This month, the University of Alaska Museum of the North is looking forward to bringing back the annual Museum Open House. The event, from noon to 4 p.m. March 25, provides the community a chance to explore labs and work spaces and will be the first Open House since 2019.

The museum holds more than 2.5 million artifacts and specimens in its collections, representing millions of years of biological diversity and thousands of years of cultural traditions in the North. Collections at UAMN are organized into 10 research disciplines: archaeology, earth sciences, entomology, ethnology and history, film center, fine arts, fishes and marine invertebrates, genomic resources, herbarium, mammalogy and ornithology. The breadth and depth of the museum’s research work as well as teaching and outreach is not always apparent to the average visitor touring galleries. Open House provides an opportunity for a deeper look.

Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.