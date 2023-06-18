Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.Environmentally sustainable hydro is something we have learned how to do.

Human history has always been complex and unpredictable. But one significant difference between our modern experience and that of past generations is the incredible pace of technological innovation. When we think about the big forces driving our world and what we would have considered cutting edge technology forty or fifty years ago, it looks quite different than it does today. Many of the innovations we now take for granted were not even really imagined at the time – things like smart phones, home computers, and ChatGPT. Forty or fifty years from now, things will almost certainly look unimaginably different again.

Gwen Holdmann is associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.