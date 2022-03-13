In the Bush, we learn to repair things as they break down or do without. While we expect the occasional problem, a recent inundation of breakdowns over the past few months has become a little ridiculous.
Between our arthritis and an aging dog team (with four new youngsters too young for hard work), we’ve been forced to rely more on snowmachines this year. Unfortunately our small crew of elderly Yamaha Bravo long-tracks has also been suffering age-related disabilities.
We spent most of last year trying to securely fasten the starter assembly to the motor of our newest machine because the nuts kept backing off. Then the starter rope of the second machine broke, but by then our winter season was ending and that project didn’t get finished until autumn. By mid-November we actually had three machines in reasonably good repair. Even the old-old machine (as in 30 years old) was running fine.
Then the starter rope didn’t recoil on the old-old machine, forcing me to walk home from the fish net. We didn’t repair it until just recently, and then only following a joint effort with the cheerful help of two visitors, our friend Coup and Cousin Fiona.
Meanwhile the 2005 machine began deteriorating. Miki calls this one the “Green Machine” which always confused me even though when I go check, it actually is a weird green color as opposed to our shiny black “new” machine (11 years old) and the dull black old-old one. This green one had generally performed well for us except for a lost bogie wheel two years ago and last year’s broken starter rope.
But over the winter it grew increasingly reluctant to idle or to start while warm. Finally our talented neighbor Tom, who probably gets tired of seeing our run-down machines, offered to fix it in the community generator building. After I watched him remove and carefully clean the carburetor, then reassemble the gadget, I was confident that I understood the theory. But given that my thumb is more gardener-green than mechanic-black, if I tried it myself I’d probably re-install it upside down and backwards.
As we started home with our smooth-running beast, a bogie wheel fell off. Luckily we had two machines that day and we fled while Tom kindly made a second repair on the hobbled vehicle. (“Maybe we should just take it out and shoot it,” I gloomily told him.)
A few days later, another starter assembly disintegrated eight miles out the trail and we simply could not make the emergency starter kit work on that machine. It took three round trips up the trail to get an old starter installed and everything safely home, again with Coup’s nimble fingers. The replacement starter has a broken flange and until a new assembly arrives from the dealer, we won’t trust it for longer runs.
It makes me yearn for a good strong dog team, but sled dogs break down, too. I believe Spruce started our recent run of breakdowns when he found a porcupine last fall. Although big, our gangly sled dog lacked the aggression to collect more than a few quills in his cheek, but a couple of months later his face swelled until his eye barely opened. Suspecting an abscessed quill, we treated the wound when it opened and drained, but seeing no sign of infection we chose to not administer antibiotics. That turned into a stroke of luck later in the year.
Spruce’s uncle, Agate, got in a fight and needed two gashes stapled shut, which did require antibiotics.
Days later Spruce’s grandma, Calico, stopped eating and when we took the old dog’s temperature we realized she was seriously ill with a high fever. With no other symptoms we suspected pneumonia, but without veterinary access that tentative diagnosis remains unconfirmed. In addition to more antibiotics, we gave her a couple liters of subcutaneous fluids. It took several days to set her right again.
Then young Esker began limping on a front foot. When two toes swelled we suspected he, too, suffered an abscess or infection, requiring yet another round of cephalexin antibiotics. Then Agate needed another injury repaired. Then Toolik went racing through the brush and somehow rammed a dead stick up his wrist. The sharp rabbit-snipped willow entered his foot and penetrated nearly four inches up his leg before breaking off. The stick backed out cleanly, but the penetrating wound definitely required a round of antibiotics, which used the last of them.
A couple weeks later Birch needed staples. Our mail order for more antibiotics had been delayed and he spent two weeks inside, looking foolish in a plastic cone collar to prevent him from licking the injury. Although not severe, without antibiotics it healed slowly.
Each convalescing dog was dropped off the team until healed, which meant constantly juggling our dogs to keep even a small working team together. The four young dogs made great progress with their training, but still lacked the endurance to perform serious work. When two old dogs decided to retire, it left us with just a handful for getting around.
Meanwhile, my little water pump wouldn’t start and I broke a bolt while attempting to clean the carburetor. My back-up pump wouldn’t suck water until I re-set the intake hose. A cheap plastic fitting broke in below-zero weather. Then the pump needed a new gasket on the primer cap. Then the throttle wire fell off. Sometimes it just takes sheer persistence and some tooth-gnashing to keep things working.
Amazingly, our chain saws have been working just fine, but I had written half of this story when my computer froze for several days. If you’re not reading this story today, you’ll know I never finished it.