‘I just love performing,” Ethan Brun said about acting and singing. “It’s the experience I can give people. How I can bring people through the story and have them feel what the character is feeling.”
Brun, a senior at Lathrop High School, has been appearing on Fairbanks stages since he was in kindergarten, and has a staring role in the Fairbanks Drama Association’s holiday season presentation of “The Wickham’s Christmas at Pemberly.” Acting, he said, is just one part of an overall love of performing. “Whenever I describe what I do, I say, I sing, I dance and I act. I kind of do as much as I can.”
Brun was born in Fairbanks. His father is local radio personality Johan Brun, and his mother Brooke Brun is a nurse at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. “My dad has been acting since way before I was born, and my mom the same thing. She helped backstage,” Brun said, explaining that he grew up with their encouragement to explore the performing arts.
“I had my first experience onstage in Kindergarten,” Brun said, remembering when he got involved with Dance Theatre Fairbanks. “I did ballet, hip-hop, tap and jazz for a few years. I was given the opportunity and I said, ‘Sure!’”
Brun kept at it, becoming part of the honor choir in grade school. That’s also when he first tried his hand at drama. “I started my acting during Christmas season, because that’s when FDA did the kids show,” he said. He was 9 and appeared in “A Christmas Story,” which Steve Mitchell directed. He played Schwartz, Ralphie’s best friend. “It went really well.”
A few years later, while in middle school, he appeared in “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” “I was one of the evil minions,” he recalled, laughing. “I think I was Evil Minion Three.” Also during middle school, he appeared in “James and the Giant Peach” with the Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre. “I was the grasshopper.” The following semester, he was in “Frozen Jr.,” again with FACT, playing Kristoff.
Brun, who smiles with enthusiasm whenever he talks about performing, chose to attend Lathrop because of the choir options there, and also for theatre opportunities. Last spring, he made what he considers his big acting debut when “Into the Woods” was staged at Lathrop. It was his first time in a leading role, playing the baker. He loved the experience but said that being the star in a play can be exhausting. “We had a joke backstage,” he said. “I had enough time to get offstage, get a drink of water, and then get back onstage.”
“Me and the baker kind of connected,” Brun said of playing the role. “Like we’re the same person. I was almost able to be me onstage.” Learning a character requires immersing himself in the full persona, he said. In plays set in historic times such as “Wickham’s Christmas,” he has to adopt accents and period mannerisms. In the current play the cast had to learn British accents, and he said sometimes at school he’ll slip into that. He laughingly referred to a recent time at a classroom table when he began talking in the accent, and a fellow student told him, “If you don’t stop, we will not be working together.”
“I don’t know how, but I have this ability,” he said of what keeps him involved with theatre. “Anything personal, like if I have personal problems, they would absolutely go away when I got onstage, and I’d just be the baker. It’s like flipping a switch.”
“The Wickham’s Christmas at Pemberley” is sort of an informal sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” and takes place in the servants quarters of the estate of Elizabeth and Darcy. Brun is playing Brian, a footman and tinkerer. It’s one of the lead roles and another character he said he identifies with. Brun heard about the auditions while working on this fall’s FDA production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.” He auditioned and then waited to find out if he had landed the role. “It was nerve-wracking waiting,” he said.
Brun was the understudy for the lead role in “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” and had one scheduled appearance as star of a matinee performance. It was during this show that he experienced what all performers endure at one time or another, a gaffe. There was a moment when he had to hang up a coat, and the coatrack fell onstage and broke. Brun was playing opposite Jerry Evans right then. “His line before was, ‘be careful, it’s an antique,’” Brun recalled. When the rack crashed, Evans, without skipping a beat, ad libbed, “I said it was an antique.” The role Brun was playing was a beginning writer lacking confidence, and with the cue from Evans, he was able to incorporate the mistake into the play. “We were able to get back on track,” he said.
It’s that sort of professionalism that Brun has honed through his years onstage. Working with fellow performers on a common goal, and experiencing moments like he did with Evans, where a dedication to the production has them helping each other, gives him a sense of place. “I love hanging out with the other actors,” he said. “Because we create this community. We become this family. It’s real nice having people watching your back onstage.”
And when the show closes, he added, “We don’t want it to be done yet, but it is.”
Brun will be attending trade school after high school to pursue plumbing, but also plans on heading to Broadway when he’s a bit older to see if he can break in. “I don’t want to sit behind a desk,” he said of his future plans. “I like doing hands-on stuff, like plumbing and acting. If I don’t make it on Broadway, I’m happy here. I love Fairbanks.”
“I might not succeed,” he said of Broadway, “but I have big dreams.”
Ethan Brun will be appearing with fellow cast members in the Fairbanks Drama Association’s holiday presentation of “The Wickham’s Family Christmas at Pemberly.” The show opens Friday Dec. 2 and runs through the 18th, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00, and Sunday matinees at 2:00. Tickets and further information can be found at the Fairbanks Drama Association website www.fairbanksdrama.org.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.