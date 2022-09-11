For Sara and the many people who feel this like I do.
Picture this: Wind blowing steady at 40 knots, gusting 60. Boats, aluminum and fiberglass gillnetters are bouncing on anchor in the wind. Bouncing sounds too playful. These boats, mostly cabin forward with big circular reels for the net tucked into the back deck, these working boats are jumping up and down, they’re crashing against their anchor lines as the fleet, what remains of it anyway, waits for the fishing period to open. I am on anchor watch. The wind chop, shallow sandbar and flooding current are proving too much, and all around me boats are dragging. It is mid-July. Three weeks of steady fishing have passed, along with most of the year’s 31 million sockeye salmon return, and many have called it quits. This place, this land/seascape, it gets in your blood, and soon rough weather seems tame and extreme conditions commonplace. We start to drag and I get the skipper up.
Fast forward a decade. I am a permit holder and boat owner operator in the last large wild sockeye salmon commercial fishery left in the world. Even thinking about it makes me tired. Since 2011 my universe has been in orbit around the Bristol Bay salmon season. The romance of the place is real. The physicality of the work and the drive required to go days without sleep is more real. Where the runs were in the 30 millions when I started they are now 70-plus million. With the current value of wild salmon in our endemic Covid world, if Neil Young were a fisherman he might have reconsidered the title for his career reboot, “After the Gold Rush.” Put differently, the red gold runs thick and the Bay is perhaps a last frontier.
Now rewind. Wildly different than anything I’ve experienced before, I came to Bristol Bay searching for something new. After five seasons walking mountain tourists up Denali, the idea of catching salmon as my summer job had grown appealing and through some connections in Juneau I landed a gig. As is common for many Alaskans, salmon fishing had been part of my life since I was little. Whether trolling for kings or silvers in Deep Creek or Valdez, dipnetting reds at Chitna, or catching sport fish like trout and grayling, I’d had the fishing bug as long as I can remember. In fact, the first expeditions I went on were fishing related. My dad motivated us — mom, brother, me — with his avocational fishing fever. As a family we traveled Alaska’s roads and rivers searching for fishing opportunity. Needless to say, by the time I graduated high school fishing as an activity was so deeply ingrained in my DNA that not fishing in some form or another was unthinkable.
I am drawn to wild places and wild people and had wanted to go to Bristol Bay since the 1990s. My dad planted the seed. I think he wanted a family set net site, a summer job away from Fairbanks. And with my mom’s love of the ocean, maybe Western Alaska was that place. But it didn’t happen. Maybe the startup costs were too high, or the logistics just didn’t line up. Regardless, in the late ‘90s the fishery collapsed. Farmed salmon came online and the high returns and dock value from earlier in the decade imploded. More significantly, river systems like the Kvichak, the large river on the east side of the Bay and directly downstream from the proposed Pebble mine, went from producing 20 million sockeye in a season to three or four. Fisherman went from owning million dollar small businesses to barely being able to catch enough fish to pay their crew. Values of Bristol Bay assets collapsed, and many left the fishery, some bankrupt.
When I began fishing in Bristol Bay in the early 2010s it was in recovery. Now, those of us fortunate enough to fish there are participating at or near its peak. While fishing there, especially after a big set or when the salmon are jumping around me, a silver carpet of biomass like nothing I have ever seen, I often think of a passage from Jack London’s beloved Call of the Wild. Near the end of the book, the miner Thornton finally discovers gold in the Yukon. Describing this experience, London writes, “they were like giants and heaped the treasure up.” This is how I feel in the Bay after a big set, or during a particularly beautiful sunrise, like a giant surrounded on all sides by treasure.
Of course, some will recall that soon after the discovery of gold by Thornton the miners are killed. Buck, the domestic dog and the story’s lead character, submits to his primordial urge, avenges the murder and heeds the call of the wild. And this part of the story is allegorical for me too. Bristol Bay salmon is cyclical in abundance and will crash again. Maybe we’re not meant to be mining there. Or maybe I’m not.
To be clear, and here’s the buzz kill, the less romantic part, I am directly responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of pounds of beautiful wild salmon every summer. Yes, they’re going to spawn and die, and yes, salmon are really good food, but even so, that’s a lot of “harvest,” and a lot more catching than fishermen have had the tools to do in any previous period of our human story. And it’s not like this is food for the urban poor or even for America. Most of our salmon is sold to “reliable” markets in Asia. And I don’t actually like killing things, especially when most of what we catch in the Bay I don’t eat. On top of these reservations, every summer my boat and our fishing fleet pumps tons of carbon dioxide into our already artificially warming atmosphere and increasingly acidic ocean. Nonetheless, as a participant in what may be late modernity’s last renewable gold rush, and also as someone who needs a job, who is of our large middle class, for better or worse I participate, and will continue to do so gods willing for some time. Most days I even enjoy it. In fact, I’d like to be in Bristol Bay making a set right now. This is the best job I’ve ever had.
Nets full of salmon
Like a three-dimensional game of chess, catching salmon in a drift gill net is as much art as craft. Tides, wind, water depth, proximity to other boats and to the beach or the line — the boundary where fishing is no longer legal — fishing with gill nets is ancient and simple. These nets are as they sound, they catch fish by their gills. Certainly, Jesus was a gill netter, perhaps the Sumerians too. Gillnets must be one more Indigenous technology that has paved the way for our success as a species in the Holocene. Composed of woven polymer and sown in a rectangular pattern of mesh, gillnets are lain perpendicular to a fish’s direction of travel. They have a top, the floating cork line, and a bottom, the lead line, which allows the net to hang vertically in the water about eight feet deep. Commercial fishing in Bristol Bay occurs with set nets, gill nets anchored to the shore, and drift nets, nets anchored to a boat. Me, along with about 1,500 other boats, make up the drift fleet.
Sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay, although super abundant right now, are definitely getting smaller, and no one knows exactly why. Even so, each year fishermen hang nets of various strengths and mesh sizes. Historically, mesh size in the Bay for sockeye was five inches, but as the fish have decreased in size, four and three quarters inches is the new favorite. Unlike in other gillnet fisheries, nets in the Bay are broken into shackles, or sections, of either 50, 35, or 25 fathom lengths. (A fathom is an inherited maritime unit of approximately six feet and like so many Imperial measurements makes little sense when compared to the practicality of the metric system, nonetheless it’s what we use.) We break up the net into shackles so that when one part of the net gets trashed, as they are prone to, that trashed section can get replaced without scrapping the entire net. At the end of the season, the cork line and web line are stripped and replaced with new web for the upcoming year. Each year we go through two to three full nets a season, and although considered disposable by many, the fleet now has the timely option to recycle used web.
Bristol Bay is a production fishery, and each fish we catch is picked out by hand. The more fish caught, the more profitable the season. Therefore, the faster the fish get picked from the net, the faster the net goes back in the water to catch more fish. The logic of picking fishing is much like catching them, some fine mix of art and craft. Picking fish is technical but also athletic. A good picker is worth a full share. A good picker that can also do everything, like run the back deck or run the boat to deliver fish as an alternate skipper, is invaluable. On top of the production urgency of the place, sockeye salmon return only briefly to the Bay. Historically, the run peaks around the 4th of July, with the best fishing preceding and following the “peak” in what is often only a three-week season. With the larger runs of recent years, we’ve been fishing for more like six weeks, but even so Bristol Bay happens, then it’s over, and with so much financially at stake even a short break down can cost a boat the lion’s share of a season’s catch.
Here’s how it works. Think about casting with your rod and lure toward a likely spot in the water where fish may be. I do the same thing with the 1,200 feet (200 fathoms) of my gill net. The net sits on a reel. When I indicate, a crewman throws a buoy bag connected to the end of the net; the boat is already in gear and we travel out from there. Of course, 1,200 feet is a lot more than a single lure, but the concept is the same. I often set quickly, as quickly as my old diesel motor and non-planing hull allow—for me this is about eight knots. The quicker I can get my net out, the more likely I get a good set, especially if I am fishing on the line. After waiting a certain amount of time, maybe ten minutes, maybe two agonizingly slow hours, we haul the net.
Modern hydraulics make hauling a relatively straightforward affair, but even a generation ago nets were hauled by hand. If our set was good, we pick 3,000-6,000 pounds of fish. If it was poor, we catch only a few. My boat packs 10,000 pounds, but normally we deliver less, packing the boat limits maneuverability and only happens when the fishing is hot, maybe five or six times a summer. Unlike in some fisheries, in Bristol Bay we stay out at sea for the better part of the season. Once a fishing period closes, the fleet sells its fish to a tender, a larger boat contracted by one of a few seafood corporations that we partner with and who process our salmon back on land. After delivering everyone, anchors up for a quick nap, maybe an hour or two. Naptime is also when repairs on the boat or net occur, so often there isn’t really a nap. An hour or two before the next opener the anchor gets hauled — the pick — and we begin again, running slowly around the fishing district looking for jumpers, fish that by jumping out of the water indicate a larger school of salmon below. Looking for jumpers likewise limits naptime.
Managing salmon
Like any billion-dollar industry, Bristol Bay is competitive and heavily managed. Until the various fishing districts of the Bay get their allocated escapement, fish speak for the ecologically healthy number of salmon needed to spawn and make more salmon, Alaska Department of Fish & Game biologists determine when fishing occurs. Since I’ve been in the Bay, almost every river has over escaped, meaning too many fish came back for what science considers sustainable for brood health. Without management, wild salmon often over spawn, and the following spring’s brood can wipe out a run. Modern fisheries science tries its best to limit that potential, and Bay district managers deploy the commercial fishing fleet as a tool for maintaining fish populations.
Those same biology-informed managers dictate when we can fish and preset geographic lines indicate where. Outside the line and the fishing district is supposedly ocean, where fish caught are not necessarily genetically representative of the district they are adjacent to. This isn’t exactly true, but it does mean the Bay’s five fishing districts are also policed, and sometimes heavily. Imagine helicopters, planes, high speed skiffs, the Alaska State Troopers take commercial fishing violations in Bristol Bay very seriously. Even a minor infraction costs $10,000, and if caught really breaking a law, like fishing outside a district by a few miles, enforcement has the authority to seize your boat, like forever. Yes, if you’re wondering, I have had a ticket. Actually, cringe, I’ve had two.
A good line set has ample fishing time and unobstructed access to the ocean. More often than not, I get corked. Or in descriptive English, another fisherman lays his or her net directly in front of mine, obstructing my net from incoming fish. Their cork line is in front of my cork line, corking me. Line fishing only occurs when the tide is flooding. We set right on the line, then flood into the district, ideally catching fish also moving uphill with the flood. Once the flood ends, the line becomes a liability. The fleet moves to the “backfield,” somewhere uphill of the line where the net can soak enough to catch fish before the ebbing current pulls us illegally out of the district.
My boat, an aluminum Marco built in 1980, is a short 29 feet. Boats in Bristol Bay are regulated by the state of Alaska since the late 1950s by length and none can exceed 32 feet. Marcos with retrofits like mine — a flush deck, modern hydraulics and a refrigerated seawater (RSW) system — are as or more valuable now than 40 years ago when they were built, even when adjusted for inflation. Although I just had my most successful season, what I caught this year is only a fraction of what top tier boats caught. In fact, since I’ve been in the Bay, new boats started getting built, and now the top producers run near million-dollar boats that the rest of us cannot really compete with.
I learn by doing, but in Bristol Bay the learning curve is steep. The consequences of dragging anchor, for example, vary. Best case the anchor drags and then catches. Worst case the anchor drags, does not catch, and the boat heads somewhere: to shore, out to sea, into another boat. Not ideal, but boats dragging into each other is fairly common. Things get sticky when anchor lines cross, or if the boat that is dragging runs up against a much bigger boat. Or they get sticky if one of the many systems on your boat breaks, or you run over your net and it gets caught up in the prop.
Consequences are high generally, but especially if a motor boat with a long ass net in the water doesn’t have a working motor. Add a bunch of fish to the net and tides ripping at seven knots every six hours and things move from sticky to spicy. And then there are the nightmare scenarios: boats sink. They also burn down. Fishermen fall overboard and some drown. Thankfully we take care of each other. For as often as I break my boat a fellow fisherman just as often helps drag me to safe harbor, and I do the same. Good Samaritanism is astonishingly high in Bristol Bay, surely because the dangers are real.
