There are never enough strawberries in our patch — I think my kids and my neighbor’s kids would agree! I am not the only one who is figuring out how to grow strawberries successfully in Alaska. One of the top posts on my blog, It Grows in Alaska, is “Untangling the Mysteries of Growing Strawberries in Alaska.” To figure what I can do to bump up my strawberry production, I interviewed Andy Harper, a local strawberry farmer (Highlands of Alaska Farms) as well as University of Minnesota researchers who have studied annual strawberry production using a low tunnel system. Andy has a half acre of strawberries in production this year. Some of those plants are research plants. He said he started the farm because, “I love berries, I lived in the UK and Scotland, they love black currants, I love those. I met Papa [Meunier] and he had everything. All different types of berries. I just loved berries. So I decided I wanted to do berry farming.

Strawberries are the only ones I can make money on the first year.” (Papa “Larry” Meunier was a legendary berry grower and cultivator in Interior Alaska and a longtime Tanana Valley Farmers Market vendor.) When Andy buys his own farm, he plans to expand production to many other types of berries. Most berries take a few years to get established. One of the biggest considerations when planting strawberries in Fairbanks is the variety. Two particularly important aspects of the variety is their response to day length (or lack there of) and whether or not they can survive our harsh winters. This is a moving target since our winters are getting less harsh alarmingly quickly. Also important is taste (of course!), texture, and productivity. Andy primarily grows day-neutral variety Albion. He also grows the June bearer, Cabot, usually as an annual, but it could survive in a non-raised bed growing system. June bearers often are more productive in subsequent years rather than in their first year of growth. I am growing Fort Laramie strawberries, which are everbearers. That’s what was available at two local nurseries this year. I was told that it was both productive and hardy and would come back next year. But if I were to overwinter it, I should pinch the blossoms and runners. Instead, I’m going for instant gratification and hope to maximize production this year. Seascape is another popular variety in Alaska. After these interviews, I realized I had not been paying enough attention to how I planted the bare root strawberries. I learned that you have to take special care that the strawberry roots do not make a “J” when you plant them. They must go straight down into the soil. Andy uses a dandelion weeder to shove the plants into the soil, then clips the ends of the roots with the tool with an extra shove at the end. Retired University of Minnesota researcher Dr. Steve Poppe wraps the root around a dull 12-inch plant stake so that the root goes straight down into the ground. Loose soil with good tilth is also key for successful planting and good strawberry growth. Compact clay soil will make planting the strawberries the right way difficult. This video explains how to plant strawberries in depth: https://youtu.be/7Oj6Ol0m6RU and this photo shows the planting technique with a stake.