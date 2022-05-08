A form of magic is performed annually in the basement of a former University of Alaska Fairbanks cafeteria. A team at the OneTree lab in the Lola Tilley building collects and transforms thousands of gallons of tree sap into an elixir of award-winning syrup. To get the sap needed for this potion, a rotating group of students, homeowners and others donate their time tapping Interior birch trees. Scientists, artists and other collaborators contribute to the effort by helping educate lab visitors on Alaska’s forest resources.
Through the ups and downs of funding, retirements, and graduations there has been one constant in the lab: Jan Dawe. She is the leader of OneTree, an educational outreach program that promotes forest stewardship. Dawe is like a wood sprite, small-statured with a shock of close-cropped white hair and an endless enthusiasm for trees. She speaks rapidly. Full of forest facts, Dawe looks for every opportunity to promote connections to nature. She popped up during a recent UAF staff meeting to remind everyone that green-up is nigh.
Dawe and crew help “hindcast” green-up each year by gathering sap data from multiple areas in the Interior. Through tree logs tracking temperature, flow start and stop dates, and other variables, the OneTree lab contributes to predictive algorithms. Overall, the lab is a major center for phenology: the study of the intersection of seasonality, climate fluctuation and plant growth. The lab has 46 years of history, Dawe said.
I was recently invited to a sap-tasting at the lab, and was impressed by the collections of both data and art that have been gathered over the years.
“Everyone who works here is really STEAMY,” Dawe quipped, using the acronym for science, tech, engineering, art and mathematics. Most of the employees are both scientists and artists. The lab looks more like an art gallery at first glance. Dawe could be mistaken as a curator with her flair for scarves and smart boots. Shelves and walls are enlivened by bark weavings, hand-carved objects, leaf-shaped pillows and several paintings via a collaboration with Alaska artist Kesler Woodward. All things sylvan are celebrated in every corner. The mugs used for tastings are hand-thrown pottery.
All of the sap for the tasting was gathered from trees on Pika Road in Fairbanks. The lab measures sugar content in units called Brix, notated as Bx°. Dawe introduced a flight of four concentrations ranging from 1 to 6.3 Bx°. For every degree of Brix, there is one gram of sugar in every 100 grams of sap. In kitchen terms, a half cup of 3.5 Bx° sap has the equivalent of just shy of a teaspoon of sugar.
Keep in mind there are multiple types of sugar, and birch are not pumping straight sucrose like sugar cane. Products flavored with birch have a more complex flavor profile than counterparts made with refined sugar. A caramelized sap Dawe also shared was reminiscent of a creme brulee crust with just a hint of molasses.
Birch sap primarily contains fructose and glucose, with just a slight amount of sucrose, as noted by the Cooperative Extension Service. Fructose, commonly known as fruit sugar, and glucose are monosaccharides, or simple sugars, meaning they can be converted to energy quickly without a middleman. Both sugars are soluble, or able to be dissolved, so as soon as they hit saliva they start to be absorbed. Sucrose is a disaccharide, or combination sugar, which requires digestion to break down.
Jamie Murphy Soika, lab employee and member of the Alaska Fellows program, said the lab members “work and have a lot of fun.” She described the many handcrafted items on various shelves as gifts, symbolic of the positive relationship the lab has with Fairbanks. “We are a very tight knit community, always looking for volunteers,” she said.
In addition to crunching numbers, Soika lends her talent for painting. She covered a door just outside the lab with a freehanded birch trunk graph that will display 2022 season data. Another of her projects is converting leftover wood from lab projects into artist’s charcoal. One of the team values is to “want to use all of the tree in any way you can,” Soika said.
Pearson Brodie, one of the two “sugar masters” at the lab, was rushing around in the background with a notebook and thermometer while I visited with Dawe and Soika. Brodie, with a degree in chemistry from UAF, applies his knowledge to the delicate art of keeping sap at the right temperature. From the moment the sap comes through the door to the end of the process, a master’s job primarily is about safety, Dawe said. Sap can be refrigerated for a few days below 41 degrees, but then needs to be frozen to manage the growth of microorganisms.
A motor hums at the center of the lab. It is attached to tanks running sap through a reverse osmosis system. In dictionary terms, osmosis means a liquid moves through a membrane “from a less concentrated solution into a more concentrated one.” Inside the lab’s system are membranes that filter at the level of a handful of microns, or 5 μm. That will catch impurities as small as mitochondria. For comparison, human hair starts at a width of 70 μm, according to Benchmark. Reducing contaminants ultimately improves flavor. The general process used in the lab is also common in maple syrup production.
