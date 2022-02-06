In the summer of 2019, Dezy Hall was in a Pembroke Pines Florida bar on karaoke night when Savannah LaBua took the stage and belted out the 1990s hit “What’s Up?”, easily matching the song’s difficult vocal range. “She sang Four Non Blondes, karaoke,” Hall recalled, “and I was like, ‘Ooh, she can do this. She’s got skills!’”
Hall, who had been leading a musical collective called Modern Natives for nearly a decade by this point, asked LaBua on the spot if she wanted to participate, and not only obtained a singer, he also acquired a life partner.
“We started working together and seeing each other,” LaBua summarized.
Modern Natives relocated to Fairbanks about a year ago so LaBua could work on her Ph.D. in fisheries ecology, and quickly made a name for themselves, performing as a duo and becoming participants in the local music scene, which both are very enthusiastic about. “It’s a very musical community,” LaBua noted.
Modern Natives is a homegrown project that originated with Hall. Growing up, his father had a mix tape of popular 80s and 90s metal bands that caught his ears. “Every day, after school, I’d play the tape, back and front” before doing homework, Hall recalled. “And I found myself playing air guitar.”
On his 15th birthday, Hall received an acoustic guitar, and from then on, music was his passion. He attended SAE Institute, where he learned to record and produce music and run sound while diving into the rapidly expanding possibilities of home recording.
Hall said when the idea for Modern Natives began formulating, he intended to launch a metal band. But his tastes were rapidly expanding, and soon the group’s sound was swirling in that intersection of metal, punk, pop, and rock that’s called “alternative” for lack of a better name.
Hall said that metal channeled his teen angst, but was quite abrasive compared to the more polished sound he pursues now. “I got tired of screaming. I wasn’t angry anymore.” Thus LaBua’s arrival was timely in more ways than one. Years of improper singing had left Hall with a badly damaged voice, and he needed a vocalist.
LaBua grew up in a family where music was ever present, and had been in both orchestra and chorus while in school. She was drawn to science, however, and wasn’t planning on pursing music as a vocation before Hall came along. Suddenly, she said, “I had my science life and my music life.”
It was LaBua’s science life, coupled with the pandemic, that brought them north. She’s earning her degree through Florida International University, but one of her committee members is at UAF. Between closures of labs as well as lack of access to needed equipment, her work in genetics had stalled. That’s when her committee advisor suggested she come up to Alaska where these hindrances could be overcome.
Last April, the couple loaded up a trailer, hooked it to a Toyota Corolla without snow tires, and drove to Fairbanks sight unseen. “Our first day here was Easter,” LaBua said. “There was that big snowstorm the day we pulled into town. This was before we had the proper winter tires, before the car was winterized.” She added, “It was hard to get going if we stopped at the traffic lights.”
Hall felt like a kid at Christmas. “When we finally parked the car and got the hotel, I was walking in the snow thinking ‘This is great!’” he said “I was enjoying shoveling snow. I’d never done it before. So I was shoveling the neighbor’s snow.”
On the drive up, Hall and LaBua began reworking their electric songs into acoustic versions, and also wrote new ones, with an eye on performing as a duo. Hall said, “Now we know 49 songs, just the two of us, but sadly, our 49 songs are just an hour-and-a-half of music.” LaBua laughed and clarified this was because “they’re all punk.”
Once they reached Fairbanks, they wasted no time finding places to perform. “We started with Goldie’s open mic,” LaBua said. “Then we got in touch with Ester Fest and the state fair very early.”
“We’d always mingle with everyone who was there,” Hall said of these early open mic nights. “Exchange information. When’s the next show? Who do you play for? We were just networking.”
Hall is the primary songwriter for Modern Natives, and does the recording and mixing. LaBua acts as an editor, listening to his lyrics and offering improvements or observations on how they might work better with a few changes. She also is their main publicist and makes their merchandise.
“Working as a duo, there’s always pros and cons,” LaBua said. “The pros, it’s easier to manage, just two of us, less to coordinate. Easier when it’s two people versus four or five.” On the down side, they both have to do a lot more work. If there were more members, she said, “maybe we’d be spending less time with social media and promoting, and have more time to write new stuff rather than keep practicing old things and covers.”
One unexpected development was learning that the word “Native” has a far different connotation in Alaska than elsewhere. Because Modern Natives is an established name that they’ve released music under, they chose to keep it, but both stress that no disrespect or cultural appropriation is intended. Hall said he chose the name over a decade ago to convey the importance of maintaining traditions while embracing modern knowledge, stressing his belief that in the end, “We’re all connected as one.” Or as LaBua put it, “I would very broadly characterize (the name) as the growth, development, and blending of cultures over time.”
What Modern Natives work to blend and create can be seen and heard on Fairbanks stages at least until LaBua concludes her studies in Alaska. It’s a musical journey for both of them, Hall said. “We’re trying to find the sound that I’ve never heard before.”
Modern Natives can be found on the web at www.modern-natives.com and heard at soundcloud.com/modernnatives. Modern Natives will be performing at the Marlin on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 p.m., alongside Avery Wolves, The Dirt Heethuns, and Flannels & Skanks.