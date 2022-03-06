The word “parasite” evokes a range of negative feelings and disagreeable images almost universally. It most commonly makes us think of disease, infestation, unpleasant sensations and maybe a departure from a natural or balanced condition.
But parasitologists know this worldview belies an important truth. Host-parasite relationships are one of the many facets of the long story of life’s interactions, competitions and constant change playing out on our planet over billions of years. All Earth’s ecosystems involve complex interactions among species. Those interactions include now, and have almost always included, the often-convoluted series of stages that parasites transition through as they move through their life cycles in and out of a host or a series of hosts. Because a few types of fish parasites can affect human health or compromise the value of fish harvests, it is important to know how changing fish assemblages shape winners and losers in the parasite world.
University of Alaska Museum of the North (UAMN) researchers have joined a team led by Dr. Chelsea Wood, an associate professor at the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the University of Washington, to shed light on how the parasite population of northern Pacific marine ecosystems has been altered over the past century. This period has seen remarkable changes in fishing practices and preferred fishing targets, intensity of fishing activity, industrial development and environmental conditions shaped by human activity. The relatively recent and rapidly changing pressures on the fish species that live in the region can be expected to affect the dynamics of parasite transmission, abundance, and species composition. Wood developed methods to precisely measure these effects through careful examination of museum specimens collected over many decades, followed by statistical analyses that probe the association between changing parasite communities and factors of interest, such as changing host species abundance.
After selecting a set of 10 species and approximately 1,500 specimens to target in this study, Katie Leslie, a research technician on Wood’s team, visited the UAMN in the summer of 2021 to complete a series of careful dissections following a protocol designed to find most of the parasite types that commonly make a home of the target set of fish species. The set of species examined includes important members of north Pacific marine ecosystems and of Alaskan fisheries, such as Pacific herring, walleye pollock, and sockeye salmon. Once the parasites are counted and identified, we will work with an established parasite research collection to archive noteworthy specimens that may serve as study material for future studies.
Many of the fish specimens examined in this project found their way to the UAMN collections with support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In 2014, an important set of research collections developed and cared for by NOAA at Auke Bay in Juneau needed a new home due to changes in the organization of NOAA’s presence in Juneau. Fortunately, we were able to coordinate the transfer of those collections and all associated information to Fairbanks, where they are now maintained. Thanks to NOAA’s support for the transfer, long term access to these specimens is secure and as a significant additional benefit, all the collection information linked to these important research specimens is publicly available through the UAMN’s electronic catalog (arctos.database.museum). Our work on changing fish parasite communities is made possible by support from the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, & Ecosystem Studies (CICOES, cicoes.uw.edu) and serves as another example of partnerships between government bodies and universities to extend and expand how we understand the world and to build resources in support of future research.
Over the next few years, we expect to learn how different life strategies shape the success of different types of parasites when the community of fish species they depend on changes. We are particularly interested in knowing if a rapidly changing fish community is more or less likely to promote drastic changes in abundance of parasites that affect human and fish health. To answer this question, we rely entirely on the information stored and maintained in scientific research collections. New uses and methods to extract information from museum collections are opening previously inaccessible avenues of research making the value of these collection difficult to overstate. Every museum specimen represents a time capsule of biological information waiting to be opened.
Explore More
March’s theme for family programs from the UA Museum of the North is mountains.
Self-guided Early Explorers, for children 5 and younger, encourages exploration in galleries with a hunt-and-find from March 7-13. Children 6 and older are invited to drop-in for Junior Curators: Mountains on March 12 from 2-4 p.m. Free take-home activities available while supplies last. Visit bit.ly/uamnhandson for more info.
Teens can register for an ARTSci Teen Workshop focused on Aurora Art. Register by March 10 for the March 14 workshop. Visit bit.ly/uamnteenworkshop for more info.
Spring Exploration Days at the museum will be held March 15 and March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit www.uaf.edu/museum/calendar for details.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information about the museum’s collections, programs and events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.