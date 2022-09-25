The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities.

Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds.

Rick Thoman is an Alaska climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

