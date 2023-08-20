A couple of years after retiring, longtime Fairbanks artist Scott Hansen stopped in Lavelle’s Taphouse one day and noticed a large wall in the courtyard where a mural had been started and abandoned. Having always enjoyed working on large scale projects, he immediately saw an opportunity to create his biggest piece yet.
“It’s hard to find a home for a gigantic painting, even if you’re pretty popular,” he said, recalling why the idea grabbed him. He thought at the time, “This would be great if I can just play around and do it. But it was a leap of faith on their part, because I had no history in murals.”
Hansen’s proposed mural depicted Alaskan animals in a fun but not overly realistic style, emphasizing levity over anatomical accuracy. The proposal was accepted with one addition. Since the mural would decorate a bar, he was asked to add a beer element to it. “So I had all the animals have mugs of beer.”
The resultant mural “was a lot of fun and a lot of work and the biggest thing I had ever painted.” Hansen said. It’s since fallen victim to the ongoing demolition of the Polaris Building, which shared the wall with the Taphouse, but it launched Hansen into a new artistic realm. “Since I retired, I’ve done six murals,” he said.
While those murals can be seen on several local buildings, Hansen’s art has been appearing on walls in Fairbanks for decades. He’s an oil painter and a printmaker, and some of those smaller scale works will be on exhibit at 2 Street Gallery throughout September.
Hansen didn’t set out to be an artist or an Alaskan, although he did take an early interest in drawing. Growing up in Sacramento, California, his parents encouraged his artistic pursuits, and he fondly recalls his mom taking him to the library where he was enthralled by the illustrations in children’s books, particularly those of “Charlotte’s Web” illustrator Garth Williams. “I spent a lot of time drawing little animals with clothes on,” he recalled. “Making fantastic landscapes populated with animals.”
Hansen wasn’t focused on art at the time, however. After high school, he attended UC Santa Barbara, earning an environmental studies degree. He came to Alaska soon afterward in 1981 and worked for a summer in Denali. Since his sister was already living in Fairbanks, he drifted into town that fall and never left. “Like a lot of people in Alaska, I hadn’t really meant to stay,” he said, “but here I am now all these years later.”
Hansen continued carving his own path in Fairbanks. He took a custodian job with the school district and began working on an art degree at UAF. “I cleaned classrooms at night and went to class during the day. It took me quite a while, but I ended up getting a BFA.”
In addition to painting, Hansen discovered another media in school. “I think I feel happily surprised that the one that I didn’t know much about, printmaking, is something I sort of have a natural feeling for,” he said.
Hansen held his BFA show at Bear Gallery, an unusual opportunity for a student, and this cemented his place in the local arts community. “That started a relationship for me with the Fairbanks Arts Association,” he said. “As somebody who’s interested in the arts in Fairbanks, Fairbanks Arts Association has been a really important thing for me.”
Hansen plodded along, working for the school district and making art. Then, in the early aughts, his friend Eloise Larsen, an art teacher at North Pole High School, encouraged him to become a teacher. Hansen took her advice and returned to school yet again, this time to earn a teacher’s certificate.
“That was a challenging time for me” he said of the one year certification program he entered. It paid off, however, and soon after finishing, “I managed to land the job of teaching art to sixth, seventh, and eight graders at North Pole Middle School.”
Hansen described this as “a dream job and a scary job and a difficult job all at once.” He was teaching art, but also having to work with students in a famously difficult age cohort. He’d found his niche, however, and remained in the position until his 2017 retirement.
Since then his artistic endeavors have escalated. His murals have been his most prominent works. Lavelle’s Taphouse had him do a second mural in their courtyard, this one based on a historic photo of Cushman Street. Others can be seen at the FNA Head Start building, on a helicopter hangar on Eielson Air Force Base, and inside the recently opened onsite consumption lounge at Pakalolo Supply Company.
Hansen likes bringing human elements into his work rather than depicting Alaska’s wilds. He said he enjoys exploring the “different areas where the built landscape comes up against the natural landscape.” Street scenes or built objects often appear in his work, and he’s especially drawn to old cars and motorcycles.
In recent years he’s also taken to sanding down woodblocks he carved for limited edition prints, recycling them into new artworks which he described as “little 3D paintings.” One that will be included in the show is from a Julliard Quartet performance. “I like the idea that it has built into it some three dimensionality,” he said.
Hansen will also present examples of the cards he makes every year for friends and associates, small scale samples of his work that are more accessible than murals, even if they are displayed in similar fashion. “I like to say I’m on refrigerators all over the country,” he laughed.
“Sometimes to overcome lethargy and laziness, it’s good for me to plan a show,” Hansen said of his impending opening. Laziness is hardly a problem for the retiree, who also continues his explorations on canvas. “I still like to keep painting and messing with paint,” he said. “Trying to make interesting marks and interesting colors and stuff in paint.”
Scott Hansen’s show “Recent Works” will be on exhibit at 2 Street Gallery throughout the month of September. 2 Street is located inside Co-Op Plaza at 532 2nd Ave. Open Mondays through Saturdays, 11 am to 6 pm, and Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm.