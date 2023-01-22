Local production of “The Mountaintop” was something that “I wanted to see somebody else do,” said Diane “Bunny” Fleeks. “But the only way I was going to be able to see it done here was if I agreed to direct it.”

Fleeks, a near lifelong resident of Fairbanks and familiar face for attendees of Fairbanks Drama Association productions, will make her directorial debut with Katori Hall’s award winning play at Hap Ryder Theatre, opening Feb. 3 and running for three consecutive weekends.