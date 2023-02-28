Registration is open for spring Master Gardener classes in Anchorage and Fairbanks.
The classes teach the fundamentals of gardening and can lead to the official title of Alaska Master Gardener. Participants who want the title also must commit to volunteer 40 hours of community service involving horticulture. Topics covered will include botany, soil science, entomology, greenhouse design and management, organic and conventional fertilization, lawn care, vegetable-growing techniques specific to Alaska, and more.
Stephen Brown, the agriculture and horticulture agent for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service in Palmer, will oversee the series. Registration, class information and the required master gardener volunteer application are available online. Registration deadline is March 9.
The Anchorage classes, taught by Gina Dionne, will be held in person at the Z.J. Loussac Library, 3600 Denali St. Classes will meet Mondays from 5-8 p.m., March 13 to June 9. Register online at bit.ly/MGANC23.
The Fairbanks classes, taught by Tamara Bell, will be held in person at the Tanana District Office, 1000 University Ave. Classes will meet Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., March 15 to May 31. Register online at bit.ly/MGFAI23.
The $300 fee includes materials and a copy of the Cooperative Extension Sustainable Gardening Handbook.
For more information, contact Brown at scbrown4@alaska.edu or 907-745-3639.