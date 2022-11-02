HEALY — The 40th year of trick-or-treating for donuts at the Hundrup House almost didn’t happen.
Micah Hundrup checked at the house midday and discovered the boiler out and the temperature plummeting inside. His first thought? Save the donuts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
HEALY — The 40th year of trick-or-treating for donuts at the Hundrup House almost didn’t happen.
Micah Hundrup checked at the house midday and discovered the boiler out and the temperature plummeting inside. His first thought? Save the donuts.
There was enough donut dough to make about 300 donuts. The first thing he did was move it all to his truck and crank up the heat, so the dough would defrost. Then he got back to warming the house, before the donut-making crew arrived.
Every year, for 40 years, hundreds of trick-or-treaters flock to the front door of the Hundrup House for a freshly made chocolate- or vanilla-frosted donut, usually still warm.
It all started when Rick and Judy Hundrup moved to Healy. A neighbor welcomed the Hundrups to the community by delivering a plate of donuts to their front door. The Hundrups loved those donuts so much that they got the recipe. Touched by the welcoming gesture, Judy Hundrup decided she wanted to share homemade donuts with her new community.
“I just decided to make it a traditional thing,” she said, and started making donuts every Halloween. “It went over so well, I just kept doing it. It just kept growing.”
Word spread over the years: Don’t forget to stop at The Donut House. It doesn’t matter if you don’t know the Hundrups. Everyone is welcome.
Judy Hundrup has passed the torch now. Her youngest son Micah, 38, is now in charge of making donuts.
Years have flown by, and kids who came for donuts in the early years are bringing their own kids to the Donut House. Some are even bringing their grandchildren.
“We’re probably into about the third generation already,” Judy Hundrup said.
In Healy, trick or treaters are often driven from house to house because of the cold and the distance between homes. Drivers are not forgotten. If they don’t come inside, a donut gets delivered to them.
Some residents don’t even bother accompanying a young trick-or-treater. They just show up solo at the door and ask, “Can I have a donut?”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.