The items that make up the Ethnology and History collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North number over 18,000 objects that represent the history of Alaska, particularly the Fairbanks community. The collection contains thousands of works of art, s17 full-sized boats, and even a small Russian blockhouse on UAF’s campus. However, the collection would not be complete without the robust number of military artifacts that reside at the museum.

Angela J. Linn, Senior Collections Manager of Ethnology and History, explained that having the military objects in the collection shines a light on the history of military presence in Alaska.