Reverse osmosis also speeds up production because it helps remove water content faster. The sugar content is doubled following each return to the tank, Dawe said. Since birch sap has more water at the outset than maple sap, the machine makes a big difference in concentrating the tree sugars more efficiently. Boiling the sap for hours on a stovetop can result in a more bitter product.
Brodie works to coax water out and keep the flavor in, as the mixture is destined to become another batch of the lab’s popular consumables. He also helps with outdoor tasks. Like other team members, Brodie contributes both scientific and artistic talent. In addition to maintaining quality control of birch caramels, he is a metalworker. A set of small silver spoons with intricate branch-inspired handles that he made is displayed on a lab table.
The other sugar master is Shaun Johnson. Though a busy parent who also works at Ursa Major, he can be found at OneTree about eight hours a week. He has helped out at OneTree for six years now, and appreciates the STEAM nature of the lab. “Art and science are powerful tools for reflecting upon our experiences of our subjects at OneTree,” he said in an email. Johnson assists in running and maintaining the reverse osmosis set-up, and helps process and can the syrup. Another task he performs is candy making, including carefully cutting and packaging birch caramels
To procure the thousands of gallons of sap needed to make each year’s batch of goodies, OneTree recruits locals. In terms of scope, one quart of syrup starts as 200 gallons of sap
Volunteers include local families and classrooms. Dawe makes site visits to help local teachers identify good trees for class tapping projects. I tagged along recently to a visit with fifth- and eighth- graders at Barnette Magnet School.
After about 40 minutes of reviewing basics like photosynthesis and why plants make and use sugar, the kids were allowed to open the sap-collecting buckets. Dawe introduced the spile, or spout, that gets placed in the tree, and showed the class a drill used to make space for it.
Then she called for the group to follow her outside and identify the first tree for tapping.
My first step sank me coldly into the thigh-high snow that persists in the small birch plot across from the school. Tapper-to-be takeaway: dress appropriately. The students gravitated to a healthy-looking tree with a diameter of at least six inches. Dawe disinfected the drill bit with rubbing alcohol. A boy asked if he could help bore the hole, and Dawe guided him through keeping the drill at an 80-degree angle.
They will eventually tap five more trees, and track data in groups. Their numbers, including site temperature and amount of sap gathered, will feed into a larger data set that OneTree collects each year to help other scientists track climatic effects on tree growth.
Birch tapping does happen in other areas of the state, but warmer areas have already seen the window close. In the Mat-Su region, Julie Cascio, health, home and family development agent for UAF’s Cooperative Extension Service, recently finished teaching birch tapping and syrup-making classes.
Cascio is the co-author of a four-page publication on “Backyard Birch Tapping & Syrup Basics.” The file can be downloaded for free from Cooperative Extension (cespubs.uaf.edu/) and has color photos to help guide people through tapping, storing and boiling down sap.
One tip I especially appreciated: Think about whether there is enough fridge and freezer room available to keep the sap cold while it’s being prepared for consumption. Some folks end up with a gallon a day, and need to condense it to help make space, she said.
For folks in the Interior looking to catch some sap before this year’s flow ends, the OneTree lab at Lola Tilley sells tapping kits to help fund its efforts. Birch sap only flows for a short time before green-up, and UAF’s OneTree lab helps Alaskans tap in at the right time each spring. I purchased one last season, and finally put it to use this year after being inspired by watching Dawe.
I gathered my family and we tapped a tree on April 25. No sap flowed for the first couple days, but now over a liter is reliably waiting each day. My 7-year-old usually taps tablets, not trees, but she was willing to follow me outside for a promise of adventure. Now she reminds me when it is time to check our tree, and has enjoyed drinking the sap, which she said “tastes like watermelon water.”
My daughter’s positive experience is one of many over the years, part of the broader impacts of OneTree’s efforts to connect people to nature. Dawe said the curriculum is designed such that it can fit into any lesson, whether it’s math, science, writing, art and more. When the hands-on activities are offered in the community, “The kids begin to take charge of their own learning,” she said.
On a recent evening outdoors, my daughter declared, “I need a stick.” She then carefully peeled a piece of bark from a nearby birch, and used a broken piece of branch from the ground to scrawl something unintelligible on the peeled paper. It struck me as one of what must be hundreds of small ways that OneTree’s efforts have helped bring together science and art.