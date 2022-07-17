Kona’s tail thumps as I open the door to my room. She stretches out a paw demanding a pet with her head snug on my pillow despite the blanket I put for her at the end of my bed. I sit and scratch her ears that flop off the sides of her head.
Why do I like you so much? I wonder, watching the eddies of brown in her eyes catch the sunlight. She licks her chops and lets her eyelids droop without fully shutting them. She oozes a tired sort of peacefulness.
I just watched the 2018 film “Alpha,” which would have me believe dogs and humans were always this cohesive. It’s a sweet tale about two underdogs: an injured wolf that was abandoned by his pack and a young boy who got left for dead by a Cro-Magnon tribe. Together they form an adorable duo that has to survive danger and hardships.
That’s a nice story. Even with a quick Google search, one can quickly find a similar heartwarming tale about ancient people sitting around a burning fire, the smell of their cooked meat attracting a boney, scraggly-furred wolf. These humans saw the animal in need of sustenance and offered up their hard-earned meat to the animal. It delicately walked up and licked it right out of their hand, then poof, domesticated!
Cute, but let’s get real. These humans had to survive every day, not just live. They had no grocery store to walk into, no plastic-covered squares of meat from their choice of cattle under fluorescent lights. It doesn’t make sense that they would hand their food over to a scavenger.
Just like everything on Earth, the relationship had to evolve. It grew into the loving bond between the modern dog and human over thousands of years. And the first fallen domino in this chain of time started with a motive on both sides.
As attractive as it is to believe in the stories selling love and lies from Hollywood, I took it upon myself to dig deeper into the many theories of how dogs and humans came to be, and why there’s a shedding dog on my bed as I write this. Well, I wasn’t surprised to find that these theories tended to be darker and less polished than the movie I’d just watched.
The most similar theory that compares somewhat to the story of Young Keda and his pet wolf that I’ve come across is one suggesting that prehistoric people would hunt an excessive amount of food and have to leave some behind. Hungry wolves would use their skills in scavenging and trail behind the people’s camps, eating whatever scraps they left behind. Eventually, the friendlier wolves merged into the pack of hunters (Marshall). This theory goes on to say that wolves domesticated themselves because the affable ones would form bonds with humans, whereas the hostile wolves would stay away unable to form a connection at all. The wolves with friendlier traits would then breed, passing down the amiable traits that also happen to be linked to traits such as curly tails, floppy ears, and even a different bone structure (Handwerk).
Now we get into why people wanted wolves on their side. The simple want for companionship comes further down the line of the relationship between humans and dogs. The first thing in these Paleolithic people’s minds was the use they could get out of them: hunting, tracking, later on, transportation, and dozens of other things benefiting the man. Human nature seeks conveniences and tools to make life easier, better and more efficient, which is why those ancient humans wanted wolves.
Now with that in mind, this next, far darker theory makes a lot of sense. Humans had a good reason to bring wolves into their tribes and use them as tools, so it would make sense that they took a litter of pups. This theory says that early humans killed off mother wolves, taking their young, to be able to bond with them and train them as malleable pups (Handwerk). I’m not entirely surprised “Alpha” didn’t base their story on that theory.
Kona finally gets up with a grunt and trots out of my room. She needs to do a scan of the house, but she’ll be back. She’s a German shepard, so she was bred to have certain traits, as many breeds are. Some of the first signs of selective breeding in dogs go as far back as 9,500 years ago. This is known because DNA experts discovered the DNA of an Arctic sled dog with altered temperature sensitivity and oxygen use, different from wolves and other breeds of dogs (Gorman). A myriad of problems have arisen with selective breeding, such as hip dysplasia in German shepherds, breathing issues with French bulldogs, and a trait in the dog mushing community known as AHE (a neurological disorder) found in some lines of sled dogs. Logically, even if not ethically, the rise of selective breeding makes sense because, as I said, the original want for dogs was a want for a new tool.
Being an Alaskan and daughter of Brenda Mackey and Will Rhodes, owners of Mackey’s Alaskan Distance Dogs, I’m familiar with dogs built for something other than simply being a pet. Sled dogs are bred for endurance, having tough feet, good eating habits, the way their body moves while trotting and loping, etc. Sled dogs developed in Mongolia 30,000 years ago and migrated with people into the arctic circle 25,00 years ago (AKC 2020). Athabascans used sled dogs to move their supplies in saddlebags, but as the post-contact period arose the basket sled was invented. With this better way of transporting goods, sled dogs became vital for getting goods to and from trading posts. It wasn’t until the 1930s that their job got replaced by planes, though dog mushing didn’t end there (Langdon 1993). It turned into a sport that people take part in all over the world.
They’re classified as a working dog rather than house pet, and because of this difference in dogs, they form different relationships with their owner. My mom, a musher since birth, describes the relationship as, “You’re both very dependent on each other. You’ll go through some of the hardest experiences imageable with the dogs, so you have an incredible trust and bond with them.” The relationship between working dogs is similar to that of a pet, but there is a difference in that they look up to their musher to lead them in circumstances where they truly rely on them to make good decisions because in some cases, their survival depends on it.
Kona comes trotting back up the stairs with a mangled stuffed lemur hanging from her mouth. She sits at my feet, nibbling at the toy. The thing is, I personally don’t have Kona for her excellent breeding or for a guard dog, nor do plenty of other dog owners. This is because humans and canines have evolved into something else, something deeper than a symbiotic relationship.
Dogs and people have literally become so close that our minds are in sync. According to a study, the human maternal bonding system reacts when being around dogs. When looking into the eyes of our dogs, the brain releases oxytocin, a hormone that makes us trust and form maternal bonds with them. Even petting or hugging a dog has shown results in lowering the stress hormone, cortisol. There was a study that showed when veterans with PTSD were paired with dogs, 84% of them felt fewer symptoms and 40% were able to go off some of their medications. Veteran Ann Danner describes her relationship with dogs and PTSD as, “Everything that PTSD strips from you, these dogs give back.” (American Humane 2021). It’s amazing that dogs have the ability to heal such wounds. Even more shockingly, humans and dogs are the only species known to have these chemical effects on each other (Johns Hopkins Medicine).
The evolution of the human-dog relationship has been a remarkable journey. It’s a lie to say it’s always been beautiful and epic, as films like “Alpha” would like to present. We have a gritty history from the time of solidifying a beginning with one another, to specific breeding for dogs built for certain things, but what has formed is nothing short of amazing. From the house pets we festoon with sweaters and little stuffed toys to working dogs like sled dogs, we see them in a more similar light that was depicted between Young Keda and his wolf: a loving and deep bond.