Local production of “The Mountaintop” was something that “I wanted to see somebody else do,” said Diane “Bunny” Fleeks. “But the only way I was going to be able to see it done here was if I agreed to direct it.”
Fleeks, a near lifelong resident of Fairbanks and familiar face for attendees of Fairbanks Drama Association productions, will make her directorial debut with Katori Hall’s award winning play at Hap Ryder Theatre, opening Feb. 3 and running for three consecutive weekends.
The play is set on the final night of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life. “It’s not a biography of Dr. King,” Fleeks explained. “This is very much a contemplation of the end of one’s life. And it is very much in the realm of magical realism. So you’re taking something that happened, but you’re adding on a whole other conversation that is based around the end of one’s life through the lens of a believing man. This is a believing Christian man. But also a very human man.”
Fleeks was a young child when her parents came home and told her King had been assassinated. She said her parents’ reactions are her strongest memories of that night. “My dad was in tears, and he did not cry,” she recalled. “My mom was just defeated.”
“This guy who is doing nothing but being a leader, defiantly nonviolent, and he still gets murdered,” Fleeks continued. “His death’s impact on them, that’s what really struck a chord. The sense that you do all of this work, you prove your humanity, you are part of the talented teenth, and you’re still not safe. That was the message going forward. That no matter what you did in this country, as a Black person you’re just simply not safe.”
Her parents, Frank and Lottie Fleeks, had both grown up in legally segregated communities (Frank in Texas and Lottie in Washington, D.C.). They met during their first week at Howard University and came to Fairbanks after graduation when her father was stationed at what was then Ladd Army Airfield. As young, college educated professionals, they stayed in Alaska to help build a community and a state.
Civil rights “wasn’t prominent, it was just there,” Fleeks said of her childhood. Her parents were involved with local groups, but integrated activism into their larger work of strengthening the community. “They were just part of the fabric of trying to make things a little better.” She said she didn’t fully grasp their commitment to civil rights until after they died.
Fleeks was a baby when the family arrived in Alaska, and apart from a brief period in Tacoma while her father earned a law degree, spent her childhood in Fairbanks. “All things considered, I was a pretty regular Alaskan kid,” she said, although she was the only Black kid in her grade school classes, and sometimes encountered racism, both at school and in town. To cope, she said, “I developed a sense of humor.”
Fleeks attended the University of Oregon, earning a degree in physical geography. “It was the perfect degree for me. It fit everything that I’m interested in. And it’s turned out to be an amazingly good, practical degree for me.”
Fleeks took university positions in the Southwest before waking up one day realizing, “I hate the weather here.” She also didn’t like the the spiders, snakes, and other critters. So when her mom called in the mid-1990s to say she was developing health issues, Fleeks gladly returned to Fairbanks to assist her. “I’ll never forget flying back and coming across the Flats and bursting into tears,” Fleeks recalled. “A lot of it was the landscape and a lot of it was the people,” she said of why she remained.
Fleeks, who works as a docent at Wickersham House museum, didn’t plan on acting. But after her mother died, “my life was in a rut and I made myself a promise that I would do something that I never thought that I would do.” That’s when longtime FDA volunteer Steve Mitchell asked her to play Calpurnia in a production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” he was directing. “I promptly went, ‘No! Never. Absolutely not,’” Fleeks recalled. Then she relented. That’s all it took. Little more than a year later she was performing professionally with Perseverance Theatre in Juneau.
“It was this amazing experience and reminded me of why I moved back to Alaska. Opportunities are here, in the oddest places, even for somebody like me. I still can’t get up and give a speech in front of a group without being absolutely terrified. But being in character, you can hide behind that.”
Locally, Fleeks has appeared in numerous plays and had noticed the paucity of Black actors on Fairbanks stages. This, coupled with her appreciation for Hall’s play, prompted Fleeks to suggest “The Mountaintop” to FDA’s play selection committee, which she sits on. The play has just two roles, so she’s prepared it with two casts. Three of the four actors are new or relatively new to acting. Some stage hands are also working their first play. “I have gotten so many opportunities,” she said of her experience with FDA. “It is past time for me to create opportunities for others.”
Despite her extensive involvement with theatre, directing has required learning new skills. “The sheer amount of other things that you have to do outside of rehearsal, that’s been the thing,” she said. “It’s putting together the production team, doing publicity stuff, dealing with all of the minutia, thinking about the color palette for the set.” There’s also working with sound and lighting techs to get the proper cues and effects. “None of this was in my wheelhouse.”
“I’m very grateful to the Fairbanks Drama Association for putting on this production,” Fleeks concluded. “This is definitely a different show for FDA, so come in with an open mind and an open heart and we will entertain you and tell you a new story.”
The Fairbanks Drama Association will be presenting “The Mountaintop” beginning February 3rd and running through the 19th at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Information and ticketing can be found at FDA’s website, https://www.fairbanksdrama.org/.