From fish to whales, nearly every predator in the sea eats zooplankton, or eats something that does. Understanding how climate impacts zooplankton can help us predict ecosystem changes to build resilient, climate-ready fisheries and communities.

A new collaborative NOAA Fisheries study looked at northern Bering Sea zooplankton over 17 years (2002–2018) of both cold conditions and unprecedented heat. The research revealed that loss of sea ice resulted in dramatic shifts. Large, high-fat copepods that are important food for many predators dwindled, while small zooplankton expanded in both number and range. This altered prey field may have contributed to ecosystem-wide impacts on fish, seabirds, and marine mammals.

This research was a collaborative effort between NOAA Fisheries Alaska Fisheries Science Center (Dave Kimmel, Lisa Eisner) and the University of Alaska Fairbanks (Alexei Pinchuk).

Reprinted with the permission of NOAA Fisheries.