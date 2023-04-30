Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage played host for the 2023 Yup’ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees, held April 15.
Eleven spellers from Akiak, Akiachak, Nunam Iqua and Stebbins sat for the Yup’ik spelling bee. Spellers were fairly matched during the first half of the spelling bee. Toward the end of the second half, two spellers were clearly ahead.
At the end of the second half, it was decided that a tie breaker would be used to determine who would place third. Words were chosen by the judges from the spelling word list. The two spellers had a very short run. The first speller up was a returning fourth grader who was in last season’s tie breaker with two other spellers.
The spelling bee is played by points and not elimination. A word is played until it is spelled correctly. If it is not spelled correctly by any speller, the speller given the word first plays the word last. If it is still not spelled correctly that word is retired and the correct spelling is announced by the judge. The spelling bee does not end until the last speller in the line up plays a word.
The first speller in the tie breaker had no points when the second speller played the word “angyangqertuq” (he has a boat) correctly, ending a surprisingly short tie breaker for third place.
It was not noted until a group photo session that spellers from Nunam Iqua School all stood holding plaques for first, second and third.
The Iñupiaq spelling bee was held even though only one school, Brevig Mission School, registered for the spelling bee season. The speller coming in first, Kakshuk Cameron Tocktoo, pronounced and spelled words with ease.
Three member of the University of Alaska Fairbanks club Yugtun Egmilta came and spoke to the spellers, encouraging them to enter Native language fields. The main speaker, Cakataar Casey Jack, was a former Yup’ik spelling bee player from the initial Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners Statewide meet.
Cakataar attended Tukurngailnguq School, in Stebbins, and is currently a UAF adjunct professor of Yup’ik. They generously gifted the spellers with a bag of Yup’ik language books.
First place: Pasrataar Alayna Canoe, eighth grade, Nunam Iqua School, Lower Yukon School District, Nunam Iqua
Second place: Maqaruaq Tieran Ignatius, eighth grade, Nunam Iqua School, Lower Yukon School District, Nunam Iqua
Third place: Arnayaraq Kirsten Aakaran Manumik, sixth grade, Nunam Iqua School, Lower Yukon School District, Nunam Iqua
Iñupiaq spelling division
First place: Kakshuk Cameron Tocktoo, Brevig Mission School, Bering Straits School District, Brevig Mission
Second place: Kimasuq Danielle Tocktoo, sixth grade, Brevig Mission School, Bering Straits School District, Brevig Mission
Third place: Kopeck Kaitlyn Alston, sixth grade, Brevig Mission School, Bering Straits School District, Brevig Mission
Freda Dan is the organizer of the Yup’ik and Iñupiaq Spelling Bee for Beginners. Contact emails are yupikspellingbee@gmail.com and inupiaqspellingbee@gmail.com.