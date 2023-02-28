The Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a community seed swap through its grant-funded farming initiative, the AFFECT Project.
The swap is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Food Bank Volunteer Clubhouse, 2216 S. Cushman St. Gardeners interested in swapping are asked to bring seeds in bulk containers that are easy to open so people can take the amount of seed they will use. Small envelopes will be provided for taking seeds home.
Gardeners can bring any seeds they want but are encouraged to bring heirloom varieties, seeds you have saved, and seeds for varieties that grow well in Interior Alaska.
AFFECT stands for Alternative Fairbanks Farm and Educational and Cooperative Training Program. It's mission is to increase low-income Fairbanks residents’ access to locally-grown food and agricultural workforce development opportunities and direct borough residents in pursuing their own sustainable farming enterprises.
For questions about AFFECT or the seed swap, affectfarm@gmail.com.