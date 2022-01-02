Lake trout, or lake charr, is one of the many species of the salmon family found broadly across Alaska’s aquatic ecosystems. Lake trout, as their name suggests, tend to be full time residents of lake habitats and do not undertake the iconic seasonal or life stage determined long-range migrations well documented in other salmonids. Lake trout are of special interest to fish biologists because they show remarkable variation in body shape, coloration, and habitat preferences. The range of different lake trout types documented across its geographic range have led some to deem it ‘the most diverse vertebrate’ species.
Discovering and describing mechanisms that shape appearance and performance variabilities within populations and between species is a fundamental piece in understanding the evolution of the diversity of life on Earth. A team of students and researchers at the University of Alaska Museum of the North (UAMN) is working in partnership with natural resource management agencies to extend what is known about the history of lake trout populations in Alaska. This work takes advantage of the continually growing archive of research materials preserved and maintained in the genomic resources repository of the UAMN. Studies of the biodiversity and evolution of Alaska’s lake trout, and more broadly its present fish fauna, are greatly enhanced by the ability to examine samples collected over decades from across the state and preserved in the research collections of the UAMN.
Beyond having remarkable variability, lake trout are intriguing to biologists because of the present geographic distribution of the living populations. Today, populations of lake trout are known only from freshwaters in northern North America. The present distribution of lake trout overlaps with a remarkably close fit with the estimated maximum coverage of North American glacial ice sheets of the most recent glaciation period. While ice sheets covered these landscapes, lake trout populations would have been restricted to ice-free areas in the periphery of ice sheet boundaries. Over the past 18,000 years of relatively rapid ice sheet retreat, those ancestral lake trout populations found their way to continually newly available habitats. As part of a broader effort in biology to understand the history of the fauna and flora of recently glaciated lands, we are investigating the number and location of glaciation refuges and the routes lake trout took to reach their present locations in Alaska.
There are many challenges for biologists interested in reconstructing events in the very distant past. In contrast to controlled experiments, the evidence generated by historical events is preserved by chance in a diverse array of forms, each with different longevity and preservation properties. For example, evidence in the form of fossils tends to favor the conservation of hard anatomical features of organisms living in habitat types with adequate fossilization conditions. Evidence from chemical composition is best preserved in materials that undergo little change over various lengths of time. Each source of historical evidence requires specialized methods of collection and analysis, and each source offers value and limitations in answering different questions about life’s history.
In our lake trout studies, we are relying on evidence from genetic variation among individuals and populations. The DNA molecules that make up the genomes of most living things are rich in historical information. The passing of genomes from parents to offspring represents one link in a continuous chain of DNA molecule copying events that extends from the beginning of DNA-based life to all living things here today. However, all copying is flawed, at birth my genome likely included approximately 100 to 150 mutations in DNA sequence when compared to the related sequences in my parents’ genomes. It is a small change considering that all told, my parents contributed over 6 billion letters of DNA to produce my genome. Still, some of those 150 or so changes will pass to my descendants and may serve as evidence of their shared history, their shared ancestry. This simple model helps to illustrate how examining DNA sequences from different individuals, populations, and species has the potential to let us peer far into ancestral pasts. By determining DNA sequences in a large sample of lake trout individuals from different river systems, we can focus on and carefully examine the number and geographic distribution of genetic changes to identify likely scenarios for the arrival of this species to recently glaciated areas of Alaska.
Our current interest is focused on populations found in areas adjacent to pre-historic Lake Atna. Atna filled a basin roughly bounded by the foothills of the Talkeetna, Chugach and Wrangell Mountains and the Alaska Range. Many characteristics of this lake, such as size changes, shoreline, and lifespan are still the subject of debate. However, it likely was a substantial water body through the Wisconsin glaciation and lasting until about ten thousand years ago when glacial retreat and meltwater contributed to the collapse of the glacial dams containing its waters. Today, the headwaters of some of the rivers in the Susitna, Copper and Yukon basins sit close to the ancient northern shores of Atna. These same headwaters drain lakes that are home to lake trout populations. By analyzing lake trout gene pools in these lakes, we hope to learn of the roles that Atna, glacial cycles, and fish movement played in the history of the fishes that today live in freshwaters of northern hemisphere land masses.
Analyses to date show that present lake trout populations in Alaska did not use coastal movements between adjacent rivers as a path for finding new basins to occupy. Instead, our work points to a combination of factors such as distance between lakes, dynamic and changing drainage connections, and the propensity of sedentary fish such as lake trout, to form genetically distinct gene pools over short timespans, as the key forces that shaped the current distribution of genetic variability among Alaska’s lake trout. As we continue to examine lake trout genomes, we will turn attention to genetic factors that contribute to the unique morphological and physiological variability of this species.
