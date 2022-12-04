Every year, as we enter December and begin to reflect on our past year, we like to fondly revisit the larger accomplishments that have materialized. At the Museum of the North, we see the magnificent bowhead whale soaring above the lobby, we spot exhibits going up, we catch educational programs running in the creativity lab, and we recognize new research being produced from our labs. We cannot forget, however, as we reflect on the years past, how we were able to achieve all of these accomplishments.

This month, we would like to shed light on some of the people and organizations that help fund the work done at UAMN. We simply would not be able to accomplish all that we have achieved without the support from the Bill Stroecker Foundation, Friends of the Museum, TOTE, Peggy Shumaker and Joe Usibelli, and many others who give to programs and initiatives at the museum. Without these donations, we would not be able to pursue the projects that make the Museum of the North the state’s only teaching and research-based natural history and cultural museum.

Maxine Laberge is a Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.