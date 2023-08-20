A couple of years after retiring, longtime Fairbanks artist Scott Hansen stopped in Lavelle’s Taphouse one day and noticed a large wall in the courtyard where a mural had been started and abandoned. Having always enjoyed working on large scale projects, he immediately saw an opportunity to create his biggest piece yet.

“It’s hard to find a home for a gigantic painting, even if you’re pretty popular,” he said, recalling why the idea grabbed him. He thought at the time, “This would be great if I can just play around and do it. But it was a leap of faith on their part, because I had no history in murals.”

Scott Hansen’s show “Recent Works” will be on exhibit at 2 Street Gallery throughout the month of September. 2 Street is located inside Co-Op Plaza at 532 2nd Ave. Open Mondays through Saturdays, 11 am to 6 pm, and Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm.