Every day Roy Rausch heads out in what he’s called his “Owl Mobile” to look for a lost bird that has called a quarter mile of suburban houses in Cypress, California, home for about a month.
The bird, suspected to be a young female, is at least 3,000 miles from her home in the Arctic tundra. The visitor became a sensation after news that she was spotted in the Orange County neighborhood and the birding community started flocking to Cypress. The sighting, first made in Cypresss on Dec. 26, is the first of its kind in Southern California, experts believe.
But the owl, nicknamed Snowy by some, has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 23. She had been roosting on the roofs of various houses in the small neighborhood, and those who’ve observed her, like Rausch, said she had a pretty regular schedule.
“She has been seen during the day, every day on rooftops and chimneys, never in a tree or on the ground,” said Rausch, who is retired and in the past was general manager for the Belmont Brewing Company. “I believe the first time the (owl) was seen on anything other than a rooftop was on Jan. 15, when I photographed it on a telephone pole. The owl departs every evening around sunset, to the west every time, and goes hunting.”
Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are also monitoring for new reports of the bird being spotted.
Experts said the owl has been feeding off rodents, gophers and small animals — the owl watchers photographed her eating an American coot recently — and she likely hunted at the nearby military bases with their large undeveloped lands, including the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station and Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.
But Jan. 23 was the last time anyone in Cypress saw the owl fly off. The experience that night, Rausch said, was her “most spectacular flyover,” where about 100 people captured photos of her exquisite white and brown-speckled wingspan as she flew into the sunset. Rausch was there with his “Owl Mobile,” a Toyota Highlander outfitted with tripods, spotting scopes, binoculars, camera and an owl cam.
When Rausch and others didn’t see her Tuesday, worry set in, and the owl fans on the Cypress Snowy Owl Facebook page created by Rausch began to post their concern.
Among them is Maria Cominis, a resident in the Cypress neighborhood who was the first to spot the owl in December on her neighbor’s home.
“I got some flack from neighbors because they knew what was coming,” she said about notifying folks in the birding community about the owl and the flood of people who arrived to see her. “But in the end, most everybody was really respectful.”
The number of spectators varied each day. At first, it was just a few; then it grew to dozens as word spread nationwide. One day, there were at least 100 people out there, said Cominis, a Cal State Fullerton theater professor.
“The last two days where she’s been gone, I realize the impact she made,” Cominis said Thursday morning. “She brought us so much joy.
“A year ago, we were dodging each other for fear of getting Covid, but she’s brought the community together in a special, almost mystical way. It made us turn our focus to the skies and away from our phones.”
“It’s like something beautiful is present, and you know it won’t last forever, and when it’s gone, there is a vacant spot,” she added. “Thank goodness for the Facebook page because we all know her impact on our hearts.”
Rausch and others in the community are hopeful the owl might turn up again.
Wildlife officials are also continuing to keep watch.
“At this time, we’ve not received any reports of the snowy owl,” said Melissa Borde, a raptor expert and environmental scientist who works for the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and has been monitoring the owl with officials from the state agency. “But we will continue to monitor reports closely.”
