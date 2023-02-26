Over the past three decades, Celtic music has been one of the most vibrant and beloved genres in the Fairbanks Concert Association’s programming.
Originating primarily in Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Brittany, it embodies an emotional energy ranging from the rousing to the tender, and from unbridled joy to aching loss. The music has long attracted large audiences eager to dance or at least viscerally respond with bobbing heads, swaying bodies and tapping toes. This Friday at Hering Auditorium, FCA will continue its three-decades-long tradition showcasing an evolving Celtic music with the third appearance of one of its greatest living representatives today, the Irish-American fiddling sensation Eileen Ivers.
The music of the British Isles has a long history in Interior Alaska. In 1847, with the newly established Hudson’s Bay fur trading post of Fort Yukon, the Gwich’in population in the surrounding area began to cultivate a Métis-influenced Celtic style of fiddling and dance that has flourished to the present day. The founding of the annual Athabascan Fiddle Festival in 1983 has helped maintain this long-cherished cultural expression and share it with fellow Dene peoples and others.
At the same time in the early 1980s, more modern forms of Celtic music from the Outside began to regularly appear in Fairbanks. One group that performed twice in one year in Fairbanks were The Boys of the Lough. They were representative of an early wave of professional Irish-Scottish folk bands that had begun touring nationally and internationally in the 1970s. In December 1996, FCA presented the ensemble for a special Celtic Christmas concert. This was the second Celtic folk band to perform in FCA’s history.
The first were The Chieftains, who appeared three years earlier in March 1993. Regarded as pioneers in bringing traditional Irish music to audiences worldwide, their Fairbanks concert quickly sold out. As with their previous tours to New Zealand and other parts of North America, The Chieftains collaborated with local Indigenous performers, in this case, a trio of Dene musicians — fiddler Bill Stevens, guitarist Walter Newman and bass player Marc Brown.
One factor that played a significant role in consistently exposing Interior Alaskans to Celtic music was the airing of a popular radio program. As early as 1982, the local public radio station, KUAC-FM, began to broadcast “The Thistle & Shamrock,” hosted by Fiona Ritchie. In January 1994, FCA, KUAC and the local Red Hackle Pipe Band invited Ritchie to town for a celebration of music she had helped propagate.
A popular dance troupe in FCA’s programming was Trinity Irish Dance Company, which debuted in early May 1998 to close out FCA’s 50th anniversary season. The concert was advertised as sold out the day of the performance. Eight months after that, FCA programmed the season with the Irish folk music ensemble Altan. In 2003, as part of an FCA special attraction, American fiddler Bonnie Rideout gave “A Scottish Christmas” in the Great Highland bagpiping tradition.
In September 2005, Eileen Ivers & Immigrant Soul appeared as an opener in FCA’s 58th season. Ivers had performed in Fairbanks for the first time in May 1990. As part of a young supergroup called Jigsaw, she debuted at Raven Hall in Goldstream Valley with two other award-winning musicians — flutist and whistle player Joanie Madden, who, along with Ivers, was a co-founder and driving force of Cherish the Ladies, and guitarist/vocalist Gabriel Donohue, who performed five years with The Chieftains.
Ivers’ 2005 concert marked the first of nine consecutive seasons programming Celtic music. Trinity Dance Company followed with its second visit in March 2006. The traditional Irish music ensemble Lúnasa gave its debut performance on St. Patrick’s Day in 2007. The Canadian family band Leahy continued the annual Celtic theme in November of that year, while Baka Beyond fused it with traditional West African music from Cameroon in November 2008.
The all-women traditional Irish band Cherish the Ladies made their Fairbanks debut in February 2009, and Celtic music continued in November 2009 with the second FCA visit of Eileen Ivers & Immigrant Soul. Their special, “An Nollaig — An Irish Christmas,” was followed by the first visit of the Irish-American band Solas in February 2011 and the Breton- and Irish-influenced Celtic band Le Vent du Nord, from Québec, in April 2012. Two striking concerts in February and April 2013 featured the duo Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and American cellist Natalie Haas, and The StepCrew, which delivered an eclectic combination of Irish stepdance, Ottawa Valley stepdance and tap. Lúnasa returned for a second visit in February 2014 before Celtic music went on hiatus during the 2014-2015 season.
It came back with the second visits of Solas and Cherish the Ladies in March 2016 and December 2016, respectively. The Irish traditional music group Dervish appeared in March 2018 followed by the Canadian Celtic rock group the Derina Harvey Band in December 2018. Eileen Ivers was scheduled to perform in March 2020 but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also shut down the remainder of FCA’s season. Homegrown fiddler Caitlin Warbelow and pianist Chris Ranney of New York City helped sustain Celtic music fans during FCA’s 2020-2021 virtual season with their popular YouTube channel Tune Supply.
Live Celtic performance returned with Lúnasa’s third visit in December 2021, which included a special stage appearance of Warbelow. That was followed by the electrifying Scottish folk trio Talisk last February. Finally, after a three-year wait, FCA is able to present Ivers and her band UnIVERSal Roots. And Fairbanks is ready to receive them with happy feet.