spruce, normally my main leader, trailed along. His reluctance to cross ice that still popped and creaked underfoot would have disconcerted my inexperienced youngsters. With Hundo merrily driving forward, they adopted his gleeful confidence.
I was heading out that bright March day one last time after pulling traps in late February, to haul home a small tent camp eight miles out. Our trapping season this year was an abbreviated one. Following the fusion of an arthritic ankle, Julie sat out the season, and I only make day trips out the trail instead of our normally longer expeditions. Consequently, for the first time since 1981, we failed to reach even our nearest line cabin.
On the far riverbank, I hooked in Spruce, leaving my heavy-coated wheel dog, Toolik, loose for awhile. With temperatures soaring into the 20s under a brilliantly-sunny sky, I departed my outbound run early enough to prevent over-heating in the dogs.
Just a hundred yards on, the dogs and I passed up our two Icelandic horses, 70 feet off the left side of trail, industriously digging through drifts for frozen marsh grass in the low-lying swamp backing the river. As they placidly paused to watch us pass, I turned my head to scan the swamp to the right just in time to see three moose 100 feet away trotting swiftly off into the brush. Toolik lunged after them, only to quickly admit defeat in neck-deep in powder off the trail. With deep heavy snow hampering the movements of the towering ungulates, I felt grateful they departed instead of challenging my team for the hard-packed surface of our trail. I had no desire to resort to the .44 pistol handy in my daypack.
With one of my four yearlings staying home due to a recent neuter operation, I thought my six remaining dogs might prove underpowered given the soft trail conditions. Still, with the enthusiasm of youth, the small team careened through the willows, across swamps and creeks and overgrown dry riverbeds. I added Toolik when they finally slowed, and five miles out the team dropped down a steep bank onto another branch of the river.
This channel, at least, hadn’t overflowed. If young Esker remembered newly-formed overflow ice cracking up beneath him the previous year on an outbound trip, or getting briefly cornered beneath the sled on the return, he didn’t let on.
I noted with satisfaction fresh tracks of marten drawn by lingering lure scent to a couple of the trap cubbies, indicating strong populations. With lynx still depressed following a snowshoe hare crash, the removal of that population of larger predators allowed an influx of smaller ones, including some pushed off a large newly-burned area to the west. I wondered if they’d stick around one more year.
Six inches of heavy snow weighed down the 7-by-8 canvas wall tent when the dogs and I arrived. The three-foot walls stood completely surrounded by snowpack, leaving only the peaked roof with its small-diameter stovepipe projecting above the surface.
I turned the youngsters loose while I extricated my cable picket from the snow before giving each of the six big huskies a large chunk of frozen whitefish to gnaw on as I tied them up. In addition to providing some calories, protein and water, it settled them happily.
Finished with their snack, the dogs sprawled contentedly, only occasionally sniffing the light breeze for information beyond my ability to discern. Leisurely gnawing on my own lunch, I perched on the sled reading a novel under a benevolent sun unimpeded by shadows. This spot of scrub spruce had burned nearly ten years ago, and with little growth reemerging, it felt the full force of both the sun and any wind that might come swirling in.
Pulling down the tent didn’t take long. I used a stick to beat off pockets of ice formed by melting and refreezing snow, but a waterproof space blanket beneath the canvas floor kept it from freezing to the ground. Tent and tarp found a home in the sled, stuffed in around the little metal stove, pipe, mattress pad, sleeping bag, and miscellaneous socks, food, dishes, paperbacks and other sundry supplies.
Meant only as an emergency stopover, the little camp didn’t amount to much, but still by the time I had it all stuffed away along with a day’s worth of firewood that I didn’t want to waste, my 9-foot sled stood bursting at the seams. Finished, I spent the remainder of the heat of the day sprawled across that bulging load, engrossed in my book while my team snoozed peacefully.
Invigorated by their long rest and the cooling temperatures of late afternoon, the dogs stood in their harnesses with eager anticipation as I collected their picket. As usual, as soon a I started hooking in dogs Hundo made up for the quietness of the others by barking nonstop, not even pausing for a breath, until I lifted the snow hook and gave the word, falling silent only when he hurtled forward.
I loved his drive and courage on ice and in water, but his ever-excitable attitude better suited race dogs like his grandfather, Brent Sass’s famous leader Silver, than a trapline dog.
Top-heavy from its overload, the sled tipped over twice en route home. When righting the sled meant straining every muscle, I almost regretted added that firewood.
As the sun slithered away, coolness settled, lending my small tiring team extra power the last few miles. The horses still grazed as we passed them by, and a lone moose tucked itself safely away into the willows. My leaders passéd nicely and only young Tilly tried to spring in their direction but was quickly pulled back into line by the rushing team.
In unison, Hundo and the now emboldened Spruce hit the river ice at a run, unhesitatingly followed by the yearlings and Toolik. Clattering along behind, the bulky sled skittered across the ice to the far side and home, wrapping up a fun if abbreviated season.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.