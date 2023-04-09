Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of columns about the history of the Fairbanks Concert Association, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2022-2023 season.

The Fairbanks Concert Association will present America’s truly original art form — jazz — this Saturday, April 15, at the Davis Concert Hall with a special debut performance of the Emmet Cohen Trio and Cyrille Aimée, part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Festival. This concert reflects a genre of music that has remained a vital component of FCA’s programming since 1977. That was the year Peter Nero performed, followed by the Dave Brubeck Quartet in 1980 and Dizzy Gillespie and his band in 1981. Prior to that, FCA hadn’t showcased straightforward jazz since its founding in 1948, except for one rather remarkable occasion.

Paul Krejci is a Fairbanks-based musician and writer about music in the North. He serves on the Fairbanks Concert Association Board as a vice president and chair of the Artist Selection Committee.