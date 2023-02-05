It’s hard to imagine anything colder than Fairbanks at 30 below zero when you are trying to get your car started. While enjoying a visit to the UA Museum of the North, visitors might be surprised that right below their feet is a special freezer facility that keeps specimens frozen at temperatures lower than 200 degrees below zero.

The Genomic Resources facility at UAMN is one of the most unique rooms in the building, with over 200,000 tissue samples from specimens archived in the mammalogy, ornithology, ichthyology, and entomology collections. These samples are collected by researchers at the museum, other universities, and biologists with state and federal agencies. They are housed in Genomic Resources so that they can be used and studied for many years to come.

Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.