The Arctic Audubon Society’s 62nd annual Fairbanks Christmas Bird Count was held on Dec. 17 this year. Counters in the field faced challenges due to recent heavy snowfalls and the first cold snap of winter. Despite trying conditions, 149 people counted birds at their home feeders or hit the roads and trails in cars and on skis, snowshoes and snowmachines. A total of 6,986 birds were tallied, representing 26 species. An additional three bird species were located during count week.

Redpolls and white-winged crossbills tend to range widely across the boreal forest, and their numbers can vary wildly from year to year. Redpoll numbers were back up to 905 this year after a record low of only 30 individuals found in the entire circle last year. Field counters located 95 crossbills this year compared to 1,195 and 1,343 redpolls seen during our last big spruce cone crop in 2018.