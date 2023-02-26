If you’ve been to any big retail store or local garden center, you’ve likely noticed the signs. They’re everywhere: rows of new lawn chairs, shiny grills and grilling accessories, coiled water hoses, fertilizers and treatments promising bigger blooms and yields, and seed packets. Lots, and lots, of seed packets.
All of that means summer and garden season is quickly approaching, which makes the next few weeks officially seed starting season.
This seed starting chart is a general guideline based on a June 1 planting date. Some years, Memorial Day weekend is fine for putting everything in the ground. This year the holiday weekend starts on May 27, which is a little early for many transplants. Keep in mind that the planting date for your plot may vary depending on your location, slope and shading.
Remember that soil temperatures will be colder than air temperatures, although if you have raised beds or have covered your rows in plastic, that soil will be warmer than the exposed ground level soil. It is hard to resist the urge to stick everything into the garden in early May, especially after a few days of warm temperatures. Putting transplants out too early can cause them to set back rather than flourish. The same varieties set out later, when the ground has warmed up more, can end up outpacing the plants that went into the garden a week or 10 days earlier.
You can use this chart no matter when you intend to set out your seedlings. To find the right date for seed starting if you don’t want to wait until June 1, locate the herb, vegetable or flower you want to start and count back however many weeks are listed in parentheses. For example, according to this chart, artichokes that will be set in the garden on June 1 should be started around March 16. However, if you intend to plant them outside on May 18, counting back the 11 weeks listed in parentheses will bring you to the end of February as a good seed starting date for a mid-May transplanting.
These dates are not absolutes — a week either direction won’t make much difference — but rather a gentle reminder that if you’re a serious gardener, it’s time to get serious about this year’s planting.