It’s been awhile since we have really been able to offer some of our great opportunities for kids in the summer. We hope that you will consider having your kids involved in our program.
First, we have an amazing Cloverbud Club. You ask, “What is a Cloverbud Club?” Well, this is a club for youth ages 5-7. We do all sorts of fun activities geared toward them. It is led by two amazing teens who are very fun and interactive with the kids. Two other adults are also there to help. It runs two Wednesdays a month for an hour each starting at 4:15 p.m. When the kids are 8 they can be integrated into another 4-H club.
We have fun camps planned for the summer and can’t wait to get back to camping.
Our first camp is for youth ages 8-13 years old with the theme “Full STEAM Ahead.” As always, we will have lots of games and campfires and s’mores! Yum, my mouth is watering just thinking about it! Plus, there’s all the good camp food our amazing cook provides. A wonderful first aid individual helps out; sometimes it is an EMT and sometimes it is a nurse. A lifeguard is present when we are doing water activities. Plus, we have other adults around the camp who help our teenage counselors be successful.
It really is a great camp and will be held June 27-30. Cost is $100 for 4-H members and $125 for non 4-H members. It is limited to 40 youth. Registration will open May 1.
Our second camp is Cloverbud camp, for youth ages 5-7. We do lots of outdoor activities geared toward this age group. We have educational activities based on the outdoors, play age-appropriate games, and do fun crafts that the kids all love. This camp is July 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
I love this camp as it brings out the inner child in me. We have lots of fun. There are teen counselors who work with the kids and we have at least two adults available at all times. Cost is $40 for 4-H members and $50 for non 4-H members. This camp is limited to 25 youth and fills up fast. Registration will open on June 1, but you can call now to get on the list to have it emailed to you when it becomes available.
We need counselors to help with our camps. We do not pay but provide leadership training and experience. Counselors for the STEAM camp must be 14-18 years old and for the Cloverbud camp they can be 12-14 years old. They do not have to be 4-H members but we will interview and check references on them. There will be three to four training sessions before camp starts for the older counselors and one to two sessions for the younger camp counselors.
There is always lots happening with our many clubs and the wonderful volunteers who run them. We are always looking for new volunteers with new talents to share with youth or to help another volunteer with their club. All volunteers are interviewed, have background checks and multiple training sessions before they can lead a club.
If you would like to know more about any of the above opportunities please contact the 4-H office at 907-474-2427.