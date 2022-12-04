Every year, as we enter December and begin to reflect on our past year, we like to fondly revisit the larger accomplishments that have materialized. At the Museum of the North, we see the magnificent bowhead whale soaring above the lobby, we spot exhibits going up, we catch educational programs running in the creativity lab, and we recognize new research being produced from our labs. We cannot forget, however, as we reflect on the years past, how we were able to achieve all of these accomplishments.
This month, we would like to shed light on some of the people and organizations that help fund the work done at UAMN. We simply would not be able to accomplish all that we have achieved without the support from the Bill Stroecker Foundation, Friends of the Museum, TOTE, Peggy Shumaker and Joe Usibelli, and many others who give to programs and initiatives at the museum. Without these donations, we would not be able to pursue the projects that make the Museum of the North the state’s only teaching and research-based natural history and cultural museum.
UAMN is elated to have the support of “Friends of the Museum,” which is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1980 by Grace Schaible. The group advocates for the museum’s work and various projects in addition to providing financial support. President of FUAMN, Ronald Inouye was kind enough to open up about his work with the museum and the Friends.
“In 1978, a local group formed to successfully advocate for the construction of a new museum on the [UAF] campus,” he said. “Several of these early museum advocates currently serve on the board. Others are educators who participate in museum education programs or have some interests in particular collections.”
We are lucky enough at UAMN to have the bowhead whale hanging in the lobby thanks to a donation from the Bill Stroecker Foundation. Every day, visitors enter the museum and stand in the grandeur of the only suspended bowhead whale skeleton in the Americas.
Inouye reflected on his time with Stroecker at UAMN.
“He was a FUAMN board member for many years who spoke often of his desire for a museum bowhead whale exhibit. When FUAMN funded a group of UAF students and individual board members to discuss the museum expansion with our elected legislators in Juneau, Bill was with us and knew most of the legislators and elected officials,” he said. “He believed fervently in the role of the museum in this community and Alaska. Last year, the Bill Stroecker Foundation made his dream come true with the installation of a bowhead in the museum lobby.”
TOTE, a well-known Alaska shipping company, is another donor that the museum has been fortunate enough to work with for over 24 years. Their donations have supported Family Days, educational events, and programs that are beloved by local museum visitors. Family Days engage Interior Alaska families with science, art and culture by connecting them to museum research, scientists, and collections. The program seeks to promote a culture of curiosity and education in Alaska families. TOTE’s passion for local education programs brings a new wave of energy to UAMN and helps the education department put on multiple Family Days throughout the academic year.
UAMN visitors and community members who have watched the museum grow and evolve over the years may be aware there are plans to give the Gallery of Alaska a much-needed renovation. After over 40 years as the museum’s central attraction, there are many plans and projects that will modernize the gallery and improve the visitor experience. Peggy Shoemaker and Joe Usibelli have been irreplaceable members of the museum community. Their combined advocacy and donations have significantly contributed to the museum’s current building and offerings as well as future renovations.
For students conducting research, it’s always good to have a fund to tap into for fieldwork-related travel and educational opportunities. Often students will have options to travel to other museums to do comparative work for their research. We are grateful for these opportunities and funds from donors passionate about specific areas of research. Cindy and David Schraer have given to earth sciences, Nancy Eliason to archaeology, and David and Alexandra Sonneborn to ornithology, among others.
While ruminating on the importance of UAMN in the community, Inouye says, “Having grown up with libraries and museums, I believe they carry forward the hard evidence of humans and the natural world. While technology can enhance our understanding and interpretation of those objects and words, the “real” items must be cared for and maintained.”
“Beyond the objects and the words are the people who know and care about the items. They are a diverse community of individuals from curators to volunteers. Times have changed as have the individuals, but the role of museums continues, and the need for advocates continues.”
So, as we begin to set up holiday decor and wrap up the final projects of the year, UAMN is grateful to have such impassioned and wonderful supporters. We are grateful for community members who find the work we do at UAMN as essential and inspiring as we do.
We also celebrate those who give their valuable time and expertise to further the museum’s mission. Each and every donor has a passion for science and education that shines through with their donation.
With this support, we are able to make the bowhead whale fly above the lobby and find new species in the field. Invaluable research is done in our state-of-the-art labs, and educational programs that enhance young lives are run out of our creativity lab.
This holiday season, the Friends of the Museum is hosting a “Challenge grant” to the community. The group will match up to $10,000 for museum donations. Visit bit.ly/uamngive to double your donation.
Maxine Laberge is a Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.