Got milk? How about hair?

Last month, the two largest professional organizations dedicated to the study of the 6,500-plus living species answering “yes” to both of these questions gathered in Anchorage for a week of talks, posters, workshops, symposia and social events. The 13th International Mammalogical Congress (IMC-13), a joint effort of the American Society of Mammalogists and the International Federation of Mammalogists, attracted more than 750 in-person attendees from over 55 countries in the largest such gathering ever held in North America (an additional 150 joined remotely). Topics ranged broadly but interconnectedly, reflecting the increasingly holistic lens through which biologists and ecologists of all stripes study the diversity of life on Earth. Mammals — and mammalogists — were definitely having their day. Seven, in fact.

Link Olson is the research curator of mammals at the University of Alaska Museum.