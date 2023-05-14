Gardening for the first time can be daunting, especially in Alaska with the added challenges of a short growing season, sometimes too-cool weather, and sometimes very hot weather.
Although the internet provides a wealth of information, when you’ve never done something before, sometimes you don’t even know what questions to ask. Here are answers to some questions you may have not known to ask about gardening.
The first thing to think about when starting a garden is where to put it
An ideal garden spot would get eight or more hours of direct sunlight; have rich, loose soil free of weeds, rocks and roots; be a good distance from trees and shrubs; have an easily accessible water source; and have an 8- foot-high fence to keep moose and other pests out. That’s the ideal, but many of us garden in less than ideal spots because that’s what we have available. However, it’s something to work toward or arrange if you can. Also, you can garden in containers, raised beds or in-ground.
Do you want to grow in containers, raised beds or in-ground?
Container gardening can be a good option for those who do not have a spot to plant a garden in the ground. But containers can be challenging to keep watered. A full hanging basket may need to be watered two to three times a day in the heat of the summer in Fairbanks. You’ll want to make sure you use good potting soil for hanging baskets rather than just digging up soil you may have in your backyard. For one, that type of soil may be very heavy and hard to move. Also, you need to optimize growing conditions in containers because of the added stress on plants.
Raised beds (bit.ly/3O73tg2) can be a nice route for new gardeners as well. They can be made out of a variety of materials including wood, cement or metal (anything nontoxic that will not rot quickly). They require less watering than containers, but still more than gardening in the ground. There are a few advantages to raised beds. They warm up and retain heat in the summer; they can be placed on a deck, on rocky soil, or on top of a lawn; and they minimize the amount of soil you need to bring in and keep good soil from getting trampled on and compacted.
Another advantage of raised beds is that there are lots of ways to make the aisles incompatible with weeds. For example, the walkways between the raised beds could be cement, rock, mulch or weed fabric. Weeding walkways is not a fun task. Keep your growing space for growing and your walkways for walking!
Finally, if you do have a spot to garden in the ground, this can be a good way to go for deep-rooted crops like potatoes in particular and also may require less watering than containers or raised beds. If you get tree roots or weeds growing in your garden, you can deal with them easier as well as rototill if needed.
What can you grow?
Once you’ve decided where to put your garden, the next big decision is what to grow. The easiest things to grow in Alaska are short-season, cool-season crops. That said, even though radishes and spinach are some of the fastest growing, quickest-to-mature crops, they have a pesky habit of going to seed or bolting in Fairbanks because of our long (sometimes hot) days.
Some of the easiest crops to grow in Fairbanks are kale, peas, snap beans, lettuce, beets, carrots, turnips and potatoes. All of those crops can be directly seeded or planted outside in the ground as opposed to many crops that need to be planted indoors to give them a head start so that they mature before the growing season ends: zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, tomatoes and many flowers, to name a few.
Corn, winter squash, giant cabbage, Brussels sprouts, peppers and eggplants can be grown in Fairbanks, but they are a bit more challenging because they take longer to mature and/or require heat and sun to mature. As a first-time gardener, try the easy crops first before you tackle more challenging crops.
Personally, my favorite things to grow are ones that are best eaten fresh and ones that I can harvest and eat all summer long. I talk about choosing crops wisely for a small garden in this article, bit.ly/41z7XPB.
What varieties should you choose?
Not only do you need to choose crops, you also need to choose which variety of each crop to grow. There are many varieties of carrots, for example. Some mature early, some late, some are purple, some yellow, some are sweeter, some are better for storage. We trial how different varieties of carrots and many other crops perform here in Fairbanks at UAF so you can consult our reports for what has performed best (bit.ly/3O73xwi).
Here are some how-to growing guides for vegetables (bit.ly/41D553X), berries (bit.ly/3nWHA8s), and flowers (bit.ly/3BomS4y).
Another key to successful gardening is timing — when you plant, water, fertilize, weed and harvest matters.
When should you plant?
You should plant your garden as early as you can, which means after you are reasonably assured it is not going to freeze at night. Some people use frost cloth so that they can protect the plants from a light frost and plant earlier. Sometimes frosts can be unpredictable but you can base your planting date off the average last spring frost as well as a look at the weather forecast.
According to the Alaska Garden Helper (bit.ly/3nWDVHH), Fairbanks’ growing season or days above 32 degrees Fahrenheit is from May 9 to Sept. 23. Of course that is an average, so sometimes it’s going to be later and sometimes earlier. You can look up the average growing season wherever you live in Alaska past, current, and predicted with the Alaska Garden Helper.