Got a light?
I’m not exactly a health nut, and sometime in that first season I started smoking cigarettes. My grandpa smoked them when I was a boy, and my dad, too. Even though we are hard wired in the United States to feel some mixture of guilt and shame for using anything that causes cancer, the smell of tobacco is comforting. And when I say started smoking, I mean chain smoking. The benefits simply outweighed the cost. A person can draw great comfort from a cigarette. In my case, smoking became one of a handful of options for managing my own insecurities and lack of real experience with commercial fishing. If you’ve ever been yelled at for no apparent reason by an adult man so angry he is crying, you will understand that much of the fishing fleet skipped leadership training and went straight to sea.
Bristol Bay is a strange mix of nature and culture, of hypercompetitive also equaling the esprit de corps of the collective. Most of the folks fishing there now have done so since they were little. In many cases their grandpas worked on the sailboats, motors were banned in the fishery until 1957, and their dads and moms lived through the introduction of motors and hydraulics. These are small, intergenerational fishing families of the American story: Italians, Scandinavians, and many other mostly European Americans. And to be honest, Alaskans, and Alaska Natives, are a minority. Most of the owner operators of the fleet live in Cascadia (the Pacific Northwest), a region whose once abundant salmon runs and subsequent generational knowledge of commercial fishing techniques turned its gaze northward when more local fish abundance decreased.
Management revisions in the 1970s limited entry. Since then there are only 2,000 drift permits, issued by the state of Alaska, market valued and sold through brokers. A fishing permit is the equivalent of a fishing license, and in Bristol Bay you have to pay to play. As is probably apparent, I am not risk averse. When I bought in it was only because we had just had a record season and even so I could only do it by pooling all of my money and partnering with a friend. If I had tried to buy in on what I make as a teacher there would never have been a chance. Since I bought in permits have gone up in value by $100,000 and are approaching the most valuable they have ever been. Commercial fishermen — myself included — embody a kind of gamblers fallacy in their logic, especially when we all know that abundance and market value fluctuate dramatically. Every year I owe close to the equivalent of my teaching salary in loan payments, whether or not the fish come back and whether or not I catch some.
Modernity is reflexive. Or at least that’s a claim of sociologist Anthony Geddens. Even so, essay enhanced by anecdote has been a genre since Michel de Montaigne’s writing of the 16th century. Everywhere I turn I see people sharing, telling their story. We are after all social creatures. Some of it happens on social media, some in person, some more old fashioned, like you writing me a letter. Or another example: how many of your friends have an MFA in creative writing? A lot of mine, though none who are fishermen. Creative writing didn’t even exist as a degree until the 1930s.
A few years ago, at Finger Lake while Nordic skiing on the Iditarod trail, I met a photographer wearing alpine touring ski boots. Hired by the event to take photos, his best cold weather boots were also apparently highly specific to backcountry skiing. After warming in the tent, I asked the photographer about his choice of footwear. Apparently, the man had been injured a few years earlier while filming backcountry skiers. A skier himself, he was hoping to heal up enough to ski big lines in the mountains again. This time, said the photographer, he wanted to use the camera to “tell his story,” to no longer work for others, but instead capture his own narrative with the short precious time we have on the earth. This exchange struck me as significant, especially since I have lately been trying to write features for the News-Miner.
Beaver Creek and a bicycle
A need to tell stories brings me to Beaver Creek and a bicycle. Many years ago my dad and I made a pact with each other to climb one new mountain and float one new river each year. Of course, my mom was also included in some version of this “do something new outside each year” program. As is often the case with romantic quests, especially when people are generationally separated, I joined the work force and got really busy, while my parents, recently retired, had more time than ever. We had some notable successes, and during and since Covid, Dad and I restarted the floating portion of our plan, picking off wilderness sections of a few of Alaska’s rivers. This year the plan was to float the Charley. But, as often happens, things did not go as planned. Before Bristol Bay, the headwaters of the Charley were too high for the plane to land. Then after the Bay hunters had reserved every available flight from August through September. A similar circumstance occurred last year for our planned but not executed float of the 40 Mile river.
