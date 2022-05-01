‘I feel like creativity, the arts and crafts or however you want to think about it, I feel like all these things are connected, and have a practical application in a farm setting,” Susan Willsrud said. “I think having an outlet for creativity helps round out your life in a way that makes it sustainable.”
Enjoying warm spring sun on their porch on a recent afternoon, Willsrud was discussing classes she and her husband Tom Zimmer will be offering this summer at Calypso Farm and Ecology Center. The farm, a nonprofit educational facility, is returning to a full schedule of in-person instruction after a two year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. Many of the courses are directly related to agriculture, but some, including spinning classes that Willsrud will be teaching, and blacksmithing instruction from Zimmer, have practical and creative uses well beyond a farm setting.
“There’s a lot of practical stuff on the farm,” Zimmer said, explaining how operating Calypso has expanded the couple’s skills into areas they didn’t foresee. “But there’s also room for that artistic, creative side.”
Zimmer said he learned blacksmithing from local metalworker Thomas Hart, who took Zimmer under his wing a couple of years after the farm was established, taught him the basics, helped Zimmer set up his own shop, then encouraged him to begin teaching the art, which he has now been doing since 2013. “The demand for classes has been incredible,” Zimmer said, adding that over the past decade over 450 students have sought blacksmithing instruction from him.
Willsrud taught herself spinning in order to be able to make yarn from the wool produced by the sheep on the farm. A knitter since childhood, spinning immersed her in the entire process of creating mittens, hats, and other items, from sheep shearing, to wool dyeing, to spinning, to the actual knitting.
“Some people enjoy spinning because they just like making yarn, and that’s fun,” Willsrud said. “I like being in charge of the process from the very beginning to making the final thing. I’m motivated by what the yarn is going to turn into.”
Willsrud will be offering a two part beginning spinning class on the May 15 and 22. She said students will be introduced to the basics during the first session, and emphasized that while the art can seem bewildering at first, with practice, newcomers soon come up to speed.
“Learning how to spin yarn is the kind of thing you can’t just pick up in a couple hours,” she explained, which is why she will provide each student with a loaner wheel to take home and practice on during the week between the two sessions. Students, she said, will “learn how the wheel works, they get to practice, they get to take the wheel home. They come back the next week and we practice again. And usually they feel pretty comfortable after that second session.”
Further into the summer, Willsrud will lead additional classes for students to expand their spinning skills.
Zimmer will be offering blacksmith tutoring on demand rather than a set schedule. Prospective students can contact him and arrange a time for instruction. Like the spinning, Zimmer said, “you can teach someone, but then there’s a lot of practice. That’s the hard part with the blacksmithing, getting them to have time to practice. So I do a lot of little classes.”
The farm’s shop is set up to provide students the time, tools, and space to learn, Zimmer said. “We use a propane forge. I have four stations, so everyone has a hammer and an anvil. We work through some simple metallurgy and hammer control and we start making some hooks. From there we can take it off to knife making, or axe making, or other tool making. Or if people are interested, we can get into other ornamental things.”
The blacksmithing shop has ample practical use for the farm. Zimmer said he sometimes forges his own tools and repairs other items. Meanwhile, the yarn that Willsrud spins can be purchased through the farm’s website, either in skeins or as part of kits for making hats, cowls, and other clothing at home.
The couple said this proved to be an unexpectedly valuable source of income for the farm during the past two years, when classes and other revenue producing activities had to be curtailed.
Willsrud and Zimmer established Calypso in 2000 with the dream of creating a center where Fairbanks residents could learn to grow their own food and develop closer relationships with the land we live on.
Over the course of more than two decades, it’s grown into a full working farm dedicated to sharing knowledge and building community around the idea of local agriculture. “We’re not just growing food,” Zimmer explained. “We’re trying to grow more farmers. We’re trying to get more people seeing the value of farming, and giving them the skills, so that they can be successful. Because it’s hard.”
Giving farmers the credit they deserve is important to both Zimmer and Willsrud, who feel that while they have gotten a lot of praise for their efforts, the work of local farmers remains undervalued, and they want more people to appreciate farming as highly skilled work, essential to everyone’s survival. “Everybody eats, and everybody wants fresh food,” Willsrud said. But not everyone, they both feel, recognizes the importance of farmers in local communities.
To that end, Calypso Farm was originally envisioned as a building block for the community, and Zimmer said the community has reciprocated. “Susie and I get a lot of credit for what we’re doing, but we’re only successful because the community has been so supportive. So we’re trying to figure out ways too make sure that we listen to the community, and provide opportunities for the community, and we really appreciate all the support. Hopefully it’s a two-way street, and we’re all doing well. And this is year twenty-two, so I think we’re all doing pretty well.”
•••
Calypso Farm and Ecology Center will be offering a wide range of classes, field trips, summer camps, and more this summer for people of all ages.
A full schedule and much more can be found on the farm’s website, https://calypsofarm.org/. The farm is located at 4780 Old Nenana Hwy.