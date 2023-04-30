Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage played host for the 2023 Yup’ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees, held April 15.

Eleven spellers from Akiak, Akiachak, Nunam Iqua and Stebbins sat for the Yup’ik spelling bee. Spellers were fairly matched during the first half of the spelling bee. Toward the end of the second half, two spellers were clearly ahead.

Freda Dan is the organizer of the Yup’ik and Iñupiaq Spelling Bee for Beginners. Contact emails are yupikspellingbee@gmail.com and inupiaqspellingbee@gmail.com.