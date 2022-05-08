If you are reading this while drinking coffee, you should know that your mug is only full because of insect pollinators. Pollination is one of the most important and fascinating interactions between plants and animals.
We cannot talk about pollination without mentioning flowers, which are essential for the process of fruits. Over 125 million years ago, during the dinosaur-infested Cretaceous, flowering plants began rapidly diverging. What was to become the huge diversity of today’s flowering plants had begun.
Animals usually have the freedom to look for partners. A male moose walks through the forest to look for a female. In the water, whales swim to warmer places to find a special and ideal place to mate and raise their babies. A fly flies to find a partner to copulate and begin a new life cycle by laying eggs. But, what about the plants? They are stuck on the ground, unable to move to find a partner with which to reproduce. Something needs to happen to connect the male (anther) and female (stigma) flower structures.
Pollination is the process that allows plants to reproduce and form seeds, through the transfer of pollen from the anther to the stigma. It is a complex interaction that involves different roles. Flowering plants have different pollination strategies. Some use the wind to carry pollen from one plant to another, such as the grass family (Poaceae), which includes rice, cane, corn, and barley. However, only 20% of all agricultural crop varieties depend on wind — the remainder depends on animal pollination.
Which animals? If you guessed insects, you are right. 85% of all flowering plant species (agricultural crops and wild plants) pollinated by animals depend on insects. The remaining 15% of flowering plants pollinated by animals depend on vertebrates, such as bats, birds, and even lizards and mice. Among them, blue agave (Agave tequilana), the source of tequila, depends entirely on bats for pollination. In southeast Alaska, Rufous hummingbirds pollinate wild berry crops such as blueberry, salmonberry and elderberry, providing locally important food resources to wildlife and humans.
What do these animals get in return for transferring pollen? Usually, plants offer two major products. One is the pollen itself. Plants produce more than enough for reproduction and the extra can be consumed by animals as a rich source of protein. The other is nectar, a highly energetic primary source of sugars which insects use as fuel to power movement.
Among insects, four groups pollinate the majority of plant species.
In fourth place, we have beetles (order Coleoptera) — yes beetles can pollinate. Beetles are the most diverse order of insects with approximately 350,000 described species. So, it is not surprising that some are pollinators. In fact, the fossil record shows that beetles were the first insects to act as pollinators. In Alaska, the flower longhorn beetle (Judolia montivagans) is one of our most common beetle pollinators.
Butterflies and moths (order Lepidoptera) come in third place. With rare exceptions, adults of the order Lepidoptera feed primarily on nectar from flowers, making them a potentially important group of pollinators. The straw-like mouth or proboscis of butterflies and moths is used to suck nectar from flowers. There are nearly 80 species of butterflies in Alaska. A free field guide to Alaska’s butterflies by Philip and Ferris, produced in part using specimens and data from the University of Alaska Museum of the North, is available on the AK Entomological Society website (www.akentsoc.org/doc/Butterflies_of_Alaska_2nd_ed.pdf). One of our moth species is the fireweed clearwing moth (Albuna pyramidalis) which you can find in the Fairbanks area.
Flies and mosquitoes (order Diptera) are second place as top insect pollinators. Yes, you read it right, mosquitoes are pollinators. In the Arctic, generalist fly-flower interactions are important for pollination. Mosquitoes are common flower visitors and have been reported as pollinators. A great example is mosquitoes (genus Aedes) that are significant pollinators of the blunt-leaved orchid (Platanthera obtusata), a flower that can be found across Alaska. It is worth mentioning that without a group of very small flies (Ceratopogonidae), amusingly known as no-see-ums, we would not have chocolate, because they are the primary pollinators of cacao flowers.
Besides mosquitoes, many other flies are important pollinators. Flower flies, also known as hover flies (family Syrphidae), are very easy to see on flowers across the state, as many of them are mimics of bees and wasps. Predators have fashioned them through natural selection, into looking almost exactly like the sorts of insects that predators typically avoid. A very common species of flower fly that can easily be seen in Alaska and Fairbanks is Melanostoma mellinum.
Top insect pollinators are the well-known bees, bumble bees, and wasps (order Hymenoptera). They are the superstars of the pollinators with 70% of all agricultural crop varieties depending on bees! The imported European honey bees play a key role in pollinating Alaskan crops, but the primary pollinators are native bumble bees (genus Bombus), mining bees (genus Andrena), and sweat bees (family Halictidae).
Recently, University of Alaska Museum of the North insect collection research affiliate Jessica Rykken (with the National Park Service) published a field guide to the 22 bumble bee species of Alaska beautifully illustrated by Laurel Mundy (www.nps.gov/articles/000/upload/Bees-of-Alaska-2.pdf). They are abundant, well-adapted to the cold, and can be found anywhere there are flowers offering up pollen and nectar. In Alaska, bumble bees, mining bees, and sweat bees play an important role in pollinating a myriad of plants, such as cranberries, blueberries, wildflowers, and willows. Most bees have a modified pollen basket called a corbicula on the last pair of legs, which is flat and full of setae, and where bees keep pollen during flight. They collect pollen to feed their queen and immature nestmates.
Last but not least, are the stinging wasps. Although this group can be problematic because the females can sting, they are beneficial to humans. In addition to being pollinators, some groups of wasps prey on other insects and assist in the natural biological control of pests.
It would require many articles to talk about the importance of pollinator diversity and how spraying insecticides for mosquitoes can kill important pollinators. I recommend that anyone interested, research protecting pollinators to learn simple steps we can take to protect these hard-working animals that are so important to us and our ecosystems!
