It’s hard to imagine anything colder than Fairbanks at 30 below zero when you are trying to get your car started. While enjoying a visit to the UA Museum of the North, visitors might be surprised that right below their feet is a special freezer facility that keeps specimens frozen at temperatures lower than 200 degrees below zero.
The Genomic Resources facility at UAMN is one of the most unique rooms in the building, with over 200,000 tissue samples from specimens archived in the mammalogy, ornithology, ichthyology, and entomology collections. These samples are collected by researchers at the museum, other universities, and biologists with state and federal agencies. They are housed in Genomic Resources so that they can be used and studied for many years to come.
When you walk past the Genomic Resources facility on the lower level of the museum, you probably wouldn’t imagine that hundreds of thousands of DNA samples are located in the 556-foot facility space. Like many parts of the museum, it’s an unprepossessing room, but what makes it unique are the nine liquid-nitrogen-cooled cryovats and liquid nitrogen generator.
To say that the facility is merely “cool” would be an understatement. The cryovats, which house the specimens and liquid nitrogen, maintain vapor-phase nitrogen at — 274°F (-170°C). For comparison, the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was a relatively balmy -128.6ºF (-53.6ºC) in Vostok, Antarctica. A person can comfortably walk around the room since the negative temperatures are contained within the cryovats. They are only accessed by trained professionals to archive or withdraw samples.
So why exactly do researchers want to keep all of these, sometimes microscopic, samples frozen at such extreme temperatures?
When cells die, the enzymes that help maintain cellular function in living tissues break down the cell and DNA itself. When we are able to deep freeze these cells, we can almost completely stop that process from happening. Well-preserved samples allow researchers to learn more from the cells as technology advances and new questions arise. It has only been in the last few decades that researchers have learned the importance of collecting and preserving DNA.
Each frozen sample is a snapshot of a specific time and place. Tissue samples can include blood, organ tissue, insect legs, fin clips, and much, much more.
Often these samples preserve biodiversity from critical species during pivotal times in history when they may be threatened by climate change or habitat degradation. These samples allow us to answer questions such as how species have changed over time, how cells and proteins work, what diseases different species have or carry, and how species are related to each other.
Each sample is kept in a small vial with a barcode. This barcode allows staff to track its physical location in the cryovats and link the tissue to the data such as species, location collected, date collected, and any research published on the sample. Frozen samples are sent to qualified researchers worldwide through the museum’s active loan program.
Much like the study of DNA has exponentially grown in the past decade, so has the UAMN genomics equipment. Early in the 1990s, the facility started as just a few freezers on the museum’s loading dock. Today, UAMN is one of the only museums that generates its own liquid nitrogen to keep the cyrovats at such extremely cold temperatures. The facility was largely outfitted and equipped through competitive grants awarded to the museum by the National Science Foundation and the North Pacific Research Board, as well as agency partners such as the National Park Service.
Today the entire Genomic Resources facility, as well as a state-of-the-art ancient DNA and separate molecular laboratories, are overseen by Kyndall Hildebrandt. A lifelong Alaskan, Hildebrandt started working at the museum as a high school student and completed her bachelor’s and master’s at UAF while working with the mammal collection. After a brief stint working at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. she moved back home when the Genomic Resources Manager position was created in 2012.
The museum is focusing on DNA during family programs in February. Hildebrandt will be at Family Day: DNA on Feb. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. She is excited to share her knowledge of genetics and the research generated from the samples at UAMN and to give families an opportunity to try their hand at using basic lab equipment.
• Early Explorers: DNA will take place in the Creativity Lab on Feb. 17 from 10 am to noon. Drop in with your toddler or preschooler to create and discover with hands-on activities. For children 5 and younger (with an adult.) Siblings welcome. Included with admission.
• Junior Curators: DNA will be Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2-4 p.m. Children 6 and older (with an adult) will discover science, history, culture, and art through investigations and crafts. Included with admission.
• Family Day: DNA is Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Families will be able to create and explore together, try a scavenger hunt, explore how scientists use DNA, and more. This event is for all ages. Adult supervision is required. Kids 14 and under are free on Family Days. Presented by TOTE.
• ARTSci Teen Workshop: Aurora Art is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1-2:30 pm. Teens 13-18 are invited to explore the science and stories behind the aurora and make art inspired by the northern skies. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/uamnteenworkshop.
Maxine Laberge is the Communications Fellow with the University of Alaska Museum of the North.