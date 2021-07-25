Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
A chronology of commercial exploitation of Beringia’s bowhead whales helps us to see history as a tantalizing blend of coincidences, near-misses, and what-if questions.
Yankee commercial whalers’ first pursuit of bowhead whales north of Bering Strait in 1848 coincided with widening concern for the overdue British polar explorer, Franklin. Sir John Franklin had set out in 1845 on his third venture northwestward into the Canadian Arctic, to discover and map the last stretch of the Northwest Passage between northern Europe and the Orient. He carried 129 sailors and officers in two ships, Erebus and Terror. John Barrow, permanent secretary of the British Admiralty, had mandated the British Navy to stimulate international trade by conducting ocean exploration and mapping. Barrow’s 40-year long hydrographic imperative effectively demoted commercial whaling in Britain’s priorities.
Searches for Franklin soon attracted North Americans, notably Elisha Kent Kane, whose accounts of two expeditions in 1850-51 and 1854-55 ignited U.S. public fascination with heroic exploits in the Arctic. Among Americans inspired by Kane’s Arctic ventures was Charles Francis Hall, who set out to solve the Franklin mystery himself. Forced by limited support to hitch a ride aboard a New Bedford whaleship into the range of the much reduced “Greenland right” (Atlantic bowhead) whale, he overwintered among Inuit people in 1858 in SE Baffin Island, in the eastern Canadian Arctic. There, Hall recorded Inuit traditional knowledge, as other searchers for Franklin (and indeed Franklin himself) had not done. His Inuit hosts shared 300-year-old orally preserved accounts of exploits in 1576-1578 by Martin Frobisher, the original Englishman to seek a Northwest Passage.
Investigators from the Smithsonian Institution and Canadian colleagues in the 1990s confirmed the accuracy of Indigenous knowledge captured in Charles Francis Hall’s journals and charts 130 years earlier. Had he not apparently been murdered on his later Arctic voyage in 1871, reliance on Indigenous knowledge might now be acknowledged as a more direct, genuine legacy of Hall’s passion for Arctic discovery, like the legacy of Charles D. Brower and his descendants in Alaska.
A number of events that might have taken place earlier, later or not at all, raise what-if questions. If Yankee commercial whaling had not explosively outgrown its birthplace on culturally diverse Nantucket Island, might Beringia’s bowhead populations have survived with a greater margin of safety? What if Yankee commercial whaleships had discovered bowheads in the ice-dominated Chukchi Sea a decade earlier or later than they did (1848)? What if a series of adverse ice years had not plagued Yankee whalers’ success in the 1850s? If petroleum drilling had not been pioneered until after the U.S. Civil War, would Beringian bowheads have been hunted to extinction, and would weaker Congressional support have doomed the 1867 purchase of Alaska from Russia? If the Yankee whaling fleet had not been so severely depleted by the catastrophic ice year of 1871, could Beringian bowheads have survived into the 20th century, past the collapse in market values of whale oil and baleen?
Dave Norton is a retired UAF research faculty member, Instructor for UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Member of Friends of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.