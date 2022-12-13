Note: This week, scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are presenting their work alongside thousands of colleagues from around the world at the 2022 American Geophysical Union fall meeting. Some of their discoveries are featured here. You can also find out more about UAF at AGU by searching for #UAFxAGU on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Alaska’s wildfire season is intensifying, and wildfire managers have called on science to help understand the changes and better prepare for what’s to come. In response, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Boreal Fires team is conducting a wealth of fire science research and developing predictions about the coming wildfire season.

Zav Grabinski, Rod Boyce and Jeff Richardson are public information officers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.