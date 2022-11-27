‘I just love performing,” Ethan Brun said about acting and singing. “It’s the experience I can give people. How I can bring people through the story and have them feel what the character is feeling.”

Brun, a senior at Lathrop High School, has been appearing on Fairbanks stages since he was in kindergarten, and has a staring role in the Fairbanks Drama Association’s holiday season presentation of “The Wickham’s Christmas at Pemberly.” Acting, he said, is just one part of an overall love of performing. “Whenever I describe what I do, I say, I sing, I dance and I act. I kind of do as much as I can.”

Ethan Brun will be appearing with fellow cast members in the Fairbanks Drama Association’s holiday presentation of “The Wickham’s Family Christmas at Pemberly.” The show opens Friday Dec. 2 and runs through the 18th, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00, and Sunday matinees at 2:00. Tickets and further information can be found at the Fairbanks Drama Association website www.fairbanksdrama.org.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.