Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association.

The circus is coming to town next Sunday! Not the nostalgic kind showcasing a big ring tent, lion tamers and pachyderms, but a more contemporary family show hosted by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The returning guest artists are Cirque Mechanics, a troupe that retains traditional aspects of the circus and combines them with the modern use of a unifying narrative and an extra ingredient — innovative and eye-grabbing mechanical staging to delight adults and children alike. Their debut performance 10 years ago astounded the audience with its creative depiction of life in a 1930s widget factory.

Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.