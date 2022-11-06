The items that make up the Ethnology and History collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North number over 18,000 objects that represent the history of Alaska, particularly the Fairbanks community. The collection contains thousands of works of art, s17 full-sized boats, and even a small Russian blockhouse on UAF’s campus. However, the collection would not be complete without the robust number of military artifacts that reside at the museum.
Angela J. Linn, Senior Collections Manager of Ethnology and History, explained that having the military objects in the collection shines a light on the history of military presence in Alaska.
“It’s essential we have objects to represent the impact on the residents of Alaska. Whether it was the establishment of early communication systems across the territory or the creation of the Alaska Highway, the Battle of Attu in 1943, or the current use of Alaska for cold weather training and testing, objects in our collection are representative of the changing technology and material culture used by those military personnel.”
Linn also explained that the representation of the U.S. military in the UAMN collection falls into three distinct categories: military uniforms, clothin, and equipment; symbolic representation of the military iconography integrated into Indigenous art; and military-related firearms.
One particularly well known veteran represented with items in the UAMN collection is William D. Hackett. Hackett was a skilled mountaineer from Portland, Oregon who eventually served over three years in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II. He was the first person to reach five of the seven highest summits on each continent.
The museum is currently home to about 25 items that are known to be associated with the famous mountaineer. These items include some cold weather clothing, bunny boots, and a gas camp stove. These objects give us a glimpse of what kind of gear was used in the military during this time period in addition to showing us what items Hackett used on many of his adventures in the state.
Linn began to explain the importance of the Indigenous artwork in the collection that relates to military presence in Alaska.
“Military symbols have been integrated into the beadwork of a number of Indigenous groups across Alaska,” she said. “Whether it was the style of shirts that the Dene/Athabascan people started wearing in the late 1800s with the beaded plackets and epaulets on the shoulders, or the integration of the U.S. Army eagle symbol, they are powerful symbols that Alaska Native artists were drawn to.” Linn described that Indigenous artists may have begun incorporating the U.S. Army eagle symbol into their work due to its importance as an animal in various parts of Alaska. Many traditional stories are connected to the eagles of Alaska.
The museum keeps these items from individual service members as well as Indigenous artworks, weapons and more as a repository of Alaskan history. These objects tell a story. They mark personal experiences at a specific point in time. Today, and for years to come, researchers and students will be able to use these resources to illuminate and remember the military’s influence and importance in the state of Alaska.
In addition to housing military artifacts in the museum collections, UAMN is also proud to provide several opportunities for military and veteran visitors. Every day active duty military members can receive discounted admission to the museum. Museum Passes, which can be used for free one-day family admission to the museum, can be checked out from the Fort Wainwright, Eielson AFB, Noel Wien and North Pole libraries. These free family passes can be used for two adults and up to four children. Family programs for children aged five and up are provided by the UAMN education department and Family Days (all ages) offer monthly themes designed to promote curiosity and exploration.
“UAMN has a long and proud history working with and serving the military community in the Interior. Just as they serve their country, we strive to serve the needs of their families out of respect for the important role they play in our community,” said Museum Director, Patrick Drucknemiller.
The museum is also pleased to participate in weekly Fort Wainwright off-post welcome tours. Each Friday morning, soldiers and their families get an opportunity to tour various community organizations including the museum, hosted by Explore Fairbanks.
“We see the museum and the university as valuable assets to military personnel and their families,” Druckenmiller says. “I’m proud we can offer these tours to say ‘welcome to the community.’”
As we enter the month of November, UAMN is taking a moment to pause and reflect on the opportunity we have to serve our local military families. Many folks here in Fairbanks would agree that moving to the golden heart of Alaska is not easy. Military families make great sacrifices and adjust to immensely different living situations in order to support their loved ones. They embody strength, bravery, resilience, and valor. This year we hope to see military families taking advantage of all of our military appreciation opportunities as well as our family programs.