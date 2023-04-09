Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.
The Fairbanks Concert Association will present America’s truly original art form — jazz — this Saturday, April 15, at the Davis Concert Hall with a special debut performance of the Emmet Cohen Trio and Cyrille Aimée, part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival. This concert reflects a genre of music that has remained a vital component of FCA’s programming since 1977. That was the year Peter Nero performed, followed by the Dave Brubeck Quartet in 1980 and Dizzy Gillespie and his band in 1981. Prior to that, FCA hadn’t showcased straightforward jazz since its founding in 1948, except for one rather remarkable occasion.
During the early summer of 1958, while Alaska was still a territory, a pianist named Roger Fleming arrived in Fairbanks eager to play. The 31-year-old New Yorker came up from California where, for the previous decade, he had performed and recorded up and down the West Coast. Some of the prominent figures he had worked with included Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Max Roach, Stan Getz, the Ravens, J. C. Heard, Wardell Gray and the Gene Norman tour.
For more than a year, Fleming played at various nighttime establishments around Fairbanks such as the Timber Line Lodge, the Cherry Pit, Fireside Club and the USO Club. He also participated in various fundraisers, often collaborating with musicians from the nearby military bases. One particularly popular combo he appeared with was the Manhattans of the Ninth Army band, led by Master Sgt. Otis Johnson, a trumpeter who had worked closely with early jazz legends like Louis Armstrong and Don Redman.
Fleming’s piano chops and musicianship became known around town, and on Monday, Sept. 21, 1959, FCA presented him as a first-time pre-season opener. Earlier that year, the organization had finished transitioning from a performing arts entity originally led by its three founding women’s groups — Beta Sigma Phi, the American Association of University Women, and the Soroptimists — to a more formally established, nonprofit community association. As a result, FCA started to present local artists in addition to ones from Outside.
Fleming’s high-quality performance that evening at the Lacey Street Theater could have taken place at any of the famous jazz clubs in New York or Paris. Joining him were bassist Malcolm Langen, conga player Gil Quiñones, and trap set drummer Roy McCurdy (regarded as one of the most respected veteran jazz drummers living today).
The concert attracted a large and appreciative audience. An unnamed reviewer considered the music to be “well-chosen and extremely listenable” and the first of its kind to be presented in Fairbanks. The opening half of his program featured mainly classical jazz, selections ranging from the standard ballad “Blue Moon” to the spiritual “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child.” Other pieces included the eastern Mediterranean folk song “Misirlou,” variations on the melody of a Korean folk song, and an original composition called “Melancholy Piscean,” a nod to Fleming’s birth sign of the fish. The second half of the concert presented the pianist’s progressive side: a set of “way out” jazz renditions of standards like “Yesterdays,” “Round About Midnight” and Duke Ellington’s “In A Sentimental Mood.” Another original, “Ice Jam,” was reviewed as “an organized cacophony of sounds — almost a tone poem in jazz style.”
Judging by disc recordings, Fleming’s technique, musical sophistication, and improvisational ability were equal to any of the topnotch players living at the time. His artistry was described as such: “A composition in his hands may become at times a four-part invention, a Mozart sonata, a Chopin polonaise, Basin Street blues, swing or truly down-beat style jazz — but whatever it is, it is good music performed by a very talented musician.”
Fairbanks was fortunate to have an artist of Fleming’s caliber and loyalty in the community. While the nearby military bases served as a rich repository for such artists, the standard three-year tours tended to limit the number of more permanent residents. As someone who seemed to have an attachment to the town, Fleming lived intermittently in Fairbanks for the next decade and remained active as a performer and piano instructor.
Janine Thibedeau, daughter of Karl Carlson, the late Fairbanks musician, Music Mart proprietor and longtime FCA supporter, was one of Fleming’s students during the mid-1960s. She recalled as a child having “good piano lessons with him every week.” Roger to her had a warm disposition, was always well dressed, and walked with a confident demeanor. Janine was grateful to have had someone of Roger’s musical stature as a teacher. At the time, little did she know just how special an artist he was.
After Fleming’s 1959 FCA debut, it took 18 years before the next jazz musician appeared in FCA’s programming and 21 years before the arts organizations began regularly presenting standard jazz artists. After Nero, Brubeck and Gillespie, The Newport Jazz Festival All-Stars, Clark Terry and the Jolly Giants, and the Modern Jazz Quartet followed in their wake. Preservation Hall, the Dave Brubeck Quartet once again, this time in collaboration with the Murray Louis Dance Company, and James Dapogny’s Chicago Jazz Band performed at the end of the decade.
In the 1990s, FCA presented its audiences to the jazz music of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Wynton Marsalis Quintet, the third and final visit of the Dave Brubeck Quartet, the Jelly Roll musical, a return of Preservation Hall, and the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. Regina Carter, duo Ellis Marsalis and Bobby Hutcherson, Sandra Reaves-Phillips, the Mingus Big Band, the Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band, and Esperanza Spalding appeared in the 2000s. They were followed by Preservation Hall on its third visit, the Tito Puente Jr. Orchestra, Metta Quintet, In the Footsteps of Django, Chick Corea paired with Bela Fleck, Ramsey Lewis and John Pizzarelli, Jamison Ross, Rhythm Future Quartet, and The Hot Sardines, in the 2010s.
Finally in the 2020s, the appearance of the Emmet Cohen Trio and Cyrille Aimée will continue FCA’s long history of jazz music. Come, rejoice and reflect on this vibrant tradition as these special performers grace the Davis Concert Hall stage this Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.