Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.
This Saturday, April 8, Fairbanks Concert Association attendees will experience the irresistible allure of Meow Meow, an artist part siren, part torch-song singer, part chanteuse, part cabaret queen, part comedienne and all-out genre-bender extraordinaire.
Meow Meow is unlike any other performer FCA has presented in its 75-year history. Perhaps the closest the organization has come was with the appearance of Storm Large, who gave two special, limited-ticket, sold-out shows at the Palace Saloon in November 2017.
Tellingly, both Meow Meow and Storm Large have performed with the incomparable, stylistically diverse band Pink Martini, which will conclude FCA’s 75th season this May in a concert featuring China Forbes.
The ancient Greek story of the sirens, mythological creatures who possess hidden knowledge, most famously appears in Homer’s “Odyssey.” Though initial descriptions of the sirens were devoid of gender, they were later depicted as half-male or half-female beings with bird- or fish-like attributes. Eventually, they became classically interpreted as bird-women and later mermaids with enticing voices. As the original story unfolds, Odysseus has his sailors stuff their ears with sweet wax to avoid the temptation of the sirens’ song while rowing through the treacherous strait on their long journey home. Curious to hear their enchanting music without being lured to destruction, however, Odysseus, with ears unplugged, orders his men to tie him securely to the ship mast. He resists madness and gains wisdom and the ability to see the future.
FCA presented many powerful and mesmerizing female singers in its early years. Largely operatically trained, some of them, like Carol Brice, Lucia Hawkins, Lois Hunt and Anna Maria Alberghetti, naturally crossed over into musical theater and popular song repertoire. However, the first FCA performance to even resemble that of Meow Meow’s subversive, burlesque, nightclub atmosphere didn’t occur until May 2004 when the sultry, husky, big-voiced singer and actress of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” fame, Lainie Kazan, appeared on the Hering Auditorium stage. With her backup band, Kazan broke the law that says less is more.
One New York theater reviewer wrote shortly before Kazan’s Fairbanks debut that “she sings, soars, wallops, sizzles, growls, augments, wraps, folds, unfolds, accelerates, whispers, croons, rolls into a tiny ball; and then the big ball — and the room, a cool room on a cold evening in April — explodes. With life, with desire, with animal warmth, with female grief, human joy, sexual hunger, satisfaction. More is more. And no singer anywhere today supplies as much of it, or as variously.” FCA closed the season that evening with a packed audience spellbound by Kazan’s performance.
Another FCA singer with a voice and presence that hypnotically commands her audience is the Canadian pop and country music star Kathryn Dawn Lang, better known as k.d. lang. In a Fairbanks Daily News-Miner special review of the year 2011, her September 2011 performance at Hering Auditorium was regarded as the biggest show that the arts organization had ever produced up to that time. Together with her band, Siss Boom Bang, they sold out the 1,300-seat venue and received thunderous applause throughout the entire evening, culminating in her crowd-favorite rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” As proof of her compelling magnetism and a supportive fan base, an online site dedicated to the artist is known as “sultry butch siren.” With hit songs like “Constant Cravings” off her 1992 cabaret-flavored platinum album, “Ingénue,” and the subsequent iconic portrait of herself paired with supermodel Cindy Crawford, lang has reached a status of international appeal that transcends traditional classification.
In September 2017, FCA opened its 70th anniversary season, showcasing the siren-like power of rock and country singer and guitarist, Melissa Etheridge. Known for a wide array of seemingly gender-neutral songs, including the deeply passionate “I’m the Only One” and fiercely seductive “Come to My Window,” Etheridge has been a major advocate of LGBTQ+ rights issues ever since she came out in 1993. Her Hering Auditorium performance attracted people from around the state and many regarded it as one of the best rock concerts in memory.
Two months after Etheridge’s appearance, Large arrived in Fairbanks with her downsized band Le Bonheur and took the adult-oriented audiences by Storm. With a diverse performance portfolio dating back to the early 2000s — as lead singer of The Balls, twice-television song competition semifinalist, creator of the one-woman musical, “Crazy Enough,” featuring the number “8 Miles Wide,” and, most prominently, the co-lead singer for Pink Martini — Storm is a musical phenomenon of atmospheric proportions.
This weekend, FCA will continue its tradition of presenting commanding, captivating and even terrifying female vocalists. With generous support from the Bill Stroecker Foundation, Meow Meow’s 7:30 p.m. concert at the Salisbury Theatre will mark the third attempt by FCA to promote the world-class diva. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her first concert slated for April 2020 was canceled and her second concert scheduled for March 2022 had to be postponed. Finally, after three years, prepare to be entranced by the siren sounds of Meow Meow. Just remember to remove the beeswax.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.