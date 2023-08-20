Rhubarb has been a staple in my life as a Fairbanksan. I grew up making rhubarb pie and rhubarb crisp, which are perfectly delicious ways to use rhubarb. Incidentally, one nickname for rhubarb is “pie plant.” Once established, rhubarb generally thrives with little attention in many Alaska locations. It is even thriving and volunteering on the edge of the trees in my yard with absolutely no care.
Not only is it prolific, the harvest period is also quite lengthy. As I’ve said before, I like to grow things that I can harvest all summer long: bit.ly/44e1Pxe. Although I certainly will not argue with rhubarb pie or crisp, let’s face it, there is a bit of a mush factor that accompanies these dishes. As my rhubarb plant has grown in productivity in the past few years, I’ve discovered a few new favorite ways to use rhubarb.
Rhubarb Pistachio Picnic Bars
This recipe comes from Smitten Kitchen and is a delicious way to use rhubarb in a dessert: bit.ly/45sPKpa. I think this recipe brings out the best of rhubarb, maintaining its beauty, taste and texture. It is one of those recipes that, after trying it, all of my friends and family ask me for. You can kiss the rhubarb mush goodbye in this recipe. Instead of almonds in this recipe, I used pistachios as I’m not a huge fan of almonds.
Although I poo-poohed mushy rhubarb in a pie, it is not a problem in a smoothie. My kids love frozen fruit and smoothies. And who doesn’t want a smoothie on these incredibly hot days we’ve been having? I found this recipe for strawberry rhubarb smoothies, bit.ly/3KFBAZV, and the site has a plethora of easy, healthy recipes to make with or for kids. Instead of strawberries, I used frozen bananas. I cooked the rhubarb in apple juice concentrate with water, froze it, then blended it with the bananas. Delicious.
We also tried a banana, rhubarb and blueberry (wild Alaska blueberries, of course) version but preferred just rhubarb and bananas, which is saying a lot because I love Alaska blueberries. I froze a bunch more rhubarb cooked with apple juice and plan to continue making these smoothies this winter and maybe even save a bundle on frozen fruit.
Skip the ketchup and slather this on instead. This recipe goes deliciously with another Alaska summer classic: salmon burgers. It’s also excellent on hamburgers or hot dogs. It could work as a Thanksgiving substitute for cranberry sauce. Here is a recipe for the salmon burgers and chutney: bit.ly/3DXnD5V.
Another version I like combines the following ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons coconut oil
• 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds (I used regular)
• 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
• 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger
• 1 large, 3-inch stick of cinnamon, broken
• 1 red onion, finely diced
• 2 cups of chopped rhubarb
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
The directions are to first heat the oil in a skillet, then add the spices and cinnamon and saute for a couple of minutes. Next, add the onion and ginger and saute for a few minutes more. Then add the rhubarb, red pepper flakes and finally the brown sugar and water and simmer for another 25 to 30 minutes. Add the dried cherries after removing the chutney from the heat.
I would include the weblink for this recipe, but it no longer works, and a quick Google search did not turn up this recipe.
These scones were delicious with rhubarb, tinyurl.com/5dbznxvt. Instead of currants, I used half raspberries and half rhubarb and put a full cup in instead of the 1/2 cup listed in the recipe. I sprinkled the rhubarb with sugar the night before and put it in the fridge overnight. The rhubarb was a bit tart, but I think chopping the rhubarb more finely than I did would fix the problem.
If you don’t have rhubarb growing in your yard, spring or fall is a great time to plant one. Ask a neighbor to split one of theirs or purchase a plant from a local greenhouse or nursery. Rhubarb is also widely available in farmers markets as well. I have been harvesting rhubarb from June until now (early August). This long harvest period is another great thing about rhubarb.
At the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, we have two thorough and excellent publications on rhubarb. One on how to grow it (tinyurl.com/yc6pbdha) and one on what to make with it (tinyurl.com/3m9zsa8).
Heidi Rader is an associate professor of Extension in partnership with Tanana Chiefs Conference. This work is supported by the Federally Recognized Tribes Extension Program Project 2022-41580-37957. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.