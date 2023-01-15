This may not seem like the most obvious time of year to think about invasive species. The cold, dark days of midwinter don’t immediately inspire images of introduced plants and animals spreading across the landscape.

While it is tempting to assume that invasive species are frozen in suspended animation for eight months out of the year (when they are really just out of sight and therefore out of mind), do not let the snow and ice fool you! Invasive species are highly mobile even in the depths of winter, and we should still take precautions to prevent their spread.

Gooseberry Peter is the agriculture/integrated pest management program assistant for Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For questions, he can be reached at gpeter3@alaska.edu or 907-474-6829.