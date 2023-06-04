Harvest time

If not picked promptly, raspberries (top left) and strawberries (bottom right) will be lost to over-ripening, mold or birds. Crowberries (bottom left) and low-bush cranberries (top right) keep well on their bushes but still may be lost to birds, bears, voles and other hungry critters. Picking as soon as each reaches peak quality reduces loss. Photo by Julie Collins

Food and good health are inextricably linked with numerous studies showing that food patterns including lots of fruit and vegetables lead to best health. If you can’t get them from your own garden, buying seasonal fruits and vegetables is recommended for getting the most nutritional benefits. You may also use frozen or canned as these retain many of the nutrients and beneficial plant compounds. University of Alaska Fairbanks research has shown that berries, fresh or frozen or prepared as jam or fruit leather, are all nutrition powerhouses.

Whether fresh, frozen or canned works best for your budget and cooking style, adults should aim for about 1 ½ cups of fruit and 2-3 cups of vegetables per day. Currently in the U.S., only about 10-12 percent of adults meet the guidelines, with even fewer children getting recommended amounts.

Leslie Shallcross is a registered dietitian and the Cooperative Extension Service Tanana District’s Health, Home and Family Development agent.