Members of the Pioneers of Alaska from Pioneer Igloos located around the state converged at Al Clayton’s Dairy-Aire Meadow, near McCarthy, for a three-day action-packed solstice celebration starting June 19. This was the sixth annual Solstice Stampede put on by the Pioneers of Alaska and the second one to be held in McCarthy. The previous stampedes were held at Wiseman and Eagle on two-year rotations.
About 60 Pioneers and their invited guests camped at Clayton’s or stayed at local lodgings. There were also some pilots from the Recreational Aviation Federation who joined in the celebration and several members of the McCarthy community. They all gathered in the meadow, where there was plenty of great food to eat and beverages to enjoy, while trading lies around the campfire.
June 19, Joan Skilbred offered a historical presentation for the McCarthy Museum about the railroad history of the area. It ended up being so well attended that she had to do two shows to accommodate the crowd. The next day, the Pioneers all gathered at the McCarthy Cemetery to do some cleanup work and to conduct the historic Pioneer Memorial rituals for the four Pioneers who are buried there.
Tuesday night was “Pioneer Night” at Clayton’s meadow, and the Pioneers invited members of the McCarthy community and the staff at Wrangell St. Elias National Park to attend. There was a ton of great food to eat, and after dinner, the solstice program began by setting up the meadow with a campfire in the middle and chairs set out for officer stations in a circle around it.
Under the blaze of the Midnight Sun, Grand Igloo President Virgil Campbell declared the old defunct McCarthy Igloo No. 25 to be reopened for ceremonial purposes. The appointed officers were in their stations, and a meeting was held while the audience of about 80 people looked on.
There were a couple of toasts, followed by the grand president appointing a membership committee, which set to work polling the audience for potential members that had been in Alaska 20 years or more. Thirteen candidates stepped forward, and they were all asked to give their name, the date they arrived in Alaska, and their citizenship status. Next, the audience was asked if they were all of good moral character, and the audience gave a strong response to the question. After the vetting of candidates was completed, the membership committee reported to the grand president the 13 candidates who were deemed eligible to become ceremonial members of McCarthy Igloo No. 25. The grand president then called the vote, which was a resounding yes, and all 13 were prepared for the ceremonial initiation into the Igloo.
The Pioneers then performed on the candidates the original Pioneers of Alaska Initiation ritual that dates to around 1910. They were taken on a journey, rejected at every camp they came to, then fell into a glacier, and after being rescued by the Pioneers, were taken in, and given the instructions, thus becoming ceremonial members of the historic McCarthy Igloo No. 25. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Grand President Virgil Campbell declared the McCarthy Igloo officially closed, and the memberships are ceremonial only. The candidates are not official members of the Pioneers of Alaska because they were not initiated into an active chartered igloo.
Nonetheless, these 13 people made history as the first ones to ever be given such an honor by the Pioneers of Alaska in its entire 115-year history. Those ceremonial members with their hometowns and Alaska arrival dates are as follows: Scott Hilliard, Girdwood, 1991; Laurie Hege, McCarthy, 1983; Krista Colby, Fairbanks, 1974; Dan Talcott, McCarthy, 1974; Will Davis, Anchor Point, 1975; David Bathke, Anchorage, 1960; Sarah Short, Anchorage, 1977; Keith Clark, Anchorage, 1973; Barbara Rice, McCarthy, 1989; Kaleb Rowland, McCarthy, 1991; Mike Kent, Homer, 2001; Boone Slane, Fairbanks, 1985; Allyn Morris, Juneau, 1968.
Those who were from McCarthy expressed desire to have the McCarthy Igloo re-charted so they could be official members, and the grand president gave them the requirements for doing so.
After the initiation, the audience enjoyed playing Let’s Make a Deal Pioneer Style, with lots of great prizes. Many of them went home winners that night. Everyone who attended gained many amazing memories from this historic Pioneers of Alaska sixth annual Solstice Stampede.