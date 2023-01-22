Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association.
The circus is coming to town next Sunday! Not the nostalgic kind showcasing a big ring tent, lion tamers and pachyderms, but a more contemporary family show hosted by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The returning guest artists are Cirque Mechanics, a troupe that retains traditional aspects of the circus and combines them with the modern use of a unifying narrative and an extra ingredient — innovative and eye-grabbing mechanical staging to delight adults and children alike. Their debut performance 10 years ago astounded the audience with its creative depiction of life in a 1930s widget factory.
The first circus didn’t appear in Fairbanks until July 1954. After a number of fruitless attempts, local Shriner clubs in the North finally succeeded in contracting the Cristiani family to trek the Alaska Highway to town. Four elephants accompanied bareback riders and their horses, acrobats, trapeze artists, unicyclists, clowns and a human cannonball. For many Interior Alaskans, this was their first live circus experience.
Prior to this event, the circus was presented in a different format. On Aug. 29, 1952, a colorful version of it came to Fairbanks for the first time. This was a virtual circus captured on celluloid, and you had to go to the newly renovated Empress Theater to see it. Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” was the movie of the year, and Fairbanksans were eager to experience the spectacle in all its technicolor realism.
The film’s local debut coincided with the theater’s reopening. Even before it was revamped, the reinforced-concrete Empress had ranked as one of the finest cinemas on the West Coast since its construction in 1927. Two shows were offered that Friday night and two children’s matinees the next afternoon. While the youngsters were awarded free “circus” souvenirs at their events, Alaska’s premier organist, Jean Stevens, entertained the adults with music on the mighty Kimball theater organ.
The Empress Theater served not only as a cinema but also as a performing arts space for local artists and the newly established Fairbanks Concert Association. For its first four seasons, from 1948 through 1952, FCA presented three concerts annually at the venue during the winter. In its 1952-1953 season, shortly after the Empress Theater got its makeover, FCA began presenting its artists at the smaller Lacey Street Theatre just down Second Avenue, where the Fairbanks Ice Museum is presently located. FCA continued to use that space until 1964, when the much grander, more modern Hering Auditorium was completed.
In 1987, after the 23-year-old Hering Auditorium received its own redesign with advanced acoustics, new seats and better sight lines, FCA inaugurated its first family-oriented circus event with two back-to-back nightly appearances of the Peking Acrobats. This 25-member troupe from the People’s Republic of China offered a different kind of entertainment. As a traditional folk art, the group’s style of acrobatics centered on everyday life with an emphasis on performing extraordinary stunts with ordinary objects, such as bowls, plates, jars, chairs, poles and ladders.
Much like the Fairbanks audiences in 1952 awaiting DeMille’s film at the Empress Theater, hundreds of attendees packed the Hering to watch the troupe perform. Like the big top circuses of the mid-1950s that drew spectators from the Alaska’s Interior and beyond, the fast-selling Peking Acrobats performance generated ticket requests from places as far away as Lake Minchumina, Manley Hot Springs, Fort Greely, Delta Junction, Anderson, Nenana, Denali Park, Cantwell and Central.
From the 1990s onward, FCA hosted other types of circus entertainment that included a heavier dose of comedy. The juggling, dance and comedy troupe The Flying Karamazov Brothers appeared, followed by The Passing Zone, a duo that told jokes and tossed running chainsaws to one another while bedecked in ballet costumes.
Another innovative act that combined juggling, comedy, and circus-style acrobatics with electronics and other high-tech special effects was Lazer Vaudeville, which performed twice in Fairbanks. FCA also hosted circus entertainment that could be performed by one individual rather than a group. The Czech-born Canadian performer Tomas Kubinek was invited three times to present his “master of the impossible” acts.
FCA brought the New Shanghai Circus twice and a Russian folk fair program by the Moscow Circus. The closest the association came to presenting a big-top circus act was the appearance of Popeye & Swee’ Pea, aka Alex Rothacker and his amazing dog, who dazzled the audience with tightrope walking, a balancing act and rope jumping.
Next Sunday, FCA will continue this “Greatest Show on Earth” tradition, one that has thrilled audiences for generations. See you there.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.