When you’re planting indoors, it’s important to start plants at the right time. The right time basically has to do with how big the plant will be when you plant outside — not too small, but also not too big for its britches, so to speak (or container).
I like to use Johnny’s Seeds Calculator (bit.ly/41D5nb3). It’s not perfect. For instance, even if you start melons and okra indoors at the time the calculator recommends, that doesn’t mean they will grow in Alaska due to the length of our growing season and amount of heat we get.
Be sure to give plants enough space when you plant! And you can often plant multiple crops of short-maturing crops like lettuce and radishes as well.
Is your soil good for growing?
Getting a soil test is one way to assess if your soil is good for growing. The test will determine your soil pH (is it acidic or alkaline? Veggies like a neutral pH of 7 best) as well as your overall nutrient levels. You can find a bunch of information on soil testing here (bit.ly/3LZB1dg).
If you’re buying potting soil or topsoil, then you won’t need to test your soil, initially. The reality is that many gardeners successfully garden without getting a soil test but not without adding fertilizer to their garden. Adding compost and rotating crops (i.e. not planting the same thing in the same spot every year) are always good things to do. You can compost (bit.ly/3Mx5FfH) much of the inedible plants your garden grows (broccoli leaves, weeds that haven’t gone to seed, pea plants, etc.) as well as food scraps, lawn clippings and raked leaves.
How much and what type of fertilizer should you add?
Fertilizer comes in many forms. There are organic fertilizers or conventional (manufactured). Some are slow-release fertilizers that can be added at the beginning of the season and should last for most of the season. Water-soluble fertilizers are mixed with your water and often added weekly or every time you water.
A good tell that your plants do not have enough fertilizer is that they are yellow or otherwise discolored. Most fertilizers identify the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (N-P-K) on their packaging. The higher the numbers, the higher the concentration. Often, organic fertilizers have a lower concentration of N-P-K and rather than having all three of the primary nutrients, may only have one nutrient, although often they have more micronutrients. They tend to release more slowly than conventional nutrients.
When should you water?
You can water your garden with a watering can, hose, sprinkler, soaker hose or drip irrigation. Right after you plant seeds, you need to keep them moist until they germinate. This can be hard when we have hot, windy springs like we did in 2022. I found myself watering my garden three times a day to keep the soil consistently moist.
When you water a hanging basket, you want to make sure there are a couple inches of space in the container in between the soil and the top. You’ll fill the container once or twice. When you see water running out the bottom, you’ll know you’ve watered enough. Hanging baskets sometimes need water twice a day in the heat of the summer.
Raised beds require a similar soaking. If you’re watering with a hose in an in-ground garden, it can be difficult to adequately soak the soil as you can get water running off because water comes out so quickly. Drip irrigation is an ideal way to get water only to the plants you’re growing (not to the weeds!) and waters slowly enough that you’re not washing away soil — especially important right after you’ve planted seeds — you don’t want to wash away your seeds or small seedlings.
When should you weed?
The best time to weed is when plants are small. This requires you actually know what the plants you are growing look like when small and what a weed looks like when small. If you can’t get to them when they’re small, at least try to get them before they’ve gone to seed.
When should you think about pests?
Preventing pest and disease problems and identifying pests early is always easier than when an outbreak occurs.
When should you harvest?
As mentioned earlier, plants bolt — or go to seed — in Fairbanks incredibly quickly. For some crops like radishes and spinach, you may only have a couple days’ window to harvest the crop before it bolts. Other crops get woody or bitter. Zucchini can grow gigantic seemingly overnight. Most people won’t mind a giant zucchini in a quick bread, but in a stir fry, they are best when they are smaller.
How do you remember what you learned from last year?
Keep a garden journal so that you remember what grew well, what you liked, and what didn’t so well. You don’t want to repeat the same mistakes every year. Record what you like and what performs well in your garden. Keep track of what crop and variety you planted and when, productivity level and harvest dates, if you liked it or not or had too much or too little.
Have you heard of the Cooperative Extension Service?
At UAF Cooperative Extension, we answer questions, publish informational handouts, create videos and teach hands-on and virtual classes for Alaska gardeners new and old. You can count on our resources being research-based and free of advertising. Cooperative Extension is a resource across the U.S., so wherever you go there is someone with local gardening or farming expertise there to help you.
Finally, the best advice for never, ever gardeners is to jump right in and give it a try.