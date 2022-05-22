Having spent the last few years enlightening our niece and nephew about the joys and challenges of Bush life, my sister Miki and I have been delighted with a new youthful companion to educate and enjoy since our distant cousin Fiona wanted to spend part of her gap year here.
Although she had made a couple of brief summer visits, Fiona arrived for her first winter stay during a raging February windstorm. Her initial weeks included long spells of below-zero weather which, compared to her home state of Minnesota, must have felt pretty brisk. Still, the 19-year-old proved game for just about anything. Right from the start she began driving the snowmachine and helping with time-consuming firewood, water and dog yard chores.
In just a couple weeks Fiona mastered the fine art of dog-pot cuisine: lighting the right-sized fire, adding the proper proportions of fish, water and rice, and finishing the soup with dry kibble and chicken fat. “Layer tinder, small kindling, big kindling and firewood,” I instructed. “If one layer doesn’t burn, increase the layer below it — if your big kindling goes out, add lots more small kindling.”
Fiona quickly conquered the wood cook stove also. Despite our horror stories about baked goods scorching or even bursting into flames, she quietly turned out perfectly browned cookies, bread, biscuits and rolls, not to mention dumplings and an extra juicy moose stew.
With young dogs to train, we hauled Fiona along on sled runs to help hold the sled, giving her time on the runners and a few chances to skijor behind the sled. With her natural athleticism she quickly mastered that sport. Later in the spring she took loose dogs on walks on the river ice, to the enjoyment of all.
“So far I’m liking winter better,” she reported midway through her four-month stay. Like us, she enjoyed both the easy travel on frozen swamps and the dearth of mosquitoes.
Our artistic cousin picked up beading and knitting with just a few lessons and logged her impressions of Bush life with exquisite pencil drawings that captured the characters of the dogs, birds that she spotted, and the pussy willows bedecking the table. She even experimented with making bone white and bone black pigment from chicken bones.
From the local library Fiona checked out books and videos on astronomy to study. Each night after we fed the dogs and horses she shared her lessons as we gazed at Orion and other constellations, using binoculars to spot nebulas and distant galaxies. (She also tried to explain quantum physics, but Miki and I became so confused that we confused her as well.)
Shortly before we lost our night sky to the midnight sun, I remembered our mother’s old telescope and we used it to scan the stars and moon for a few days before shifting our attention to birds. We’d already spotted several owls as well as our ubiquitous gray jays and chickadees, but soon a shrike appeared to sing entertainingly, and the telescope’s long lens made the feathers pop on a couple of ruffed grouse.
Fiona helped haul and store tons of feed, groceries, gasoline and propane. She spent three days on the trapline splitting and stacking firewood, moved many loads of seasoned firewood from stacks in the forest to our woodshed at home, and helped cut and haul dry spruce firewood. She replaced a broken doorknob and fixed the dog-pot cooker. She shoveled snow from woodpiles, water holes, outbuildings and the canoe we had to move for spring access.
She helped repair the snowmachine with nimble fingers that fit nicely between small gaps. She brushed the Icelandic horses when their massively hairy coats began shedding in the spring. When the rare visitor arrived she helped them socialize our young dogs with plenty of treats.
With Fiona we celebrated the arrival of the geese and swans; we watched a pair of moose playing, listened to wolves howling and witnessed an altercation between a swan and an eagle on the river ice.
We shared intimate details about our respective recipe-storage devices (us: typed on paper, stained with grease; Fiona: in a cell phone, smeared with grease) and, perhaps more intimately, we shared our respective chocolate stashes (semisweet, bittersweet and Dove).
Although we lack Internet access, Fiona took advantage of twice-weekly trips to the post office to use the library Wifi to connect with family and friends. Evening phone chats helped too, and with her siblings she initiated a remote “Bachelor” style contest among the dogs based on the popular TV show. (Drumlin won with his charisma, cuteness and stylish hopping.)
No complaints were heard regarding the Ick Factor — the outhouse, dog-yard cleanup, animal carcasses, the sooty dog pot, the not-so-clean house. It’s possible a squeak was heard when she scooped a vole up in her can of dog rice, but I’m not saying if it came from the girl or the vole. Fiona even tackled the project of cleaning the skulls of a coyote and a wolverine. I was gratified at her curiosity as we stood over wolf droppings a quarter-mile from home. “How can you tell it’s wolf?” she inquired.
“It’s packed with moose hair, and our dogs haven’t had any moose hide to chew on,” I told her. “That means the wolves are feeding on the scraps of an old kill. The poop would be tarry black if they were gorging on meat.”
After a few months to adjust to our remote location, Fiona will be ready for some real isolation as breakup locks us at home for a few weeks. No more river hiking, sledding, snow machining, or visits to and fro. With firewood and other projects, and with birds arriving to brighten our days, I’m sure our companion will do fine.
Then in June Fiona is off to Madagascar and a busy summer before entering college. I’m sure she’ll do just fine there too.