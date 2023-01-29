Snowy owl goes south

Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register/TNS

A snowy owl perches on the top of a chimney of a home in Cypress, California, on Dec. 27, 2022, as bird watchers and photographers gathered on the street below to see the unusual sight never before seen in Southern California.

 Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register/TNS

Every day Roy Rausch heads out in what he’s called his “Owl Mobile” to look for a lost bird that has called a quarter mile of suburban houses in Cypress, California, home for about a month.

The bird, suspected to be a young female, is at least 3,000 miles from her home in the Arctic tundra. The visitor became a sensation after news that she was spotted in the Orange County neighborhood and the birding community started flocking to Cypress. The sighting, first made in Cypresss on Dec. 26, is the first of its kind in Southern California, experts believe.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.