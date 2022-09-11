For Sara and the many people who feel this like I do.

Picture this: Wind blowing steady at 40 knots, gusting 60. Boats, aluminum and fiberglass gillnetters are bouncing on anchor in the wind. Bouncing sounds too playful. These boats, mostly cabin forward with big circular reels for the net tucked into the back deck, these working boats are jumping up and down, they’re crashing against their anchor lines as the fleet, what remains of it anyway, waits for the fishing period to open. I am on anchor watch. The wind chop, shallow sandbar and flooding current are proving too much, and all around me boats are dragging. It is mid-July. Three weeks of steady fishing have passed, along with most of the year’s 31 million sockeye salmon return, and many have called it quits. This place, this land/seascape, it gets in your blood, and soon rough weather seems tame and extreme conditions commonplace. We start to drag and I get the skipper up.

Forest Wagner lives in Juneau and was born and raised in Fairbanks.