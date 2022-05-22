No one guessed the exact time of breakup 85 years ago on the Tanana River.
But no one was luckier in 1937 than Merwin Ernest “Buster” Anderson, a 31-year-old Fairbanks bus driver for the Midnight Sun Transportation Company.
Anderson was two minutes early with his guess of 8:02 p.m. on May 12, but he was closer than anyone else to what the Daily News-Miner called the “major seasonal event of the year.”
Adjusted for inflation, his 1937 jackpot of $75,000 translates to about $1.5 million in today’s dollars.
It was the best year of his life in the guessing department. His winning was even more remarkable since one ambitious entrant purchased every minute on the day in May before Buster’s the winning entry.
Also before the Nenana ice went out, Anderson and his boss, Billy Root, won about $4,000 in minute pools on the Chena River.
“On the Nenana contest, I had 25 tickets — and the winning one was just a wild shot,” Anderson told the News-Miner.
He and Root had 70 minute tickets on Chena River breakup bets, all marked 31, for Anderson’s age.
After the big win, he said he would keep his job driving a bus and invest his money under the guidance of his stepfather, E.H. Stroecker, president of the First National Bank of Fairbanks.
The wire service story printed around the country said he was “dark, handsome and elated.”
To celebrate his luck, Anderson took a trip Outside. He expected to have $60,000 after taxes, which was enough to put him on solid financial footing during the 1930s.
His six-week vacation took him to Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. He bought a new Chevrolet with some of his winnings and had it shipped to Valdez so he could drive it on the Richardson Highway to Fairbanks.
“Everyone treated me fine and I was bothered very little by curious individuals or schemers,” he said that July after returning to Fairbanks.
“As the champion cleanup man in these big events, Anderson become the ‘Man of the Year’ in Alaska,” the News-Miner said.
Anderson became a minor newspaper celebrity for a time.
The editor of the Toronto Star wrote to ask him to pick a winner in the Ontario election. “Please wire your decision,” the editor asked.
His guessing reputation was helped because on his return trip to Alaska he won $25 or $50 — both amounts were listed in newspaper reports — for guessing the exact minute the ship sounded its whistle for docking in Cordova.
In 1939, he remarried his first wife, which became a national news item. It said that the “luckiest man” in Alaska had once vowed that no women would get his money, but they remarried at Circle Hot Springs. That year he also won $1,000 in the Fairbanks Winter Carnival.
With some of his winnings, he invested in building a new house along the Chena River that still stands today, next to the Wendell Avenue Bridge. This historic building has been our family home for several decades which we feel indeed lucky to occupy. We call it the “Ice Pool House” in a nod to its beginning. Along the way it also was the residence of notable journalist Ernie Jessen and his wife. His print shop was in the backyard which is now Graphic North.
The house has survived floods, the original bridge construction and now the replacement bridge construction. We’ve modernized a few things and added space but the house is still a testament to the commitment of Buster and his family to build a lovely lasting investment with his winnings.
Nearly a half-century after winning the Nenana Ice Classic, a reporter asked Anderson about his lucky year. A retired Teamster, he was still buying a few Nenana Ice Classic tickets each year, but he hadn’t come close to a second win.
Did the experience change his life?
“No, not at all. I’ve lived here all my life and I’m still living here,” he said in 1985, six years before his death.
At the height of his fame from the Nenana sweepstakes, he earned a place in “Strange as it Seems,” a syndicated comic that dubbed him “The man who can’t lose!”