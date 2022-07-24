‘It’s almost like a curse,” Greg Zimmerman said, on a sunny afternoon in his owner-built home. “You do something and think, ‘That room came out nice. Then you turn around and look into another room, and all of a sudden the walls look dead. And you have to do something in there. But you can’t do the same thing you did in the other room. It’s got to be different. It chases you around the house.”
That almost storybook-like house, which Greg shares with his wife Susie Zimmerman, can be visited by the public during the couple’s annual open house this afternoon from 2-6 p.m.
The Zimmermans’ home rests on Chena Ridge, with its lush garden melting into the surrounding forest. The exterior of the house is designed to give the appearance of three different European City homes adjoining each other. Step inside, however, and discover a very snug interior, albeit one where unique architectural twists, wide-ranging artwork and unexpected design details are scattered everywhere one looks. Yet the house has a unified ambience to it, feeling not at all cluttered.
Casting a gaze from the couple’s dining room window, the view encompasses their large garden, then extends over treetops to the Tanana and onward towards the horizon, where Howard Luke’s Gaalee’ya Spirit Camp lies directly across the river.
“It lives very comfortably,” Susie said. “You should see it in the winter. It’s very cozy. It’s very nurturing. Our friends feel comfortable here. They feel at home. And that’s just so rewarding.”
Like many good stories, this one begins in the sixties. In 1967, Greg was an Army draftee who somehow missed Vietnam (“I never even shot an M16,” he admitted, smiling). He was instead stationed at Fort Wainwright. Born in Wisconsin, he spent his teens in San Diego, backpacked around Europe, was drafted at twenty, came to Alaska and found home. After finishing his military duty, Greg remained in Fairbanks, attending UAF, where he obtained an anthropology degree with a minor in geology and built a small cabin.
He then went to New Mexico for a geography master’s. “While I was Outside,” he said, “I learned how to dance. Swing dance was big in New Mexico.” He began teaching it when he returned to Alaska, and in his very first class met Susie, who had adventured up north from her home in Tacoma, Washington. By then, he’d bought the property on Chena Ridge and broken ground. “I built a basement in 1980, and it just went on from there,” Greg said.
“He said, ‘I said I was going to build a house.’ And he meant it,” Susie explained, reflecting back after four decades in the home.
The two were married in 1984. “When we came home from our wedding honeymoon at Chena Hot Springs, all the lumber for the living room was stacked in the driveway. We moved and re-stacked the lumber the day after we got married,” recalled Susie.
From there, with Greg often working alone, the Zimmermans’ home began taking form. “We drew up the floor plans and laid out 2X4s on the ground, making the pattern of the living room,” Greg remembered. Dirt work, slab pouring, a bit of framing and few other parts have been contracted out, but otherwise, “He designed it,” Susie proclaimed. “He constructed it.”
It wasn’t entirely a one man job, Greg emphasized. “My brother would help, my family would help and periodically friends.”
Susie’s contributions are countless, and both agree before making any serious changes. Outside Susie has built a garden as meticulously thought-out as the house itself. At its heart, a small recycling water fountain gurgles, around which flowers bloom bountifully, creating a tidily organized patchwork of colors spreading well beyond the pathway, encircling the front of the home. A raised, screened-in patio is accessible by stairway, ramp and an elevated walkway to the second floor bedroom.
“Most of what’s out here is perennials, so a lot of it is established,” Susie said modestly. “And now I’m just editing.”
She learned gardening by experimentation, reading garden literature “and spending a lot of time in the winter drawing plans and getting ideas.” Like the house, things were tried and sometimes reworked. She said her friend, locally renowned garden expert Cyndie Warbelow, has been a treasured consultant. But, she sighed, thinking back on years of work, “If I had a nickel for every plant I don’t have anymore, we could buy a spaceship.”
The needn’t buy a spaceship. Over the years, as both held and eventually retired from state jobs, mostly with the DOT, their forever evolving home acquired a life of its own. “And then came things like greenhouses and decks and screen rooms and ... heliports,” the perpetually spirited Susie observed with laughter.
“It’s more getting into maintenance stuff now,” Greg said.
“And redecorating,” added Susie, in the way the couple has of finishing each other’s thoughts.
“Getting new carpeting for the floor or repainting the kitchen, and things like that. Touching up paint outside,” Greg explained.
What started years ago as annual garden parties hosted by Susie gradually grew into open houses. And just as the house has grown into itself, she said. “The garden party got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
“People started bringing their friends,” Greg remembered.
“And we started saying, ‘Oh come,’” Susie recalled. “Before the pandemic, we’d have 150 or 175 people coming through. And we’d know maybe half of them if we’re lucky.”
“We don’t have any kids, so we show the house off instead,” Greg said.
“We love this place, explained Susie, gazing over their garden. “We just love it. A lot of times we sit in the living room and just look at it.”
“We get to live here,” Greg concluded, with almost childlike delight. “It’s such a joy. To build your own place, any way you want.”
Looking about her as if still in wonder at it all, Susie exclaimed, “Your imagination is the limit.”
The home and garden of Greg and Susie Zimmerman will be open to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. today. It is located at 2030 Tribulation Trail, off of Chena Pump Road. Children are welcome, but no activities are planned for them. Please leave pets safely at home or in vehicles. Light snacks, masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Guests are asked to take reasonable Covid preventative measures.