This month, the University of Alaska Museum of the North is looking forward to bringing back the annual Museum Open House. The event, from noon to 4 p.m. March 25, provides the community a chance to explore labs and work spaces and will be the first Open House since 2019.
The museum holds more than 2.5 million artifacts and specimens in its collections, representing millions of years of biological diversity and thousands of years of cultural traditions in the North. Collections at UAMN are organized into 10 research disciplines: archaeology, earth sciences, entomology, ethnology and history, film center, fine arts, fishes and marine invertebrates, genomic resources, herbarium, mammalogy and ornithology. The breadth and depth of the museum’s research work as well as teaching and outreach is not always apparent to the average visitor touring galleries. Open House provides an opportunity for a deeper look.
UAMN has an incredible amount of research, projects and exploration going on within all of the departments, and faculty and staff are excited to open labs to the public.
In the Earth Sciences lab, exciting work on fossils from the Prince Creek Formation in northern Alaska is ongoing. Graduate student Zack Perry is studying Alaska’s tyrannosaur, called Nanuqsaurus. This carnivore was originally considered to be a dwarf species; however, recent discoveries by UAMN researchers reveal it was much larger and on par in size with other North American tyrannosaurs, with the exception of T. rex (which was truly a monster!). Graduate student Lauren Keller is studying rare and scientifically important fossil birds. New discoveries of bones and even teeth reveal that birds were nesting in the Arctic as long as 73 million years ago. The Earth Sciences department will showcase some of its collection of fossils at the Open House, everything from mammoths to dinosaurs will be available for viewing.
Caitlyn Oliver Brown, graduate curatorial assistant in the ornithology lab, explained about a current project analyzing song sparrows. “Right now, we are applying whole genomic analysis to song sparrows. Here in Alaska, song sparrows are found from Attu Island to Southeast and there is a noticeable change in size, from massive birds out in Attu to smaller birds on the mainland.” She said, “We are unraveling the relationships between these populations and examining how evolution is acting on certain traits.” At the Open House, staff will be preparing bird specimens, showcasing some interesting Alaska birds, and sharing how they prepare them to be placed in the collections.
Work done in the research departments is variable with the seasons. Curator of Entomology Derek Sikes and students have already been getting ready for the summer field season. Over the course of the winter, they have been working on various projects like processing pollinators for the National Park Service, and DNA barcoding specimens found on Saint Paul Island in the Pribilofs last summer. Three undergraduate students are using DNA to help understand how unique the arthropod diversity is in the Pribilofs. They will compare DNA found on Saint Paul Island to DNA found in mainland Alaska as well as Canada.
This summer, Sikes will continue work on a bumblebee project in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering ranking the Western bumble bee as endangered due to its dramatic decline in western North America. Sikes is part of a team trying to determine if the species occurs in Alaska. Of his work, Sikes said, “The most exciting part is finding new species. It’s happening more often with advances in DNA technology. Also, I love working with a great team of people.”
The work of preparing, studying, caring for and making connections with collections is central to each of the departments at the museum.
During the Open House, The Ethnology and History Department will display items that have been donated to the museum recently. The Fishes and Marine Invertebrates Department will allow opportunities to see and handle preserved fish specimens as well as learn about ongoing research supported by these collections. In the herbarium, people can see how plants are collected and prepared and discover botanical curiosities. The Mammals Department plans to showcase some of the most popular animals in the collection including lions, tigers, bears, walruses, marmots, a giant fruit bat and much more! While in the Archeology Lab, guests will be able to explore objects and tools from different time periods, highlighting the human habitation of Alaska for at least the last 14,000 years.
Emily Koehler-Platten, an outreach specialist at UAMN, plans and runs programs and outreach events for visitors of all ages. “One of the biggest things we’ve been working on is expanding access to the museum and our programs, particularly for low-income families,” Koehler-Platten says. “We have formed partnerships with a variety of organizations to help families come to the museum, and also are doing programs out in the community, bringing the museum to them.” She said, “I think what I enjoy most about my work is the chance to work on so many different topics. I get to be very creative about looking at the theme from different perspectives. I really like that the museum is so interdisciplinary and that I get to come up with activities that incorporate culture, art, history and science.”
Behind-the-scenes work occurs in the public facing departments as well. A new exhibition, “Crossroads of Beringia: Alaska Botany & Plant Science,” opened last month and highlights the work of the herbarium. Among other changes, guests who haven’t visited the museum since the last Open House, will be able to get their first look at the 42-foot bowhead whale skeleton suspended above the museum’s lobby in 2021.
Galleries and public spaces will also be available during the Open House. The Visitor Services team and museum volunteers will be on hand to greet and direct guests. In the Creativity Lab, the Education & Public Programs Department will be hosting hands-on activities for all ages.
The UA Museum of the North will host its annual Open House from noon to 4 p.m. March 25. Admission is free all day.
UAMN is offering two ARTSci Teen Workshops for 13-18 year olds in March. Registration is required for the Gyotaku workshop on March 6 and Faux Taxidermy on March 20. Learn more at bit.ly/uamnteenworkshop.
The museum will be focusing on the theme of art in family programs this month. Early Explorers, for children 5 and younger with their adults will be held on March 10. During spring break, a series of Art Exploration Days will provide opportunities for discovery and activities designed for children 6 and older. See www.uaf.edu/museum/calendar for details.
For more information about the museum’s collections, programs and events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.
Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.