I am embarrassed to grumble, especially in a world where so many could use a good job, but Bristol Bay gets in the way of summer time climbing and floating. In the same way that any seasonal work gets in the way of subsistence or personal use harvest. More generally, work often gets in the way of the life I imagined, of the one I continue to imagine. We spend most of our lives working. And I like work, I actually enjoy it. But I also really like seasonal activities that have nothing to do with monetary exchange. Perhaps to compensate for the large time commitment the Bay requires, I have taken to blitzkrieg bicycle rides of Alaska’s highways. Maybe like so many things this is one more example of conspicuous consumption, my collecting of Alaska’s highways, like my collecting of the Great Land’s mountains and rivers. But then again, what isn’t conspicuous? Certainly industrial harvest of salmon in Bristol Bay is. The irony that wilderness now equals me cycling Alaska’s dirt roads does not change the fact that remote travel helps ground my sense of value, helps me balance work with my own version of play.
This year for example, once the Charley was no longer an option, I rode the Steese highway from Fairbanks to the Yukon River in June. Then in August, after the Bay with the Charley again no longer in the cards, I floated Beaver Creek, walked out the Summit trail, then had my dad ferry me to Manley Hot Springs, biking the Elliot highway from there home. The nesting pair of peregrine falcons who challenged my approach at dusk on Beaver Creek, like the rangy black bear that rambled out of the woods mid-morning near Hutlinana Creek, reminded me that ours is a more than human world, one I am part of, not apart from. And the non-motorized movement, the riding of the bike and rolling of its wheels, the buoyancy of the raft propelled by gravity and current, felt freeing, like for a brief moment I had transcended time and space.
The dissonance I share here about my participation in Bristol Bay is complicated, but only in as much as options complicate story. By participating as an owner there I imagined inheriting a very Western notion of financial freedom, but to be honest I think what I have instead is and always will be a dangerous job, one that pays well now but with no guarantee. And I do like it. I like the place, I like the people, I like that it is hard and technical. Bristol Bay works me, but also works for me. To succeed there, I’ve had to totally commit. Then when it’s over, I wish it weren’t. Maybe when I pony up for a Tinder profile it could read: “Complicated. Pros/cons: works in high consequence industries (while there emotionally unavailable), likes long bike rides, mountains, oceans, etc., doesn’t sleep much (Mom reports I’ve been that way since birth). Gone a lot. Likes cribbage, and reading and talking about books. Loves animals and children. May like gardening. Grumpy.”
By the end of that first season salmon fishing in Bristol Bay, my hands were like claws. It took me a little while, a couple seasons, to learn how to pick fish. By the end of the third season, I was done with the back deck, done with the yelling and poor communication, but not with the Bay. We pooled our money and bought in. Now, after ten seasons and with no end in sight, I’m doing my best to see this moment for what it is, to ride it and see it through.
With record catch and record returns, the 2022 salmon season was certainly one for the books. That said, if you get the chance to go commercial fishing in Bristol Bay, don’t. Or do, but be prepared. Be prepared for painfully beautiful sunrises and sunsets at what truly is the edge of the world. For emotionally charged roller coasters enhanced equally by adrenaline, boredom and fatigue. Be prepared for extreme people who will fish for a week straight with no sleep in a violently rough storm. Why? Because we have the fish fever. And because the fish are there. And then they are gone. There really isn’t anything else that I’ve done that requires such intense focus.
Returning to that first season, to the day we were dragging anchor in the wind storm, when everyone was dragging, a conversation relays my continued bemusement with Bristol Bay’s salmon season. After I woke the skipper up, but before we had time to haul our anchor, a boat drug past ours, missing us by a conversational five feet. Rolling down his window, the skipper of that boat yelled to us: “Come on over for a bong hit!” In reply, my skipper said: “I don’t do that anymore.” Other boat: “But you used to.” Our boat: “I have kids now.” End of conversation. No time for bong hits. We pulled the anchor and rolled the dice once more.