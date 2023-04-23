A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher is among the scientists who have revealed the metamorphic history of a high-grade graphite deposit on the Seward Peninsula. The Graphite Creek deposit is among the largest known of its kind in the United States.

Graphite is used in lithium-ion batteries, which power modern portable electronics, electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems.

Rod Boyce works with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. He can be reached at rcboyce@alaska.edu.