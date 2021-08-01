Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
In late summer 1871, Iñupiat residents along the Chukchi Sea coast warned Yankee commercial whalers that persistent onshore winds were likely to shove extra thick sea ice into the narrow ice-free channel stretching from Alaska’s Icy Cape toward Point Barrow.
Greed for the season’s profits and faith in their ships’ abilities to withstand ice forces led 1,220 officers and men in 32 whaleships to ignore wisdom now widely respected as Indigenous knowledge. When sea ice did close in, sailors abandoned their ice-battered, grounded and sinking ships. Crowded into 175 whaleboats, they sailed and rowed for days through narrowed leads, before reaching seven whaleships afloat in ice-free water at Icy Cape.
Miraculously, no lives were lost, but the fleet’s lost ships were never replaced.
Now, 150 years later, co-authors of this article have experienced many instances of valuable Indigenous advice connected with bowhead whales and have read more accounts by others.
Shortly after the U.S. Army Signal Corps’ Lt. Patrick Henry Ray concluded his expedition to Point Barrow for the First International Polar Year in 1884, Utqiagvik’s first permanent non-Iñupiat resident arrived. Charles D. Brower (1863-1945) became the first stationmaster of the Pacific Steam Whaling Company’s Cape Smythe Post, east of the village of Utqiavik in the mid-1880s. He and his descendants did much to advance the respect for and uses of Indigenous knowledge.
A key instance of Indigenous knowledge’s persuasiveness took place after 1977, when the International Whaling Commission (IWC) placed a moratorium on subsistence whale harvests. Harry Brower, Sr. (Kupaaq) counseled scientific observers counting bowhead whales from perches at the outer edge of shorefast ice in spring. Patiently, he explained that visual censusing would underestimate actual numbers of whales passing Utqiagvik. Iñupiat observers knew that a significant portion of the population passed too far offshore in broken ice to be seen and because they could break ice to create breathing holes. Dr. Thomas F. Albert acted on that advice. In due course, improvements in remote-sensing instrumentation including acoustic detection, radar and satellite imagery, supported Kupaaq’s point, and the IWC replaced its moratorium with quotas on annual subsistence harvests.
Some highly respected contributors of Indigenous knowledge, even in whaling communities, were not whaling captains. Kenneth Toovak Sr., of Utqiagvik, was a greatly admired analyst of many Arctic processes, including sea ice dynamics. The topography around the northernmost community in Alaska does not afford land-based observers much elevation from which to look down on nearshore sea ice. Toovak’s accounts and diagrams reconstructing events from before satellite imagery became available in the late 1970s clearly showed that he had deduced from minimal clues that large ice floes often spin as they move parallel to the Chukchi Sea coast.
Harry Brower, Sr. (1924-1992) and Kenneth Toovak, Sr. (1923-2009) were honored by the Alaska Chapter of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, in 1988. Toovak was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2003.
Bill Hess is an independent photojournalist who from 1985 to 2018 photographed, edited and produced Uiñiq, a community-funded periodical devoted to people and events relating to Alaska’s North Slope Borough. Sasquatch Books published his book, “Gift of the Whale: The Iñupiat Bowhead Hunt, a Sacred Tradition,” in 1999.