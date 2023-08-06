Got milk? How about hair?
Last month, the two largest professional organizations dedicated to the study of the 6,500-plus living species answering “yes” to both of these questions gathered in Anchorage for a week of talks, posters, workshops, symposia and social events. The 13th International Mammalogical Congress (IMC-13), a joint effort of the American Society of Mammalogists and the International Federation of Mammalogists, attracted more than 750 in-person attendees from over 55 countries in the largest such gathering ever held in North America (an additional 150 joined remotely). Topics ranged broadly but interconnectedly, reflecting the increasingly holistic lens through which biologists and ecologists of all stripes study the diversity of life on Earth. Mammals — and mammalogists — were definitely having their day. Seven, in fact.
One prominent thread weaving together many of the themes covered at IMC-13 was the rapidly growing utility of museum specimens in addressing an astonishing array of questions. Voucher specimens — so called because they “vouch” for the occurrence of a particular species at a particular place at a particular point in time — have long served as the material foundation for such disciplines as taxonomy (the science of describing and classifying organisms), phylogeny (the reconstruction of evolutionary relationships among organisms), comparative biology (the study of similarities among unrelated organisms as they relate to behavior, ecology, or life history), and biogeography (elucidating the geological phenomena underlying the geographic distribution of different organisms), but ever-evolving lines of inquiry along with dizzying methodological and computational advances are producing one new Rosetta Stone after another. Information no one — including many in the museum world — knew was contained in voucher specimens is being unlocked, read, and interpreted at breakneck speed, in lockstep with a growing sense of urgency surrounding the seismic global impacts wrought by one mammal species in particular. And as was showcased at IMC-13, many of the mammal specimens yielding this informational bonanza reside right here in Fairbanks.
In terms of its size, the University of Alaska Museum’s mammal collection ranks eighth in the Western Hemisphere and includes the largest research collection of marine mammal specimens anywhere in the world (the next-largest — with half as many specimens — is at the Smithsonian). Although nearly all of its >140,000 cataloged specimens are kept out of public view for the purposes of preservation, organizational efficiency, and accessibility by staff and scientists, and despite Fairbanks being about as far off the beaten path as a major research museum could be, all of UAM’s collections (not just its mammals) are nonetheless readily ‘discoverable’ thanks to a searchable online database linked to similar databases around the world.
For example, with a few keystrokes and mouse clicks, a researcher anywhere on Earth can find out how many snowshoe hare specimens have been collected from Alaska (1,388); which of those include study skins, pelts, or hair samples amenable to color analysis (286); and where those specimens currently reside (in 16 museums spread across 12 U.S. states). Armed with that information, the researcher can then choose to visit those museums in person to inspect the specimens, request them on loan to their home institution, or a combination of both. Or, increasingly, neither — thanks to community-wide efforts to digitize data and images associated with specimens, scientists can often obtain all the information needed for a given study entirely online, obviating the need for staff assistance and sparing irreplaceable specimens unnecessary handling. Museums use these same databases to keep track of how their specimens and associated data are used, including those featured in studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals (the gold standard in the science economy). This, in turn, can provide an objective measure of a collection’s scientific impact, which museums can then leverage in seeking competitive funding to support ongoing activities and, hopefully, continued growth. Prior to publication, however, many studies are first unveiled at scientific meetings, providing a preview of exciting new findings in a setting that allows direct engagement with the people doing the actual research. So how are UAM’s mammal specimens — often used in combination with those from other museums — contributing to exciting new science? Four of us attended IMC-13 and spoke with these scientists, and here are just some of the highlights.
Researchers from the University of Kansas used tissue samples from northern and southern red-backed voles collected from Southeast Alaska and adjacent regions of Canada over the course of four decades to investigate multiple instances of hybridization (successful interbreeding) between these two distinct species where their ranges come into contact. Such hybrid zones provide rare insight into the genomic processes governing the formation and maintenance of distinct species that have evolved from a recent common ancestor. In this particular case, hybridization appears to be limited to a very narrow region, but that region has progressed northward in recent decades (an increasingly common finding likely attributable to climate change).
In another study, scientists from Stony Brook University measured the skulls of hundreds of mink specimens from western North America (skulls are often the only part of an animal saved, though modern collectors try to save as much of a specimen as possible), learning that males have slightly longer skulls that are otherwise indistinguishable from those of females, and that specimens collected from islands can be differentiated from mainland individuals; the latter finding echoes another common theme of isolated populations attaining distinctiveness and provides yet another window into the process of speciation. A team from the U.S. Forest Service and the University of New Mexico analyzed the different forms of carbon contained in the tissues of small mammal specimens collected from Alaska’s boreal forest between 1990 and 2021, finding that the carbon previously locked away underground is finding its way into small mammals by way of exploding populations of microbes gorging on the melting permafrost. Another team led by researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey borrowed bear tissues collected throughout Alaska to investigate the variation in genes involved in immune response, finding comparatively low diversity in polar bears, which may be more vulnerable to disease at a time when many pathogens are expanding their range in a warming Arctic.
As hinted at in the above studies (and several others), one notable strength of UAM’s mammal collection is its large number of time series.
This refers to large sample sizes of specimens from the same species from the same general area collected over the course of many years or decades, which allows scientists to study subtle but rapid changes occurring within a population or species over relatively short timescales.
One such study presented at IMC-13 nicely illustrates the value of time series and their growing importance in studying organismal response to climate change (full disclosure: I’m involved with this project).
Miranda Theriot, who earned her master’s degree at UAF and is now a Ph.D. student at the University of Oklahoma, measured the skulls and teeth of 434 marten and 543 lynx collected in Alaska between 1950 and 2000, all of which are in UAM’s mammal collection and — like many such series in the collection — resulted from a partnership between UAM and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
A prior study using these same specimens reported changes in average adult body size in both species over the second half of the 20th century, which the original authors attributed to the direct and indirect effects of rapid climate change.
These findings, however, hinged on the assumption that the skulls of adults cease growing once all of their deciduous (“baby”) teeth have been replaced by their permanent successors and their molars have attained their full size and show signs of wear. Theriot tested this by pulling a single tooth from all 977 skulls and sending them off to be sectioned and aged by a commercial lab.
Contrary to the original authors’ assumptions (not to mention conventional textbook wisdom), Theriot discovered that skulls do continue to grow throughout life, albeit at a slower rate later in adulthood, and that many of the originally reported changes in adult skull size over time actually reflect changes in the average age of males across the time period studied.
In other words, it’s complicated (thank you, nature!), but these complications can nonetheless be parsed and better understood ... if you have the necessary material to do so with. And that is why museum collections are so important. If IMC-13 taught us anything, it’s that voucher specimens have never been more critical for documenting and understanding the natural world, because that world is changing fast. Let’s hope we can keep up.