Friendship and connection thrive today, as we’re in a bubbly and social mood. It could be an excellent day for a party or an informal get-together. If we’re feeling a little more spontaneous, a last-minute or impromptu outing with a friend could feed the wanderlust we’re feeling now. For those of us who would prefer to stay a little closer to home, it’s a great time for catching up on emails, texts and overdue phone calls. Of course, making space to chill is also encouraged, as many of us are called to put our overstimulated brain on a timeout.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. You might have a little cabin fever today. Grab a bite with a friend at a neighborhood spot or go on an activity date together.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. A little retail therapy goes a long way for you today, especially when you spend cash on things that are both fun and functional. Don’t break the bank.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. Love makes the world go round today, whether you’re single or not. Making time for your partner brings you closer, while singles can meet someone new.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. You want to be helpful today. Take care that the helpfulness is not at the expense of your well-being.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. A love connection is heating up. If introducing them to you friends, expect it to go well. Overall, go at your own pace with the relationship.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. If you’re on the search for a new job position, it’s a good day for sending out applications. Stay focused on what you want, and you’ll find it.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. A short trip or staycation could be just what you need to bounce back to your old self. Bring a friend or sibling.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. You could receive promising news on a financial matter or a loan application. With spending, try not to be too impulsive.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. You’re in the mood for fun and romance, making it a great time for a spontaneous adventure with your partner or your BFF.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. You’re in full-on work mode today, and you’re able to make progress with a goal. Don’t forget to take time out for rest.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. You’re feeling inspired to show off your talent, art or creative work. Go live on Instagram. Start a TikTok account. Indulge in some dance or karaoke.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. Spending time with your parents or a parent-like figure could be a source of joy for you both. Look after your elders.